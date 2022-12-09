Dota 2 Pro Circuit 2023 (WEU and NA) Winter, Spring and Summer Tours: Schedule, prize pool, where to watch, and more

PGL recently announced that they will be hosting the Dota 2 Pro Circuit (DPC) Winter, Spring, and Summer Tours for the Western European and North American regions - Division 1 and 2. The organization revealed the schedule for the upcoming tours, the format they will function in, the prize pool for each league and plenty more.

As shared by Liquipedia, the 2023 season of the Dota 2 Pro Circuit will see each regional league run for three weeks instead of the usual six (barring tiebreakers), with both divisions being scheduled separately. At the conclusion of the third tour, the twelve teams with the highest DPC points will earn a direct invite to The International 2023.

PGL reveals Dota 2 Pro Circuit Tours (WEU and NA) schedule, format, prize pool, and more

As shared by PGL, the upcoming 2022-23 Dota 2 Pro Circuit season for the WEU and NA regions will be divided into three tours. The schedule is as follows:

DPC 2023 Winter Tour

Open Qualifiers will be held from December 11 to December 18

Closed Qualifiers will be held from December 19 to December 22

League Division 1 will be held from January 8 to January 29

League Division 2 will be held from January 31 to February 21

Major 1 will be held from February 24 to March 5

DPC 2023 Spring Tour

Open Qualifiers will be held from March 13 to March 18

Closed Qualifiers will be held from March 19 to March 22

League Division 1 will be held from March 12 to April 2

League Division 2 will be held from April 4 to April 25

Major 2 will be held from April 28 to May 7.

DPC 2023 Summer Tour

Open Qualifiers will be held from May 15 to May 20

Closed Qualifiers will be held from May 21 to May 24

League Division 1 will be held from May 14 to June 4

League Division 2 will be held from June 6 to June 27

Major 3 will be held from June 30 to July 9

PGL has announced that the prize pool for each league is expected to be USD 280,000 per tour. Each league will be divided into two divisions, Upper and Lower, with both featuring eight teams. At the conclusion of a tour, the two lowest-ranked Dota 2 teams from the Upper Division will make their way to the Lower Division, while the two highest ranked Dota 2 teams from the Lower Division will move up to the Upper Division.

The Lower Division's two bottom-ranked teams will get eliminated with the two spots being filled through Open Qualifiers. PGL also revealed that the format will be a best-of-three round-robin tournament amongst all teams. The rosters participating in the DPC 2023 Winter Tour will be decided upon the respective division finishes of the teams at the end of the previous DPC tour.

As mentioned by PGL in their official communication, Dota 2 fans will be able to enjoy the DPC (2023 WEU and NA) action live through the following platforms:

twitch.tv/pgl_dota2 | twitch.tv/pgl_dota2en2

The official YouTube channel of PGL

The official Facebook page of PGL

Steam.tv

The official TikTok page of PGL

While fans will be elated to learn that the Dota 2 Pro Circuit will begin soon after the break following the conclusion of The International 2022, many are unhappy with PGL having the production rights for the Dota 2 season once again. The multiple issues that plagued this year's TI experience are fresh in viewers' memory and one would hope the same is not repeated when the new season begins.

