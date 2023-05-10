5 best superhero games to play on mobiles (2023)

Superhero games date back to 1979 with the release of Superman for the Atari 2600 Console. Since then, plenty of superhero games have been released into the gaming world. The very idea of playing as lovable superheroes seen in movies seems satisfying and rewarding. With the rise of mobile gaming, one can save the world as their favorite superhero in the palm of their hand.

There are numerous superhero games for various platforms adapted from comic series and movies. Players have numerous choices, from RPGs to action-packed titles with unique and original stories. With so many options, finding the best ones that offer an entertaining experience might be daunting. That being said, this article lists the five best superhero games to play on mobiles in 2023.

Marvel Contest of Champions and four other best superhero games for 2023

1) MARVEL Contest of Champions

MARVEL Contest of Champions is an action-packed mobile fighting game developed by Kabam. This superhero game features over 200 superheroes and villains, including Iron Man, Spider-man, Deadpool, Hulk, Thanos, Kang, and more. The game offers an opportunity to summon the characters through its gacha mechanic. Players can enjoy story mode with Arena mode, fight in Alliance Wars with friends, 1vs1 mode, and more.

In MARVEL Contest of Champions, players build a team of champions and fight strategically in iconic locations such as Avengers Tower, The Klyn, Wakanda, Helicarrier, and more. Developers periodically update the game bringing in new quests, events, side stories, and characters. The game features good graphics, easy controls, and an exciting storyline. It requires an OS version of Android 6.0 and above and iOS 11.0 or later.

2) Injustice 2

Developed by NetherRealm Studios, Injustice 2 is a mobile fighting game featuring 3v3 battles. This superhero game offers a large pool of DC superheroes and villains. Players can enjoy fighting against villains such as The Joker, Brainiac, and more with classic heroes like Batman, Superman, The Flash, and more. The game continues the story of its prequel, Injustice: Gods Among Us.

This superhero game offers console-quality graphics with various game modes such as campaign mode, online PvP mode, Champions Arena, Raids, and more. It also introduces new characters and events with every update. Injustice 2 requires an OS version of Android 5.0 and above and iOS 12.0 or later.

3) Ninja Turtles: Legends

Ninja Turtles: Legends is an RPG superhero game developed by Ludia. There are over 30 characters to collect and level up from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT) universe. The game features an all-new original story with seven chapters consisting of 70 stages. Kraang kidnaps mutants, including the Ninja Turtles, to build an army of Ultra Mutants.

Players aid Leonardo in 5v5 battles to stop Kraang's evil plan of terraforming Earth into Dimension X while rescuing fellow mutants. The fight happens in various locations from the TV show, including the sewers, the classic New York City rooftops, and Dimension X. One can also collect villains such as Tiger Claw, Bebop, Rocksteady, and more. This free-to-play game requires Android 5.1 and above and iOS 11.0 or later.

4) DC Legends: Fight Super Heroes

In DC Legends, published by Warner Bros. International Enterprise, players collect DC superheroes and villains to battle against Nekron and Manhunters. This RPG game features over 130 DC characters, including Batman, Superman, The Flash, The Joker, and many more. The game allows players to construct their team of Justice League or Suicide Squad. Its story takes players to iconic DC locales, including Atlantis, Metropolis, Themyscira, and more.

DC Legends also features an online PvP mode with weekly PvP events such as Arena Blitz, Showdown, and tournaments. Additionally, players can team up with their friends to fight against Alliance raid bosses and complete Alliance missions. This superhero DC game requires Android 5.0 and above and iOS 10.0 or later.

5) MARVEL Future Fight

MARVEL Future Fight is an action RPG game developed by Netmarble. The game features over 200 Marvel superheroes and supervillains, including, The Avengers, Spider-Man, Defenders, X-Men, and more. It offers original new Marvel stories with special missions featuring Inhumans, the New Avengers, and Spidey's enemies. Players recruit various characters to avoid the universe's destruction from convergence while fighting epic bosses.

The free-to-play superhero game features an online PvP mode, Story mode, Alliance missions, quests, and more. Players can also choose from hundreds of uniforms that increase their character's power. MARVEL Future Fight requires an OS version of Android 5.1 and above and iOS 12.0 or later.

