Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) set to introduce new Faramis skin - expected release date, price and more

Moonton announced a new skin for Faramis, one of the best Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) champions in the current meta. The Necromancer champion in Mobile Legends Bang Bang has been due a new skin update in MLBB for a long time. This time, Moonton, the developers, finally announced an all-new Summer Spark skin, which will become the first special skin for Faramis.

The new Summer Spark skin for the champion portrays the hero in a lighter tone, something that was missing in all the last two Faramis skins. The skin brings a lot of changes to the champion from his last appearance. This article will discuss all the changes that will arrive with the new Summer Spark skin.

Faramis will be dressed in a traditional Japanese robe in the upcoming Summer Spark in Mobile Legends Bang Bang

Faramis is one of the best-performing Mobile Legends Bang Bang heroes in the current meta. However, despite being among the best champions of the game, he does not have a variety of skins. It seems that Moonton wants to change that for Faramis enthusiasts.

Per current rumors, the Summer Spark skin for Faramis might arrive in the game by July 10, 2023, and will potentially cost players 749 Diamonds to buy it.

In this new special Faramis skin, the champion will leave his blonde and gray hair from the last few skins and undergo a notable change.

New Faramis skin in MLBB (Mobile Legends Bang Bang) - character model and skills preview

The new Faramis skin in MLBB will be classy, as you will see the Mobile Legends Bang Bang hero in a traditional Japanese robe. The introduction of the skin will have the backdrop of a Japanese neighborhood where multiple firecrackers will illuminate the sky. There will also be a charming Shiba Inu in a green collar wagging his tail with a piece of grilled meat in its mouth.

The traditional Japanese outfit-inspired skin showcases the well-maintained physique of the champion, as the blue robe around the red obi outfit does not obstruct the view of the champion’s amazing form.

The new Faramis skin will also receive a giant sparkler instead of the wand players are used to seeing in his hand. This giant sparkler will light up when the hero uses it.

There are other interesting animations to arrive with the new Faramis skin in MLBB. You will see the fallen allies reviving before the champion when he uses his ultimate skill, Cult Altar, while fireworks rain down on them.

Besides, there will be a blue apparition whenever he uses Shadow Stampede, and the blue energy will explode in front of these Mobile Legend Bang Bang heroes, making it one of the most remarkable skins of any hero so far.

Moonton has only posted a video announcing that the new Faramis skin in Mobile Legends Bang Bang will arrive soon without mentioning any particular date. Follow Sportskeeda for more interesting news about MLBB and other MOBA titles.

