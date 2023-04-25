The second Dota 2 Major of the current Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) season is almost upon us. 18 best teams from around the world have booked their berths at the auspicious event and will duke it out for the lucrative prize pool and DPC points on offer. Fans will be excited to see whether their favorite team stands tall when the dust finally settles.

The list of qualified outfits was revealed earlier this month with the conclusion of Tour 2. One of Western Europe's behemoths, OG, were able to make a comeback by clinching an invite after defeating Ooredoo Thunder 2-1. The recently concluded DreamLeague S19 also showcased top-notch competition among teams and fans are surely eagerly waiting to see what Berlin Major 2023 will bring.

Dota 2 Berlin Major 2023: Group divisions, schedule, and prize pool

The Berlin Major 2023 is scheduled to begin on April 26 and continue until May 7. The offline event will be held in Berlin, Germany, with $500,000 USD and 2700 DPC points in the purse. The Group Stage will take place from April 26 to April 30, followed by the Playoffs from May 2 to May 4 and the Finals from May 5 to May 7.

The prize money and DPC points distribution are as follows:

Standing Prize Money DPC Points Team 1st $200,000 500 2nd $100,000 450 3rd $75,000 400 4th $50,000 350 5th-6th $25,000 300 7th-8th $12,500 200 9th-12th 13th-14th 15th-16th 17th-18th

The Group Stage will see the 18 qualified teams divided into two groups equally. It will feature a round-robin format with all matches being best of 2 series. The top four placed teams from both groups will make their way to the Upper Bracket Playoffs while the 5th and 6th placed teams will populate the Lower Bracket Playoffs. Others will be eliminated.

Group B

beastcoast

Invictus Gaming

OG

Shopify Rebellion

Talon Esports

Team SMG

Team Spirit

Tundra Esports

Xtreme Gaming

Dota 2 Berlin Major 2023 Group Stage: Matches and standings

Group A

Standings Team Record 9 Pandas BetBoom Team Evil Geniuses Execration Gaimin Gladiators PSG.LGD Team Aster Team Liquid TSM

Group B

Standings Team Record beastcoast Invictus Gaming OG Shopify Rebellion Talon Esports Team SMG Team Spirit Tundra Esports Xtreme Gaming

Dota 2 Berlin Major 2023: Day 1 - April 26

Evil Geniuses vs Gaimin Gladiators

PSG.LGD vs Execration

9 Pandas vs TSM

BetBoom Team vs Team Aster

Team Liquid vs Team Aster

TSM vs BetBoom Team

PSG.LGD vs Gaimin Gladiators

Execration vs Evil Geniuses

Tundra Esports vs Team Spirit

Talon Esports vs beastcoast

Shopify Rebellion vs Invictus Gaming

Team SMG vs OG

Xtreme Gaming vs OG

Team Spirit vs Shopify Rebellion

Invictus Gaming vs Tundra Esports

beastcoast vs Team SMG

Dota 2 Berlin Major 2023: Day 2 - April 27

PSG.LGD vs Evil Geniuses

Gaimin Gladiators vs BetBoom Team

Team Liquid vs 9 Pandas

Execration vs Team Aster

Team Liquid vs BetBoom Team

TSM vs Evil Geniuses

9 Pandas vs Team Aster

Execration vs Gaimin Gladiators

Xtreme Gaming vs Talon Esports

Tundra Esports vs Shopify Rebellion

Team Spirit vs OG

Invictus Gaming vs Team SMG

beastcoast vs Shopify Rebellion

Talon Esports vs OG

Team Spirit vs Invictus Gaming

Xtreme Gaming vs Team SMG

Dota 2 Berlin Major 2023: Day 3 - April 28

9 Pandas vs PSG.LGD

Team Liquid vs TSM

Gaimin Gladiators vs Team Aster

Evil Geniuses vs BetBoom Team

Team Liquid vs Gaimin Gladiators

9 Pandas vs BetBoom Team

TSM vs Execration

PSG.LGD vs Team Aster

Invictus Gaming vs OG

Talong Esports vs Tundra Esports

Xtreme Gaming vs beastcoast

Shopify Rebellion vs Team SMG

beastcoast vs Team Spirit

Tundra Esports vs OG

Xtreme Gaming vs Invictus Gaming

Talon Esports vs Team SMG

Dota 2 Berlin Major 2023: Day 4 - April 29

TSM vs Team Aster

9 Pandas vs Evil Geniuses

Team Liquid vs PSG. LGD

Execration vs BetBoom Team

Team Liquid vs Execration

TSM vs PSG.LGD

Evil Geniuses vs Team Aster

9 Pandas vs Gaimin Gladiators

Xtreme Gaming vs Tundra Esports

Talon Esports vs Shopify Rebellion

beastcoast vs OG

Team SMG vs Team Spirit

Shopify Rebellion vs OG

beastcoast vs Tundra Esports

Xtreme Gaming vs Team Spirit

Talon Esports vs Invictus Gaming

Dota 2 Berlin Major 2023: Day 5 - April 30

PSG.LGD vs BetBoom Team

TSM vs Gaimin Gladiators

Team Liquid vs Evil Geniuses

9 Pandas vs Execration

Tundra Esports vs Team SMG

Talon Esports vs Team Spirit

beastcoast vs Invictus Gaming

Xtreme Gaming vs Shopify Rebellion

Dota 2 Berlin Major 2023: Where to watch

Fans will be able to catch the live proceedings of the Berlin Major 2023 on the official ESL_Dota 2 Twitch and YouTube channels. The links for the same are as follows:

After winning the Lima Major 2023, Gaimin Gladiators has continued their hot streak by also coming out on top in the DreamLeague S19. Players will be eager to see how the tournament, especially with a new major patch online in-game.

