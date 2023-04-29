5 esports tournaments with highest prize pools of all time

Since its early days, esports tournaments have advanced significantly, attracting millions of viewers to watch their favorite teams and individuals battle for enormous prize pools. Some of these prestigious competitions have provided mind-blowing prize pools in recent years, with millions of dollars on the line. Indubitably, esports is now one of the world's most lucrative and fascinating industries, thanks to these enormous spectacles.

From Dota 2's record-breaking annual tournament to the Overwatch League, let's look into the five esports competitions with the highest prize pool.

PUBG Global Invitational S 2021 and four other esports tournaments with the highest prize pools of all time

1) Dota 2 - The International

Dota 2's annual tournament, The International, with a massive prizepool and millions of viewers, is one of the greatest esports events in the world. Since its inception in 2011, the competition has experienced exponential growth, with each year's prize pool breaking records. The International was the highest-paying esports competition ever in 2021, with a total prize pool of over $40 million USD.

The tournament begins with a group stage in which teams are split into two groups and compete in a round-robin style. It features some of the world's top Dota 2 players going head-to-head in strategic thinking, quick reflexes, and accurate execution.

Dota 2's place as one of the most prestigious esports in history has been cemented by The International, which has grown to become a worldwide sensation and draws spectators from all over the globe.

2) Fortnite World Cup 2019

The 2019 Fortnite World Cup was a grand esports competition that enthralled spectators worldwide. Some of the best Fortnite players clashed for a chance to earn a piece of the $30 million USD prize pool. The Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City, converted into a sizable esports stadium and furnished with enormous screens, flashing lights, and loud sound systems, served as the venue for the tournament.

The competition was teeming with intense and thrilling encounters between players in solo and duo contests. Inviting participants of all ages and abilities, the Fortnite World Cup has been exceptional since its inception.

The competition provided an equal playing field, offering ambitious Fortnite players the chance to display their abilities on a global scale. Fortnite has reached new heights due to this groundbreaking event, solidifying its position as one of the most prominent esports titles in the world.

3) PUBG Global Invitational S 2021

PUBG Global Invitational S 2021 has featured a total of 32 teams competing over eight weeks. This tournament had a prize pool of over $7.5 million USD, making it one of the biggest PUBG events ever.

Top sides from Europe, China, Southeast Asia, North America, South Korea, Latin America, Japan, and Taiwan battled for the championship, with Philadelphia's Susquehanna Soniqs standing out as the ultimate winner.

Culminating in a spectacle, the competition featured intense battles, fierce gameplay, and excellent strategies. With a huge prize pool and marvelous displays, this tournament remains one of the best PUBG events.

4) League of Legends World Championship 2020

Held in 2020, the League of Legends World Championship featured some of the best League players from across the globe. The tournament was held in Shanghai, China, and boasted a prize pool of over $7.2 million USD.

The play-in, group, and knockout stages led to a breathtaking finale. The top teams from each group moved on to the knockout round, where they engaged in grueling matches to determine the winner. The two sides coming on top competed in the grand finals in a best-of-five series to decide the championship.

The League of Legends World Championship is renowned for its superb gameplay, gorgeous aesthetics, and great production value. Teams dazzled in a demonstration of talent and strategy with good camaraderie and communication to win.

5) The Overwatch League 2019

The Overwatch League, held in 2019, was a thrilling event showcasing some of the best Overwatch players worldwide. The tournament was held at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The Grand Final featured two top sides competing in a best-of-seven series to determine the ultimate Overwatch champion. Sweeping the entire series in emphatic fashion, the San Francisco Shock defeated the Vancouver Titans to clinch the title.

The tournament was an exhibition of intense matches, with its unique aspect being how players represent their home city. Boasting a prize pool of over $4.5 million USD, fans turned up in large numbers to witness fast-paced gameplay, stunning visuals, and thrilling action. This tournament stands out as one of the best Overwatch events in history.

Fans from all over the world tune in to watch their favorite players and teams battle for enormous prize pools, resulting in an expansion of esports that is nothing short of astonishing.

These tournaments have not only transformed the gaming industry but have also created splendid opportunities for aspiring players to demonstrate their abilities.

