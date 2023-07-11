Mobies partners with Mobile Global Esports for an upcoming award ceremony

The Mobile Gaming Awards, also known as Mobies, is a reputed awards organization founded by the team of Esports Awards. Its inaugural ceremony will be held on July 14, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. The event will hand out awards in various categories, including Mobile Game of the Year, Mobile Esports Tournament of the Year, and more.

Mobies announced an exciting partnership with Indian mobile gaming company Mobile Esports Inc. (MOGO), which organizes collegiate Esports tournaments in India. In the first-ever mobile gaming awards event, MOGO will be honored to present an award in the Mobile Esports Tournament of the Year category.

Mobies distributes awards in 11 different categories this July in Los Angeles, California

MOGO will present the Mobile Esports Tournament of the Year award in Mobies. (Image via Mobies)

The Mobile Esports Tournament of the Year category honors one outstanding worldwide tournament event organized for mobile gamers by popular mobile titles such as Genshin Impact, PUBG Mobile, and more. The official event partner, MOGO, will present the award to the winners.

The Mobile Gaming Awards announced the finalists for the Mobile Esports Tournament of the Year category and others on April 27. The voting ended on June 30, 2023. Here is the list of finalists for the category:

Brawl Stars World Finals 2022

Free Fire World Series 2022: Bangkok

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang M4 World Championship

PUBG MOBILE Global Championship 2022

Honor of Kings International Championship 2022

CODM World Championship 2022

There are 10 categories, excluding the Esports Tournament of the Year. Here is the list:

Mobile Game of the Year

Competitive Game of the Year

Mobile Content Creator of the Year

Mobile Team of the Year

Mobile Player of the Year

Mobile Indie Game of the Year

Mobile Developer of the Year

Mobile Device of the Year

Mobile App of the Year

Coverage Platform of the Year

Fans worldwide have cast 1.5 million votes for their favorites in various categories. On July 14, 2023, multi-Emmy award-winning Infinite Reality Studios’ Los Angeles facility will be the home for this auspicious occasion, welcoming industry experts, content creators, and more.

MOBIES @mobiesawards



Who are you looking forward to seeing on the Red Carpet?



MOBIES 2023 - July 14th | Thunder Studios - LA



2:30 pm PST

10:30 pm BST

11:30 pm CEST

6:30 pm GMT

3:00 am IST



Watch it at ecs.page.link/EjTKv

Mobies will welcome some notable names from the industry, including the CEO of Fluxo Bruno “Nobru” Goes, S8UL Esports Co-owner Naman “Mortal” Sandeep Mathur, YouTuber Tobias Panda Naslund, and more.

PUBG Mobile and Brawl Stars are the two popular titles nominated in the most categories. They are finalists in three categories - Mobile Game of the Year, Competitive Game of the Year, and Mobile Esports Tournament of the Year.

