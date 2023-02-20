Dota 2 Lima Major 2023 Group Stage live updates: Schedule, qualified teams, where to watch, and more

The first Dota 2 Major for the 2022-23 season is scheduled to start in a couple of days' time and fans are eagerly waiting to see their favorite teams in action at the Lime Major 2023. The event will mark the first time South America hosts a Major, after the region's teams' outings at various Dota 2 tournaments, including TIs.
Eighteen teams qualified from their respective regional leagues to book their berths at the Lima Major to fight for the lion's share of the prize pool and the Dota 2 Pro Circuit (DPC) points on offer. After winning The International 2022, it remains to be seen whether Tundra Esports can continue their dominant streak in the first major of the new season.
This article jots down all the available information regarding the group stage of Lima Major 2023, including the schedule and where to watch.
The Group Stage for Lima Major 2023 will begin on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, and run until Sunday, February 26, 2023. The 18 qualified teams will be divided into two groups of nine each. The Group Stage will feature a single round-robin format where all matches will be Best of 2 series.
The teams that rank top four in each group will advance to the Upper Bracket of the Playoffs while those placed in 5th and 6th positions will find themselves in the Lower Bracket of the Playoffs. The remaining 6 teams will be eliminated. The Lima Major 2023 sports a 500,000 USD prize pool with 1900 DPC points on offer.
The group divisions at the upcoming Dota 2 Major are as follows:
Group A
- EHOME
- Evil Geniuses
- Execration
- Gaimin Gladiators
- PSG.LGD
- Talon Esports
- Team Spirit
- TSM
- Tundra Esports
Group B
- beastcoast
- BetBoom Team
- Entity
- Geek Slate
- HellRaisers
- Knights
- Shopify Rebellion
- Team Aster
- Team Liquid
Lima Major 2023 Group Stage: Matches and standings
Group A
Group B
Day 1: February 22 - A
Day 1: February 22 - B
Day 2: February 23 - A
Day 2: February 23 - B
Day 3: February 24 - A
Day 3: February 24 - B
Day 4: February 25 - A
Day 4: February 25 - B
Day 5: February 26 - A
Day 5: February 26 - B
(All the information has been taken from Lima Major 2023's Liquipedia entry. Any changes on their end will be updated here.)
Where to watch
Dota 2 fans will be able to catch the Group Stage of Lima Major 2023 on the following channels:
- Twitch: EpulzeGaming - Twitch
- YouTube: EpulzeGaming - YouTube
- Facebook: Epulze | Facebook
- Trovo: Epulze (trovo.live)
This is all the available information on the upcoming Lima Major 2023. Dota 2 fans are advised to keep an eye on Sportskeeda's coverage of the same to keep themselves updated with the latest news regarding the event.