Loki season 2 release window update amidst controversy involving Jonathan Majors

The highly anticipated release of Loki season 2 has been shrouded in controversy due to the ongoing allegations surrounding Jonathan Majors, the actor portraying the character Kang, the villain for the next Phases of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). As the accusations of abuse, assault, and harassment continue to unfold, the fate of Kang's character hangs in the balance.

Despite this, the release of Loki season 2 marks an important chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, leaving fans eager for its arrival. Rumors suggest that Jonathan Majors will appear in at least three episodes, bringing multiple Kang Variants to life.

As Loki and Mobius set out to track down Kang Variants across the Multiverse, the series promises to offer an intriguing storyline that will leave fans on the edge of their seats. As the series receives a release window update, it remains to be seen how the ongoing controversy will affect the show's production and reception.

Jonathan Majors' allegations won't affect Loki season 2 release window

Amidst the ongoing controversy surrounding allegations of abuse and harassment against Kang actor Jonathan Majors, Disney+ has set a new release window for Loki season 2.

According to Variety, the series will debut on the streaming platform in mid-2023, following multiple delays and schedule changes, and is expected to follow the six-episode event of Secret Invasion, which is due to wrap up on July 26.

Despite the setbacks, Loki season 2 has remained largely untouched by the changes to the MCU's Phase 5 slate, with only minor adjustments made in response to the backlash from Phase 4 projects.

RUMORED release dates for Marvel Studios' Disney+ shows premiering in 2023:



— Secret Invasion: June

— Loki season 2: September

— Echo: December RUMORED release dates for Marvel Studios' Disney+ shows premiering in 2023: — Secret Invasion: June— Loki season 2: September— Echo: December https://t.co/KJYRjOwOQk

Loki and Mobius' mission in the second season is to track down various Kang Variants across the Multiverse to determine the extent of their control over time.

In this season, Majors is set to bring to life multiple Kang Variants, including Ant-Man 3's Victor Timely, and has reportedly been given a more significant role in the show than in the first season.

Despite the ongoing controversy surrounding Jonathan Majors, the show is expected to move forward without delays. This is due to the fact that Majors' scenes for the show were filmed a long time ago, and it would be almost impossible to reshoot them with a recast actor at this point. As a result, the show's release window is likely to remain unchanged.

However, Majors' participation in the marketing campaign for the show could be complicated by the ongoing controversy and his upcoming court case scheduled for May 8. Marvel Studios is discussing options with Majors' team to determine his involvement in the series.

In summation

The release window for Loki season 2 has been announced amidst the ongoing controversy surrounding actor Jonathan Majors. Despite the allegations of abuse and harassment, the show is expected to move forward without delays, as Majors' scenes were filmed a long time ago, and reshooting them with a recast actor would be nearly impossible.

Rumors suggest that Majors will appear in at least three episodes, bringing multiple Kang Variants to life in an intriguing storyline that promises to leave fans on the edge of their seats.

While the ongoing controversy may complicate Majors' participation in the show's marketing campaign, it is unlikely to affect its production or reception. As fans eagerly await the arrival of Loki season 2, it remains to be seen how the ongoing controversy surrounding Jonathan Majors will ultimately play out.

