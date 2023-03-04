The Joker actors in the order they were casted

The Joker is a villain that has captured the hearts and imaginations of audiences for over 80 years. As Batman's arch-nemesis, the character has become an integral part of the Batman mythos, known for his chaotic and unpredictable nature.

The character's popularity has led to his appearances in various forms of media, from comics to movies, television shows, and video games. One of the most fascinating aspects of the Joker is how various actors have interpreted the role over the years.

Each actor brings their unique style and personality to the character, making each portrayal of the Clown Prince of Crime distinct and memorable. From Cesar Romero's classic portrayal in the 1960s Batman television series to Joaquin Phoenix's haunting performance in the 2019 film Joker, some actors have played the character as a flamboyant and campy villain, while others have portrayed him as a dark and twisted force of nature.

Mark Hamill, Jared Leto, and 4 other actors who have played the Joker

1) Cesar Romero

The classic iteration - Cesar Romero in the 1960s Batman TV series (Image via Warner Bros)

Cesar Romero's portrayal of the character in the 1960s Batman television series left a lasting impact on the character's legacy. His campy, over-the-top style, flamboyant and jocular personality made the Clown Prince of Crime a memorable and beloved villain among audiences.

Despite his lack of a dark and twisted edge that future actors would bring to the character, Romero's performance embodied the comic book iteration of the time and set the standard for future portrayals. Even today, Romero's performance is fondly remembered by fans and is still considered a classic representation of the Prankster.

2) Jack Nicholson

The Prince of Crime - Jack Nicholson's Joker from Tim Burton's 1989 Batman film (Image via Warner Bros)

Jack Nicholson's performance as the Joker in the 1989 Batman film is one of the most memorable portrayals of the character. His interpretation of the Clown Prince of Crime was a departure from the campy and colorful version played by Cesar Romero and was instead a darker and more menacing incarnation.

Nicholson's performance was praised for balancing the character's humorous and sadistic nature. His iconic cackle and maniacal laughter added an extra layer of madness to the character, making him a formidable and unforgettable adversary for Batman. Even today, Nicholson's portrayal of the character is considered one of the best and most iconic performances in comic book movie history.

3) Mark Hamill

The Animated iteration - Mark Hamill's iconic voice acting in various animated series and movies (Image via Warner Bros)

Mark Hamill's portrayal of the iconic character in the animated form is iconic and groundbreaking. He has voiced the Joker in several animated series and movies, including Batman: The Animated Series, The Killing Joke, and the video game Batman: Arkham Asylum.

Hamill's voice acting is known for bringing depth and complexity to the character, capturing his maniacal humor and darker, more twisted nature. The actor's contributions to the character have been immense, and his performances have become a defining interpretation of the Clown Prince of Crime in pop culture. His work on the Joker is a testament to his range and talent as an actor, showcasing his ability to breathe life into character through his voice alone.

4) Heath Ledger

The Dark Knight's nemesis - Heath Ledger's Oscar-winning portrayal from The Dark Knight (Image via Warner Bros)

Heath Ledger's portrayal of the Joker in The Dark Knight (2008) is often regarded as one of the most iconic performances in cinema history. His portrayal of the character was a menacing force that left an indelible impression on viewers with his eerie voice, erratic movements, and unnerving stare.

He brought intensity and unpredictability to a character that had not been seen before, showcasing his versatility as an actor. His tragic death shortly after the film's release added an extra layer of emotional weight to his performance. Moreover, his posthumous Academy Award win was a fitting tribute to his talent and dedication.

5) Jared Leto

The Modern Clown Prince of Crime - Jared Leto's take on the Harlequin of Hate in Suicide Squad (Image via Warner Bros)

Jared Leto's take on the Prankster was a departure from previous portrayals. He brought new energy and style to the character, playing him as a flamboyant and unpredictable gangster. Leto's iteration was heavily tattooed and wore flashy clothing, giving him a unique appearance.

While some fans appreciated Leto's performance and the fresh take on the character, others found it too over-the-top and detracting from the main story. Additionally, his relationship with Harley Quinn was portrayed as more abusive than romantic, which received criticism from some fans. Despite the mixed reactions, Leto's portrayal of the Clown Prince of Crime remains a notable addition to the character's cinematic legacy.

6) Joaquin Phoenix

The Haunting Joker - Joaquin Phoenix's unforgettable performance in the 2019 film (Image via Warner Bros)

Joaquin Phoenix's performance in Joker (2019) was a tour-de-force of acting, as he brought depth and complexity to a character that was previously unseen. His portrayal of a man struggling with mental illness and loneliness was both harrowing and heartbreaking, and his transformation into the Joker was a disturbing yet mesmerizing journey to watch.

Phoenix's interpretation of the character was a chilling and thought-provoking exploration of mental illness and society's treatment. His Joker was a complex, multi-dimensional, sympathetic, and terrifying character. Moreover, Phoenix's dedication to the role was evident in his physical transformation and commitment to the character's emotional journey.

His performance was a film highlight and earned him a well-deserved Academy Award for Best Actor. Fans of the film can look forward to seeing Phoenix reprise his role in the upcoming sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux, which is set to release in 2024.

