"Muerta Easter egg item in-game": Dota 2 player reportedly discovers new item teasing upcoming hero

A Reddit post made by a Dota 2 player called n3cooling on March 4 has got fans excited about the imminent arrival of a new hero to the title. Muerta, "the enduring revenant" who will soon be coming to haunt the lanes, was announced during The International 2022, with Valve mentioning an early 2023 release date for this character in-game.

Fans are currently being treated to the first major of the ongoing Dota 2 Pro Circuit (DPC) 2022-23 season. Before the commencement of this tournament, Valve announced in a blog post that players could expect the next proper in-game patch once the Lima Major 2023 concludes.

The recent developments, as documented by the Dota 2 player, likely means that Valve is gearing up for the release of Muerta, with the next patch possibly seeing this character's debut.

Dota 2 player discovers a new item called "Forebearer's Fortune" likely teasing Muerta's upcoming release

The image accompanying u/n3cooling's post in the game's subreddit showcases a new weapon called "Mercy & Grace." The item's description mentions that it can be used to fire a ghostly bullet at an enemy or tree and that if the shot lands, it will do 300 damage while slowing the target for half a second by 100%.

The bullet will then further ricochet. While the weapon offers bonus cast range and Spell Amplification stats of 100%, it also has a health penalty of 70%. In the sampost,st u/n3cooling explained that they noticed another new item called "Forebearer's Fortune" in-game after an update. Here's what they said:

"10 players need to use this item before game starts, then everyone will get a ofrenda (offering in Spanish) shovel, you need to use this ofrenda shovel to dig up ofrendas on the map, game will give you hint about the ofrenda location, and submit ofrendas to Muerta's statue (radiant on the left mid area, dire on the right mid area), then after that, you can get a weapon called 'Mercy & Grace'nand try it out in the game, looks like a ability from Muerta."

In her official announcement trailer revealed back during The International 2022, players could see a haunting figure bathed in a green mystic hue. A voice could be heard:

"I have suffered the atrocities of the living and followed the trails of the damned. On both sides of the spirit veil, they whisper my name and fear me far more than death."

DOTA 2 @DOTA2 An enduring revenant reveals herself with promises of a ruinous reckoning to follow. Pierce the veil between the living and the damned as a new hero — Muerta — arrives to haunt the lanes in early 2023. An enduring revenant reveals herself with promises of a ruinous reckoning to follow. Pierce the veil between the living and the damned as a new hero — Muerta — arrives to haunt the lanes in early 2023. https://t.co/ZCXDpeOT5f

Muerta was shown standing with a gun in her hand and a flower wreath sitting atop her head. The figure has gold-plated skin and a similar mask on her face. The video ends with her taking on a much more frightening spectral form. As always, fans will be eager to see what role she fits into once she makes her long-anticipated debut in Dota 2.

While it will likely take some time to figure out how best to utilize her abilities and what items work best for her, the community is hoping for a major upheaval in the upcoming update. According to Dota 2 fans, the current meta has "gone stale" and Valve has not added a meaningful reshuffle or major changes to the map or other in-game mechanics.

