Dota 2 Bali Major 2023 officially announced

As the Dota 2 Berlin Major 2023 commences, the final Major of the current Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) season has been officially announced. Presented by IO Esports and Epulze, Bali Major 2023 is scheduled to be held later this year in June. 18 of the world's best Dota 2 teams will clash at the tournament to claim the lion's share of the prize pool and the DPC points on offer.

The Bali Major 2023 will mark the first time that Indonesia plays host to a Dota 2 Major tournament. The vocal and ardent fans of Valve's MOBA in the region will surely love dropping in to see their favorite teams at one of the biggest tournaments in the Dota 2 calendar year.

Dota 2 Bali Major will begin from June 29, 2023

The Bali Major 2023 will begin on June 29 and continue until July 9. The tournament's Playoffs, scheduled from July 7 to 9, will be held at Ayana Estate, which is described as a five-star luxury resort.

According to the official website, both players and fans will be able to immerse themselves in "the beautiful beaches and mouth-watering local delicacies" of Bali during the Major.

IO Esports @ Bali Major @ioesportsgg



@IoEsportsGG 🤝 @EPULZEGaming



Bringing you Indonesia's FIRST EVER Dota 2 Major.



June 29 - July 9

18 teams

$500.000



We'll see you there



Balimajor.com



#BaliMajor The Sea Calls.@IoEsportsGG 🤝 @EPULZEGamingBringing you Indonesia's FIRST EVER Dota 2 Major.June 29 - July 918 teams$500.000We'll see you there The Sea Calls. 🌊🌊@IoEsportsGG 🤝 @EPULZEGamingBringing you Indonesia's FIRST EVER Dota 2 Major.📅 June 29 - July 9🎮 18 teams💰 $500.000We'll see you there 😉🔗 Balimajor.com#BaliMajor https://t.co/t75tj7Q7C5

The tournament will have a 500,000 USD prize pool and be the last opportunity for teams to secure as many DPC points as possible in the hope of receiving a direct invite to this year's The International. The stakes are high, and fans can expect to see some high-octane gameplay at the Major.

Speaking about the event, the CEO of IO Esports Kenchi Yap stated:

''The Bali Major is a massive event for all DOTA 2 fans, especially those residing in Indonesia. Our top priority is ensuring that everyone will have a great time, whether they are joining us here at AYANA Resort or watching the matches from the comfort of their homes."

Yap added:

"Players are not the only ones getting in on the action as we have various fan activities planned too. Follow our social media channels and join in the fun!''

Epulze co-founder Pontus Lovgren also spoke about their contribution:

''As ardent supporters of the global esports ecosystem, it is our pleasure to be a part of this big step forward for the DOTA 2 competitive scene. Healthy competition is what makes every player and fan fall in love with esports. Our pride lies in making sure that everyone can compete fairly, get recognized for their talents, and most importantly, have tons of fun.''

ESL Dota2 @ESLDota2 BRING ON THE NIGHT



with the



Sharpen those talons and unfurl those wings - this is one tournament you won't want to miss! 🦇 BRING ON THE NIGHT #EmbraceTheDarkness with the #ESLOne Berlin Dota Major; 18 of the best teams in the world will be competing for $500,000 and 2,700 DPC Points on patch 7.33!Sharpen those talons and unfurl those wings - this is one tournament you won't want to miss! 🦇 🌔 BRING ON THE NIGHT 🌖#EmbraceTheDarkness with the #ESLOne Berlin Dota Major; 18 of the best teams in the world will be competing for $500,000 and 2,700 DPC Points on patch 7.33!Sharpen those talons and unfurl those wings - this is one tournament you won't want to miss! 🦇 https://t.co/2u38rxFTLf

Fans will need to keep close tabs on the social media platforms of IO Esports and Epulze to learn about ticket availability, schedules, and more. For now, they can tune into ESL's Twitch and YouTube channels to catch the live proceedings of the Berlin Major 2023.

Poll : 0 votes