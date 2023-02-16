Dota 2 Lima Major 2023: Schedule, prize pool, all teams, and more

The 2022-23 season's first Dota 2 Major is all set to begin in a few days, with South America slated to host its first Major of Valve's MOBA. 18 qualifying teams had earlier been confirmed for the event through their respective regional leagues, with a significant prize pool and Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) points on offer.

The conclusion of last season with The International 2022 saw Tundra raise the hallowed Aegis of Champions at the end of a grueling tournament, which witnessed some nerve-wracking plays and amazing comebacks. Dota 2 fans will be eager to see how the first Major of the current season will fare against their expectations.

This article jots down all the available details for the upcoming Dota 2 Major for the 2022-23 DPC season.

A look at Dota 2 Lima Major 2023's schedule, qualified teams, available DPC points, and more

The first-ever South American DPC Major is slated to begin on February 22 and conclude on March 5. 18 teams will be divided into two equal groups of nine each. The Group Stage will go from February 22 to February 26, featuring a single round-robin format with all matches being a best-of-two series.

The top four teams from each of the two groups will claim their ranks in the upper bracket of the Playoffs, while the fifth and sixth placed teams will make their way to the lower bracket. The rest of the teams will be eliminated from the Major.

The Playoffs will run from February 28 to March 5, featuring a double-elimination bracket. Other than the Grand Final, which will be a best-of-five series, all other matches will be best-of-three series. The prize pool for the Dota 2 Lima Major 2023 is $500,000 USD and 1,900 DPC points.

The divisions for the two are as follows:

1st - $200,00 - 400 DPC points

2nd - $100,000 - 350 DPC points

3rd - $75,000 - 300 DPC points

4th - $50,000 - 250 DPC points

5th-6th - $25,000 - 200 DPC points

7th-8th - $12,500 - 100 DPC points

At the conclusion of their respective regional leagues, the following teams have booked their berths at the upcoming Lima Major 2023:

Team Liquid [Western Europe]

Gaimin Gladiators [Western Europe]

Tundra Esports [Western Europe]

Entity [Western Europe]

BetBoom Team [Eastern Europe]

Team Spirit [Eastern Europe]

HellRaisers [Eastern Europe]

PSG.LGD [China]

Team Aster [China]

Knights [China]

EHOME [China]

Execration [Southeast Asia]

Geek Slate [Southeast Asia]

Talon Esports [Southeast Asia]

TSM [North America]

Shopify Rebellion [North America]

beastcoast [South America]

Evil Geniuses [South America]

Dota 2 fans will be able to catch the high-octane gameplay of the upcoming tournament on the official Twitch channel of EpulzeGaming. While the community is worried about whether the Major will be held with respect to the declaration of a State of Emergency in Lima, the organizers have assured that the event will go ahead as planned.

