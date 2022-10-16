DOTA 2 The International 2022 Group Stage Day 1 results: Evil Geniuses reigns supreme while PSG.LGD struggles

The first day of DOTA 2 The International (TI) 2022 Group Stage marked the beginning of the most awaited yearly event and fans were treated to exhilarating gameplay. Each of the twenty qualified teams, divided into two groups, was in action with Evil Geniuses stealing the spotlight.

The International @dota2ti



#TI11 Here are the Round 5 results! Teams EG, Liquid, and RNG win their matches 2-0, and Soniqs vs LGD and Hokori vs GG will have to settle for 1-1 tie. Here are the Round 5 results! Teams EG, Liquid, and RNG win their matches 2-0, and Soniqs vs LGD and Hokori vs GG will have to settle for 1-1 tie.#TI11 https://t.co/wR1Ku6y6Tb

The Group Stage for TI 2022 is being telecast across five different streams on PGL's official Twitch channels. A total of 25 matches were played with a mixed bag of results that had likely defied the general predictions.

So what did Day 1 of the Group Stage look like for DOTA 2 fans?

DOTA 2 The International 2022 Group Stage Day 1 recap

Evil Geniuses run on Day 1 is not something that the community was likely expecting. They are the only team to have won all three of their matches with 2-0 wins over both PSG.LGD and OG. The North American DOTA 2 outfit dominated each series and sits atop Group A at the end of Day 1.

OG @OGesports imagine losing to NA imagine losing to NA https://t.co/vxz5KaneOl

Evil Geniuses' fans have had a gala time in the office and will hope their team's flying start continues on Day 2. Both Royal Never Give Up and OG had strong showings but fans were pleasantly surprised with Hokori. The South American team drew all of their games.

The biggest surprise from Group A has been the performance of PSG.LGD. Although they were being touted as one of the top seeds to win TI this year, they struggled in their series on Day 1. Hokori and Soniqs both took a game off the Chinese team while Evil Geniues routed them off.

Team Aster, Team Secret, Team Spirit and Thunder Awaken all have 1-1-0 score after their Day 1 matches in Group B. Team Secret also clocked in the shortest match in this year's TI yet, defeating beastcoast before the 20 minute mark.

TSM and Tundra Esports managed 2 draws each. beastcoast, Entity, Fnatic and Talon Esports make up the bottom half of Group B with a draw and a defeat to their names. The standings for each group are as follows:

Group A

Standings Team Record 1 Evil Geniuses 3-0-0 2 Royal Never Give Up 2-1-0 3 OG 2-0-1 3 Team Liquid 1-2-0 5 Gaimin Gladiators 1-1-1 5 Hokori 0-3-0 7 PSG.LGD 0-2-1 7 Soniqs 0-2-1 9 BOOM Esports 0-1-2 10 BetBoom Team 0-0-3

Group B

Standings Team Records 1 Team Aster 1-1-0 1 Team Secret 1-1-0 1 Team Spirit 1-1-0 1 Thunder Awaken 1-1-0 5 TSM 0-2-0 5 Tundra Esports 0-2-0 7 beastcoast 0-1-1 7 Entity 0-1-1 7 Fnatic 0-1-1 7 Talon Esports 0-1-1

The International @dota2ti



Here's a look at the current standings.

#TI11 Day 1 of the Group Stage has come to a close!Here's a look at the current standings. Day 1 of the Group Stage has come to a close!Here's a look at the current standings.#TI11 https://t.co/Ixi8fr7oTF

In Group A, players will be eager to see whether Evil Geniuses are able to continue their winning form and whether PSG.LGD manage to turn their fortunes around on Day 2. For Group B, fans will be hoping that Southeast Asian teams will have a better showing.

DOTA 2 fans can keep tabs on the live results for the TI 2022 Group Stage here. There are plenty of interesting fixtures to keep an eye out for and fans are eagerly waiting to see what interesting drafts and plays are in store for them.

Poll : 0 votes