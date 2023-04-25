Create

DOTA 2 Berlin Major 2023 Group Stage schedule: All qualified teams, venue, where to watch, and more

By Angshuman Dutta
Modified Apr 25, 2023 18:08 GMT
Berlin Major 2023 will begin soon (Image via Dota 2)
Berlin Major 2023 will begin soon (Image via Dota 2)

The second Dota 2 Major of the current Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) season is almost upon us. 18 best teams from around the world have booked their berths at the auspicious event and will duke it out for the lucrative prize pool and DPC points on offer. Fans will be excited to see whether their favorite team stands tall when the dust finally settles.

The list of qualified outfits was revealed earlier this month with the conclusion of Tour 2. One of Western Europe's behemoths, OG, were able to make a comeback by clinching an invite after defeating Ooredoo Thunder 2-1. The recently concluded DreamLeague S19 also showcased top-notch competition among teams and fans are surely eagerly waiting to see what Berlin Major 2023 will bring.

Dota 2 Berlin Major 2023: Group divisions, schedule, and prize pool

The Berlin Major 2023 is scheduled to begin on April 26 and continue until May 7. The offline event will be held in Berlin, Germany, with $500,000 USD and 2700 DPC points in the purse. The Group Stage will take place from April 26 to April 30, followed by the Playoffs from May 2 to May 4 and the Finals from May 5 to May 7.

🌔 BRING ON THE NIGHT 🌖#EmbraceTheDarkness with the #ESLOne Berlin Dota Major; 18 of the best teams in the world will be competing for $500,000 and 2,700 DPC Points on patch 7.33!Sharpen those talons and unfurl those wings - this is one tournament you won't want to miss! 🦇 https://t.co/2u38rxFTLf

The prize money and DPC points distribution are as follows:

StandingPrize MoneyDPC PointsTeam
1st$200,000500
2nd$100,000450
3rd$75,000400
4th$50,000350
5th-6th$25,000300
7th-8th$12,500200
9th-12th
13th-14th
15th-16th
17th-18th

The Group Stage will see the 18 qualified teams divided into two groups equally. It will feature a round-robin format with all matches being best of 2 series. The top four placed teams from both groups will make their way to the Upper Bracket Playoffs while the 5th and 6th placed teams will populate the Lower Bracket Playoffs. Others will be eliminated.

Group B

  • beastcoast
  • Invictus Gaming
  • OG
  • Shopify Rebellion
  • Talon Esports
  • Team SMG
  • Team Spirit
  • Tundra Esports
  • Xtreme Gaming

Dota 2 Berlin Major 2023 Group Stage: Matches and standings

These are our #ESLOne Berlin Major Groups! The top 4 teams of each will advance to the Upper Bracket of the playoffs, whilst 5th and 6th will proceed to the Lower Bracket. That means 6 teams will be going home by Sunday 😱 https://t.co/i8p29jMTHW

Group A

StandingsTeamRecord
9 Pandas
BetBoom Team
Evil Geniuses
Execration
Gaimin Gladiators
PSG.LGD
Team Aster
Team Liquid
TSM

Group B

StandingsTeamRecord
beastcoast
Invictus Gaming
OG
Shopify Rebellion
Talon Esports
Team SMG
Team Spirit
Tundra Esports
Xtreme Gaming

Dota 2 Berlin Major 2023: Day 1 - April 26

  • Evil Geniuses vs Gaimin Gladiators
  • PSG.LGD vs Execration
  • 9 Pandas vs TSM
  • BetBoom Team vs Team Aster
  • Team Liquid vs Team Aster
  • TSM vs BetBoom Team
  • PSG.LGD vs Gaimin Gladiators
  • Execration vs Evil Geniuses
  • Tundra Esports vs Team Spirit
  • Talon Esports vs beastcoast
  • Shopify Rebellion vs Invictus Gaming
  • Team SMG vs OG
  • Xtreme Gaming vs OG
  • Team Spirit vs Shopify Rebellion
  • Invictus Gaming vs Tundra Esports
  • beastcoast vs Team SMG

Dota 2 Berlin Major 2023: Day 2 - April 27

  • PSG.LGD vs Evil Geniuses
  • Gaimin Gladiators vs BetBoom Team
  • Team Liquid vs 9 Pandas
  • Execration vs Team Aster
  • Team Liquid vs BetBoom Team
  • TSM vs Evil Geniuses
  • 9 Pandas vs Team Aster
  • Execration vs Gaimin Gladiators
  • Xtreme Gaming vs Talon Esports
  • Tundra Esports vs Shopify Rebellion
  • Team Spirit vs OG
  • Invictus Gaming vs Team SMG
  • beastcoast vs Shopify Rebellion
  • Talon Esports vs OG
  • Team Spirit vs Invictus Gaming
  • Xtreme Gaming vs Team SMG

Dota 2 Berlin Major 2023: Day 3 - April 28

  • 9 Pandas vs PSG.LGD
  • Team Liquid vs TSM
  • Gaimin Gladiators vs Team Aster
  • Evil Geniuses vs BetBoom Team
  • Team Liquid vs Gaimin Gladiators
  • 9 Pandas vs BetBoom Team
  • TSM vs Execration
  • PSG.LGD vs Team Aster
  • Invictus Gaming vs OG
  • Talong Esports vs Tundra Esports
  • Xtreme Gaming vs beastcoast
  • Shopify Rebellion vs Team SMG
  • beastcoast vs Team Spirit
  • Tundra Esports vs OG
  • Xtreme Gaming vs Invictus Gaming
  • Talon Esports vs Team SMG

Dota 2 Berlin Major 2023: Day 4 - April 29

  • TSM vs Team Aster
  • 9 Pandas vs Evil Geniuses
  • Team Liquid vs PSG. LGD
  • Execration vs BetBoom Team
  • Team Liquid vs Execration
  • TSM vs PSG.LGD
  • Evil Geniuses vs Team Aster
  • 9 Pandas vs Gaimin Gladiators
  • Xtreme Gaming vs Tundra Esports
  • Talon Esports vs Shopify Rebellion
  • beastcoast vs OG
  • Team SMG vs Team Spirit
  • Shopify Rebellion vs OG
  • beastcoast vs Tundra Esports
  • Xtreme Gaming vs Team Spirit
  • Talon Esports vs Invictus Gaming

Dota 2 Berlin Major 2023: Day 5 - April 30

  • PSG.LGD vs BetBoom Team
  • TSM vs Gaimin Gladiators
  • Team Liquid vs Evil Geniuses
  • 9 Pandas vs Execration
  • Tundra Esports vs Team SMG
  • Talon Esports vs Team Spirit
  • beastcoast vs Invictus Gaming
  • Xtreme Gaming vs Shopify Rebellion

Dota 2 Berlin Major 2023: Where to watch

Fans will be able to catch the live proceedings of the Berlin Major 2023 on the official ESL_Dota 2 Twitch and YouTube channels. The links for the same are as follows:

The Dotes at DreamLeague Season 19 was amazing, but so were the panel segments! 😎Check out the highlights here 👇 #ESLProTour https://t.co/N0HxyIVBui

After winning the Lima Major 2023, Gaimin Gladiators has continued their hot streak by also coming out on top in the DreamLeague S19. Players will be eager to see how the tournament, especially with a new major patch online in-game.

Quick Links

Edited by Angshuman Dutta
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...