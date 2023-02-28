Dota 2 Lima Major 2023 11 playoffs: Schedule, where to watch, and more

After five days of high-octane gameplay and action, the Group Stage of Dota 2 Lima Major 2023 is finally over. Twelve teams claimed their berth in the next stage, while the remaining six were eliminated. The Playoffs are set to begin shortly, and fans are eager to see who is left holding the crown when the dust settles.

The tournament is not only the first Major in the current Dota 2 Pro Circuit (DPC) season but also the first time in the history of Valve's MOBA that a South American region is hosting such an event. Apart from the champion's title at the very end, the event also boasts a significant prize pool and DPC points for Dota 2 teams to claim.

This article has all available information regarding the Playoffs at Dota 2 Lima Major 2023, including format, schedule, qualified teams, and more.

Everything one needs to know about the Playoff Stage at Dota 2 Lima Major 2023

The Group Stage for Lima Major 2023 lasted from February 22 to February 26, with 18 teams divided into two groups fighting for a place in the Playoffs. The top four teams of each group booked their berths in the Upper Bracket, while the fifth- and sixth-placed teams found themselves in the Lower Bracket.

The Playoffs of Lima Major 2023 will begin on February 28 and conclude on March 5 with the Grand Final. It will be a double-elimination bracket, wherein all matches are scheduled to be Best of Three series, with only the Grand Final being a Best of Five.

The standings at the end of the Group Stage at the ongoing Dota 2 Major are as follows:

Group A

Standings Team Record 1 Gaimin Gladiators (q) 4-3-1 2 Team Spirit (q) 4-3-1 3 Evil Geniuses (q) 3-4-1 4 Talon Esports (q) 3-4-1 5 PSG.LGD (q) 2-4-2 6 Tundra Esports (q) 3-1-4 7 TSM 2-2-4 8 Execration 0-6-2 9 EHOME 0-3-5

Group B

Standings Team Record 1 Team Liquid (q) 6-2-0 2 Entity (q) 4-3-1 3 Shopify Rebellion (q) 3-4-1 4 Team Aster (q) 2-4-2 5 Beastcoast (q) 2-4-2 6 HellRaisers (q) 3-1-4 7 Geek Slate 2-3-3 8 BetBoom Team 1-4-3 9 Knights 0-1-7

Lima Major 2023 Playoff schedule

The playoff schedule for the event is as follows:

Day 1 - February 28

Bracket Match Result Upper Bracket Quarterfinals GG vs Aster Upper Bracket Quarterfinals Entity vs EG Upper Bracket Quarterfinals TSpirit vs SR Upper Bracket Quarterfinals Liquid vs Talon

Day 2 - March 1

Bracket Match Result Lower Bracket Round 1 TBD vs Tundra Lower Bracket Round 1 TBD vs bc Lower Bracket Round 1 TBD vs PSG.LGD

Day 3 - March 2

Bracket Match Result Lower Bracket Round 1 TBD vs HR Upper Bracket Semifinals TBD vs TBD Upper Bracket Semifinals TBD vs TBD

Day 4 - March 3

Bracket Match Result Lower Bracket Round 2 TBD vs TBD Lower Bracket Round 2 TBD vs TBD Lower Bracket Quarterfinals TBD vs TBD

Day 5 - March 4

Bracket Match Result Lower Bracket Quarterfinals TBD vs TBD Upper Bracket Final TBD vs TBD Lower Bracket Semifinal TBD vs TBD

Day 6 - March 5

Bracket Match Result Lower Bracket Final TBD vs TBD Grand Final TBD vs TBD

(All the information has been taken from Lima Major 2023's Liquipedia entry. Any changes on their end will be updated here accordingly.)

Where to watch

While there were some technical issues with the official games streaming during the first day of the Group Stage, things have improved over time. Fans can catch the official broadcast of the Lima Major 2023 Playoffs at the following links:

While Team Liquid has continued their dominant run at the Lima Major 2023, other heavyweights like PSG.LGD and reigning TI champions Tundra Esports have struggled during the Group Stage. Fans will be excited to see how their favorite teams fare in the Playoff Stage.

