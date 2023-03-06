The ongoing Dota 2 Pro Circuit (DPC) 2022-23 season's first major has come to an emphatic end with Gaimin Gladiators clean sweeping Team Liquid in the Grand Final. While the latter was the fan-favorite, the former managed to maintain an unbeaten run in the Lima Major 2023 playoffs and ultimately picked up the trophy.

The Lima Major 2023 marked the first time that South America hosted a Dota Major in their background, after the region's storied history with Valve's popular title. The tournament saw 18 of the best Dota 2 teams from around the world clash against each other to get a chunk of the prize pool and DPC points that were on offer.

But when the dust settled, it was Gaimin Gladiators who was left standing in the arena after taking down Team Liquid not once but twice on their way to becoming the Lima Major 2023 champions.

Gaimin Gladiators is the Dota 2 Lima Major 2023 champion after they destroyed Team Liquid

Gaimin Gladiators became the Dota 2 Lima Major 2023 champion after dismantling Team Liquid 3-0 in the Grand Final. The European outfit won $200,000 and 400 DPC points for their exploits. The final leaderboard of the top eight teams, along with all their winnings, is as follows:

1st: Gaimin Gladiators - $200,000 and 400 DPC points

2nd: Team Liquid - $100,000 and 350 DPC points

3rd: Talon Esports - $75,000 and 300 DPC points

4th: Shopify Rebellion - $50,000 and 250 DPC points

5th-6th: Entity || Evil Geniuses - $25,000 and 200 DPC points

7th-8th: Team Spirit || Team Aster - $12,500 and 100 DPC

Both Gaimin Gladiators and Team Liquid topped their respective piles in the Group Stage. During the playoffs, Gaimin Gladiators defeated Team Aster, Entity, and Team Liquid on their way to the Grand Final. Each of these matches ended 2-0 in favor of Gaimin Gladiators.

Team Liquid defeated Talon Esports and Shopify Rebellion, but then lost to Gaimin Gladiators in the Upper Bracket Final. They beat Talon Esports 2-0 in the Lower Bracket Final to book a berth in the Grand Final for the Dota 2 Lima Major 2023.

In the Grand Final, Gaimin Gladiators used Lina on dyrachyo to devastating effect, especially in the second game when Team Liquid was humbled in less than 22 minutes. The entire series can be rewatched on the official Twitch and YouTube channels of EpulzeGaming.

DOTA 2 @DOTA2 An enduring revenant reveals herself with promises of a ruinous reckoning to follow. Pierce the veil between the living and the damned as a new hero — Muerta — arrives to haunt the lanes in early 2023. An enduring revenant reveals herself with promises of a ruinous reckoning to follow. Pierce the veil between the living and the damned as a new hero — Muerta — arrives to haunt the lanes in early 2023. https://t.co/ZCXDpeOT5f

With Lima Major 2023 all wrapped up, the Dota 2 community is eagerly waiting to see what Valve has in store for them in the upcoming update. Along with Muerta's debut, many hope for major upheaval of the in-game mechanics and map.

Poll : 0 votes