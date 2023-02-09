ESL One Dota 2 Berlin Major 2023: Schedule, prize pool, format and more

ESL FACEIT Group yesterday announced details of the next ESL One Dota 2 Major and fans are surely excited about its prospects. Slated to be held in Berlin, the tournament will start at the end of April later this year. Furthermore, not only is there a lucrative prize pool on offer, but also Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) points are up for grabs.

The ESL One Dota 2 Berlin Major will be the second Major of this DPC season, marking the conclusion of Tour 2. The first Major of DPC 2023, the Lima Major, is scheduled to start on February 22 and conclude on March 5. The 18 participating teams have already been confirmed.

This article jots down all the available details for the upcoming ESL One Berlin Major 2023 that have been revealed for now.

Everything you need to know about ESL One Dota 2 Berlin Major 2023

The ESL One Berlin Major 2023 will start on April 26, 2023, and continue until May 7, 2023. The tournament will have a total prize pool of $500,000 with the 18 best teams from around the world fighting amongst themselves for the lion's share. They will also be able to earn DPC points which will help them in their attempt to earn an invite to The International 2023.

esl.gg/berlin AND THE HUNT BEGINSPrepare to embrace the darkness at the #ESLOne Berlin Dota Major!April 26 - May 7🏟️ May 5 - 7 @ Velodrom Arena⚔️ 18 teams$500,000🎟️ Wednesday 8th Feb 15:00 CET 🌘 AND THE HUNT BEGINS 🌒Prepare to embrace the darkness at the #ESLOne Berlin Dota Major!📅 April 26 - May 7🏟️ May 5 - 7 @ Velodrom Arena⚔️ 18 teams🏆 $500,000🎟️ Wednesday 8th Feb 15:00 CET#EmbraceTheDarkness 🌠🇩🇪 esl.gg/berlin https://t.co/YJAPVrUaKj

The event is set to take place in Berlin, Germany. Speaking about the event, Shane Clarke, Director Game Ecosystems at ESL FACEIT Group said -

"We’re super excited to welcome the world’s best Dota 2 teams to Berlin for what promises to be a spectacular Major. Last year, with the ESL One Stockholm Major, fans from all around Europe and beyond already showed an incredible support. We can’t wait for the top players to enter the live stage at Velodrom and feel that phenomenal atmosphere once again."

As stated in the official announcement, two to four best teams from Eastern Europe, Western Europe, North America, South America, Southeast Asia and China will book their berths at the ESL One Berlin Major. The Group Stage for the event will begin on April 26, featuring a best-of-2 round-robin format.

In the Group Stage, there will be two groups of nine teams each. The top 6 teams from each of these groups will make their way to the Playoff Stage, which will feature a double-elimination format. This will be held at Velodrom in Berlin from May 5 to May 7 in front of the fans in attendance.

The tournament will be streamed live on the official Twitch and YouTube channels of ESL's Dota 2. Fans can also purchase tickets for the final three days of the competition at Velodrom now from the official website here.

