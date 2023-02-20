Create

Dota 2 Lima Major 2023 Group Stage live updates: Schedule, qualified teams, where to watch, and more

By Angshuman Dutta
Modified Feb 20, 2023 19:41 IST
Lima Major 2023 Grou Stage (Image via Valve)
Lima Major 2023 Grou Stage (Image via Valve)

The first Dota 2 Major for the 2022-23 season is scheduled to start in a couple of days' time and fans are eagerly waiting to see their favorite teams in action at the Lime Major 2023. The event will mark the first time South America hosts a Major, after the region's teams' outings at various Dota 2 tournaments, including TIs.

Eighteen teams qualified from their respective regional leagues to book their berths at the Lima Major to fight for the lion's share of the prize pool and the Dota 2 Pro Circuit (DPC) points on offer. After winning The International 2022, it remains to be seen whether Tundra Esports can continue their dominant streak in the first major of the new season.

Tundra Esports are your #TI11 Champions! 🎉 Congratulations to skiter, Nine, 33, Saksa, and Sneyking - dropping just one game during the entire Main Stage and taking the Grand Finals 3-0, they emerge victorious on their quest for the Aegis. https://t.co/R1bhFziPq2

This article jots down all the available information regarding the group stage of Lima Major 2023, including the schedule and where to watch.

Everything you need to know about the Group Stage for Dota 2 The International 11

The Group Stage for Lima Major 2023 will begin on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, and run until Sunday, February 26, 2023. The 18 qualified teams will be divided into two groups of nine each. The Group Stage will feature a single round-robin format where all matches will be Best of 2 series.

The Lima Major has become an opportunity for us to share the history of this part of our modern culture. The chicha theme is still critisized by some, but no one can deny that it has become an important part of the city. (1/3)Video here: youtu.be/uq3-JyNiwMg

The teams that rank top four in each group will advance to the Upper Bracket of the Playoffs while those placed in 5th and 6th positions will find themselves in the Lower Bracket of the Playoffs. The remaining 6 teams will be eliminated. The Lima Major 2023 sports a 500,000 USD prize pool with 1900 DPC points on offer.

The group divisions at the upcoming Dota 2 Major are as follows:

Group A

  • EHOME
  • Evil Geniuses
  • Execration
  • Gaimin Gladiators
  • PSG.LGD
  • Talon Esports
  • Team Spirit
  • TSM
  • Tundra Esports

Group B

  • beastcoast
  • BetBoom Team
  • Entity
  • Geek Slate
  • HellRaisers
  • Knights
  • Shopify Rebellion
  • Team Aster
  • Team Liquid

Lima Major 2023 Group Stage: Matches and standings

Group A

StandingsTeamRecord
EHOME0-0-0
Evil Geniuses0-0-0
Execration0-0-0
Gaimin Gladiators0-0-0
PSG.LGD0-0-0
Talon Esports0-0-0
Team Spirt0-0-0
TSM0-0-0
Tundra Esports0-0-0

Group B

StandingsTeamRecord
beastcoast0-0-0
BetBoom Team0-0-0
Entity0-0-0
Geek Slate0-0-0
HellRaisers0-0-0
Knights0-0-0
Shopify Rebellion0-0-0
Team Aster0-0-0
Team Liquid0-0-0

Day 1: February 22 - A

MatchResult
XctN vs Tundra
TSpirit vs TSM
PSG.LGD vs EG
Talon vs GG
TSpirt vs GG
PSG.LGD vs TSM
Tundra vs EHOME
XctN vs Talon

Day 1: February 22 - B

MatchResult
Liquid vs HR
SR vs BB
Aster vs bc
Geek vs Entity
Knights vs Entity
HR vs Geek
Liquid vs BB
SR vs Aster

Day 2: February 23 - A

MatchResult
EG vs Talon
EHOME vs GG
PSG.LGD vs TSpirit
TSM vs Tudra
TSpirit vs EG
Tundra vs GG
TSM vs Talon
EHOME vs XctN

Day 2: February 23 - B

MatchResult
SR vs Entity
Liquid vs Knights
HR vs bc
Aster vs BB
Knights vs Geek
Liquid vs Entity
SR vs HR
bc vs BB

Day 3: February 24 - A

MatchResult
EHOME vs EG
PSG.LGD vs Tundra
XctN vs TSM
TSpirit vs Talon
EHOME vs TSM
PSG.LGD vs Talon
XctN vs GG
EG vs Tundra

Day 3: February 24 - B

MatchResult
Aster vs Entity
HR vs BB
Knights bs bc
SR vs Geek
bc vs Entity
Liquid vs Geek
SR vs Knights
Aster vs HR

Day 4: February 25 - A

MatchResult
PSG.LGD vs XctN
Tundra vs Talon
EG vs GG
EHOME vs TSpirit
TSpirit vs Tundra
EHOME vs PSG.LGD
TSM vs GG
XctN vs EG

Day 4: February 25 - B

MatchResult
Liquid vs bc
HR vs Entity
Knights vs BB
Aster vs Geek
Geek vs bc
BB vs Entity
Aster vs Knights
SR vs Liquid

Day 5: February 26 - A

MatchResult
EG vs TSM
EHOME vs Talon
PSG.LGD vs GG
TSpirit vs XctN

Day 5: February 26 - B

MatchResult
Liquid vs Aster
Geek vs BB
SR vs bc
Knights vs HR

(All the information has been taken from Lima Major 2023's Liquipedia entry. Any changes on their end will be updated here.)

Where to watch

Dota 2 fans will be able to catch the Group Stage of Lima Major 2023 on the following channels:

The first Major of the season is upon us. Here are the wonderful people to tell the story live from Lima. @Esports4d https://t.co/gyNOyh0dt5

This is all the available information on the upcoming Lima Major 2023. Dota 2 fans are advised to keep an eye on Sportskeeda's coverage of the same to keep themselves updated with the latest news regarding the event.

