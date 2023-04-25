The second Dota 2 Major of the current Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) season is almost upon us. 18 best teams from around the world have booked their berths at the auspicious event and will duke it out for the lucrative prize pool and DPC points on offer. Fans will be excited to see whether their favorite team stands tall when the dust finally settles.
The list of qualified outfits was revealed earlier this month with the conclusion of Tour 2. One of Western Europe's behemoths, OG, were able to make a comeback by clinching an invite after defeating Ooredoo Thunder 2-1. The recently concluded DreamLeague S19 also showcased top-notch competition among teams and fans are surely eagerly waiting to see what Berlin Major 2023 will bring.
Dota 2 Berlin Major 2023: Group divisions, schedule, and prize pool
The Berlin Major 2023 is scheduled to begin on April 26 and continue until May 7. The offline event will be held in Berlin, Germany, with $500,000 USD and 2700 DPC points in the purse. The Group Stage will take place from April 26 to April 30, followed by the Playoffs from May 2 to May 4 and the Finals from May 5 to May 7.
The prize money and DPC points distribution are as follows:
The Group Stage will see the 18 qualified teams divided into two groups equally. It will feature a round-robin format with all matches being best of 2 series. The top four placed teams from both groups will make their way to the Upper Bracket Playoffs while the 5th and 6th placed teams will populate the Lower Bracket Playoffs. Others will be eliminated.
Group B
- beastcoast
- Invictus Gaming
- OG
- Shopify Rebellion
- Talon Esports
- Team SMG
- Team Spirit
- Tundra Esports
- Xtreme Gaming
Dota 2 Berlin Major 2023 Group Stage: Matches and standings
Group A
Group B
Dota 2 Berlin Major 2023: Day 1 - April 26
- Evil Geniuses vs Gaimin Gladiators
- PSG.LGD vs Execration
- 9 Pandas vs TSM
- BetBoom Team vs Team Aster
- Team Liquid vs Team Aster
- TSM vs BetBoom Team
- PSG.LGD vs Gaimin Gladiators
- Execration vs Evil Geniuses
- Tundra Esports vs Team Spirit
- Talon Esports vs beastcoast
- Shopify Rebellion vs Invictus Gaming
- Team SMG vs OG
- Xtreme Gaming vs OG
- Team Spirit vs Shopify Rebellion
- Invictus Gaming vs Tundra Esports
- beastcoast vs Team SMG
Dota 2 Berlin Major 2023: Day 2 - April 27
- PSG.LGD vs Evil Geniuses
- Gaimin Gladiators vs BetBoom Team
- Team Liquid vs 9 Pandas
- Execration vs Team Aster
- Team Liquid vs BetBoom Team
- TSM vs Evil Geniuses
- 9 Pandas vs Team Aster
- Execration vs Gaimin Gladiators
- Xtreme Gaming vs Talon Esports
- Tundra Esports vs Shopify Rebellion
- Team Spirit vs OG
- Invictus Gaming vs Team SMG
- beastcoast vs Shopify Rebellion
- Talon Esports vs OG
- Team Spirit vs Invictus Gaming
- Xtreme Gaming vs Team SMG
Dota 2 Berlin Major 2023: Day 3 - April 28
- 9 Pandas vs PSG.LGD
- Team Liquid vs TSM
- Gaimin Gladiators vs Team Aster
- Evil Geniuses vs BetBoom Team
- Team Liquid vs Gaimin Gladiators
- 9 Pandas vs BetBoom Team
- TSM vs Execration
- PSG.LGD vs Team Aster
- Invictus Gaming vs OG
- Talong Esports vs Tundra Esports
- Xtreme Gaming vs beastcoast
- Shopify Rebellion vs Team SMG
- beastcoast vs Team Spirit
- Tundra Esports vs OG
- Xtreme Gaming vs Invictus Gaming
- Talon Esports vs Team SMG
Dota 2 Berlin Major 2023: Day 4 - April 29
- TSM vs Team Aster
- 9 Pandas vs Evil Geniuses
- Team Liquid vs PSG. LGD
- Execration vs BetBoom Team
- Team Liquid vs Execration
- TSM vs PSG.LGD
- Evil Geniuses vs Team Aster
- 9 Pandas vs Gaimin Gladiators
- Xtreme Gaming vs Tundra Esports
- Talon Esports vs Shopify Rebellion
- beastcoast vs OG
- Team SMG vs Team Spirit
- Shopify Rebellion vs OG
- beastcoast vs Tundra Esports
- Xtreme Gaming vs Team Spirit
- Talon Esports vs Invictus Gaming
Dota 2 Berlin Major 2023: Day 5 - April 30
- PSG.LGD vs BetBoom Team
- TSM vs Gaimin Gladiators
- Team Liquid vs Evil Geniuses
- 9 Pandas vs Execration
- Tundra Esports vs Team SMG
- Talon Esports vs Team Spirit
- beastcoast vs Invictus Gaming
- Xtreme Gaming vs Shopify Rebellion
Dota 2 Berlin Major 2023: Where to watch
Fans will be able to catch the live proceedings of the Berlin Major 2023 on the official ESL_Dota 2 Twitch and YouTube channels. The links for the same are as follows:
- Twitch - ESL_DOTA2 - Twitch
- YouTube - ESL Dota 2 - YouTube
After winning the Lima Major 2023, Gaimin Gladiators has continued their hot streak by also coming out on top in the DreamLeague S19. Players will be eager to see how the tournament, especially with a new major patch online in-game.