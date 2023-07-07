Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) Tigreal guide: Best builds, emblems, skills, and more

Tigreal is among the oldest and most beloved tanks in Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB). The leader of the Moniyan Knights offers incredible CC power, dash skills, and AoE damage. The primarily damage-absorbing tank is also a top-tier hero in the game and is often used by pro players, making him one of the most sought-after champions.

With the new Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) patch update, Tigreal has become one of the scariest heroes for your opponents to face. However, not knowing the proper builds, emblems, and skills for the tank champion can destroy all your hopes of winning.

A comprehensive guide for Tigreal in Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB)

Best builds, emblems, and when to use them

There are many great builds for Tigreal based on the match situation. Listed below are some of the best builds and emblem combinations for the character:

Tigreal, the heavy-duty tank, is one of the best-performing heroes in the current meta. Use some physical defense or magical defense points that will help him soak up a huge amount of physical or magical damage, respectively. Depending on the opponent's champions, you should use a build of Firmness (+3), Fortress (+3), and Tenacity (+3). The best emblems for this build are Shadow Mask, Warrior Boots, Athena's Shield, Immortality, Queens Wings, and Dominance Ice.

In the second type of build for the Moniyan Knight, you can put all the points into magic defense. This is perfect when there are plenty of magical champions on the opponent's team. For this build, you should use Shield (+3), Purity (+3), and Brave Smite (+3). The best emblems for this build in Mobile Legends Bang Bang are Tough Boots, Guardian Helmet, Athena’s Shield, Immortality, Curse Helmet, and Dominance Ice/Antique Cuirass.

Skills

Tigreal's best skill combo (Image via Moonton)

Tigreal has many amazing skills to help you enhance your winning chances in every Mobile Legends Bang Bang match-up. One of these skills is fearlessness, which is a passive skill. The other three are active skills.

Here is the best skill combination for Tigreal in Mobile Legends Bang Bang.

The passive skills of this tank champion help him with a shield known as the layer of blessing each time he gets hit by an enemy. You can nullify the next basic attack on him after reaching four layers of blessing.

Attack wave is the first attack skill for the king of Moniyan Knights in MLBB. This skill will stun and slow down enemy movement while you are trying to escape a clash. It is great for when you are trying to clear creep waves.

Sacred Hammer, the second skill, will drag your enemies to the allied forces or push them away to help members in a messed-up clash.

The third skill, or ultimate, of Tigreal in MLBB is Implosion. This sucks the enemies down to stun them. However, make sure the enemy champion is included in the implosion.

Spells

Choosing the right battle spells for any hero is crucial in Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB). While using Tigreal, Petrify and Flicker are the two best spells to use.

Flicker is the best spell for surprise ganks in solo gameplay. It also helps you back off from a disadvantageous situation.

On the other hand, Petrify will help you in the lobby with your teammates. It offers some extra magic damage and buys some time to help you cast your ultimate skill on enemies.

