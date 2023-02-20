Dota 2 Lima Major 2023 Group Stage live updates: Schedule, qualified teams, where to watch, and more

The first Dota 2 Major for the 2022-23 season is scheduled to start in a couple of days' time and fans are eagerly waiting to see their favorite teams in action at the Lime Major 2023. The event will mark the first time South America hosts a Major, after the region's teams' outings at various Dota 2 tournaments, including TIs.

Eighteen teams qualified from their respective regional leagues to book their berths at the Lima Major to fight for the lion's share of the prize pool and the Dota 2 Pro Circuit (DPC) points on offer. After winning The International 2022, it remains to be seen whether Tundra Esports can continue their dominant streak in the first major of the new season.

Congratulations to skiter, Nine, 33, Saksa, and Sneyking - dropping just one game during the entire Main Stage and taking the Grand Finals 3-0, they emerge victorious on their quest for the Aegis. Tundra Esports are your #TI11 Champions!

This article jots down all the available information regarding the group stage of Lima Major 2023, including the schedule and where to watch.

The Group Stage for Lima Major 2023 will begin on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, and run until Sunday, February 26, 2023. The 18 qualified teams will be divided into two groups of nine each. The Group Stage will feature a single round-robin format where all matches will be Best of 2 series.





The teams that rank top four in each group will advance to the Upper Bracket of the Playoffs while those placed in 5th and 6th positions will find themselves in the Lower Bracket of the Playoffs. The remaining 6 teams will be eliminated. The Lima Major 2023 sports a 500,000 USD prize pool with 1900 DPC points on offer.

The group divisions at the upcoming Dota 2 Major are as follows:

Group A

EHOME

Evil Geniuses

Execration

Gaimin Gladiators

PSG.LGD

Talon Esports

Team Spirit

TSM

Tundra Esports

Group B

beastcoast

BetBoom Team

Entity

Geek Slate

HellRaisers

Knights

Shopify Rebellion

Team Aster

Team Liquid

Lima Major 2023 Group Stage: Matches and standings

Group A

Standings Team Record EHOME 0-0-0 Evil Geniuses 0-0-0 Execration 0-0-0 Gaimin Gladiators 0-0-0 PSG.LGD 0-0-0 Talon Esports 0-0-0 Team Spirt 0-0-0 TSM 0-0-0 Tundra Esports 0-0-0

Group B

Standings Team Record beastcoast 0-0-0 BetBoom Team 0-0-0 Entity 0-0-0 Geek Slate 0-0-0 HellRaisers 0-0-0 Knights 0-0-0 Shopify Rebellion 0-0-0 Team Aster 0-0-0 Team Liquid 0-0-0

Day 1: February 22 - A

Match Result XctN vs Tundra TSpirit vs TSM PSG.LGD vs EG Talon vs GG TSpirt vs GG PSG.LGD vs TSM Tundra vs EHOME XctN vs Talon

Day 1: February 22 - B

Match Result Liquid vs HR SR vs BB Aster vs bc Geek vs Entity Knights vs Entity HR vs Geek Liquid vs BB SR vs Aster

Day 2: February 23 - A

Match Result EG vs Talon EHOME vs GG PSG.LGD vs TSpirit TSM vs Tudra TSpirit vs EG Tundra vs GG TSM vs Talon EHOME vs XctN

Day 2: February 23 - B

Match Result SR vs Entity Liquid vs Knights HR vs bc Aster vs BB Knights vs Geek Liquid vs Entity SR vs HR bc vs BB

Day 3: February 24 - A

Match Result EHOME vs EG PSG.LGD vs Tundra XctN vs TSM TSpirit vs Talon EHOME vs TSM PSG.LGD vs Talon XctN vs GG EG vs Tundra

Day 3: February 24 - B

Match Result Aster vs Entity HR vs BB Knights bs bc SR vs Geek bc vs Entity Liquid vs Geek SR vs Knights Aster vs HR

Day 4: February 25 - A

Match Result PSG.LGD vs XctN Tundra vs Talon EG vs GG EHOME vs TSpirit TSpirit vs Tundra EHOME vs PSG.LGD TSM vs GG XctN vs EG

Day 4: February 25 - B

Match Result Liquid vs bc HR vs Entity Knights vs BB Aster vs Geek Geek vs bc BB vs Entity Aster vs Knights SR vs Liquid

Day 5: February 26 - A

Match Result EG vs TSM EHOME vs Talon PSG.LGD vs GG TSpirit vs XctN

Day 5: February 26 - B

Match Result Liquid vs Aster Geek vs BB SR vs bc Knights vs HR

(All the information has been taken from Lima Major 2023's Liquipedia entry. Any changes on their end will be updated here.)

Where to watch

Dota 2 fans will be able to catch the Group Stage of Lima Major 2023 on the following channels:



