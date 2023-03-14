Dota 2 ESL Pro Tour: DreamLeague seasons, Riyadh Masters, schedule, prize pool and more 

Dota 2 fans are in for a treat later this year as ESL FACEIT recently announced that they are starting the new ESL Pro Tour (EPT) for the popular MOBA title. This new Pro Tour will encompass two DreamLeague seasons that will finally culminate with the very best teams booking their berths at the 2023 edition of the Riyadh Masters.

The press release describes the new Tour as follows:

"The ESL Pro Tour combines EFG tournaments in a specific game title into a dedicated open circuit where teams battle their way up to ultimately compete at a Championship event. The exciting circuit for Dota 2 gives players, fans, and partners the opportunity to enjoy more cross-regional competitions between the best Dota 2 teams in the world."

Everything you need to know about the Dota 2 ESL Pro Tour

As mentioned above, the ESL Pro Tour will consist of season 19 and season 20 of DreamLeague. The former will begin on Sunday, April 9, 2023, and run until Sunday, April 23, 2023, while the latter is set to start on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, and continue until Sunday, June 25, 2023.

Our winners will receive a direct invite to the @gamers8gg Riyadh Masters in July! DREAMLEAGUE IS BACKWe are SO excited to share our new ESL Pro Tour for Dota 2! TONNES of Dota is coming your way this year, starting with DreamLeague Season 19 on April 9th ⚔️Our winners will receive a direct invite to the @gamers8gg Riyadh Masters in July! 🔥 DREAMLEAGUE IS BACK 🔥We are SO excited to share our new ESL Pro Tour for Dota 2! TONNES of Dota is coming your way this year, starting with DreamLeague Season 19 on April 9th ⚔️Our winners will receive a direct invite to the @gamers8gg Riyadh Masters in July! 🏆 https://t.co/BWCWObRd1v

In the DreamLeague seasons, 16 Dota 2 teams from around the world will duke it out amongst each other online for two weeks. The press release revealed that the participating teams will compete remotely from all around Europe. The qualifying teams for the seasons will be decided via the EPT Ranking System.

On ESL's website regarding the same, a description is provided as follows for the EPT Ranking System:

"We’ve built an Elo based ranking system for both teams and regions, with a baseline of one secured slot per region. Regions with higher Elo scores can earn additional slots, which are distributed within the region according to teams’ Elo scores. These teams are then invited to compete in DreamLeague, alongside possible qualifiers, which won’t be there for season 1 of the EPT."

Readers can get a further deeper dive into the same by making their way to the website. Each DreamLeague season will boast a prize pool of $1,000,000. The winners from both season 19 and season 20 will have a spot at the Riyadh Masters 2023 along with the runner-up for season 20.

awaits for world's best Dota 2 teams. 15 MILLION DOLLARS! 🤯🤯🤯Riyadh Masters returns to #Gamers8 on July 17-30! #TheLandofHeroes awaits for world's best Dota 2 teams. 15 MILLION DOLLARS! 🤯🤯🤯Riyadh Masters returns to #Gamers8 on July 17-30!#TheLandofHeroes awaits for world's best Dota 2 teams. https://t.co/Sv6Q4ig1aQ

The press release also revealed that the five best-performing teams encompassing both seasons will also qualify for the Riyadh Masters 2023 tournament. The total prize pool for that event is a mammoth $15,000,000. The event is scheduled to take place from Monday, July 17, to Sunday, July 30.

Taking place during the Gamers8 festival, it will be held in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The community will be able to catch the live stream of both DreamLeague seasons on the official Twitch channel for DreamLeague and the official YouTube channels of ESL Dota 2.

