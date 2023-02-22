Dota 2 upcoming patch release date revealed by Valve, set after Lima Major 2023

The Dota 2 community has been waiting for the developers to finally introduce a new patch to the game after the current iteration of 7.32, released in the middle of last year. Players have been clamoring for significant changes and updates to the gameplay for some time now, and it looks like the wait is finally set to be over.

Fans of the game are gearing up for the first Major of the 2022-23 Dota 2 Pro Circuit (DPC) season. The Lima Major 2023 is set to begin in less than 7 hours and will feature 18 teams from around the world vying for the lion's share of the prize pool and DPC points on offer.

The upcoming Dota 2 patch is set to be unveiled in the first week of March 2023 after the conclusion of the Lima Major

In a blog post regarding the upcoming Dota 2 Major, Valve announced that they would unveil the following update on March 6 after the winner of the Lima Major is declared, and the Tour concludes. The blog post sheds no light on what this new update consists of, but players will hope that significant changes will be implemented to revitalize the gameplay mechanics.

A Reddit post on the game's subreddit earlier last month leaked a slew of new items and their costs. Some of these may appear with the upcoming update. The community also hopes significant changes are made to the map and rework for the heroes and new mechanics.

The player count for the game has dropped significantly over the last few months, with an average player count of around 400k over the last 30 days, according to Steam charts. The developers at Valve will surely hope that the upcoming update will change the fortunes of the MOBA title shortly.

The community is also eager to hear about the new hero Muerta that Valve revealed at The International 2022 after the All-Star match's conclusion on the event's last day. The caption for the short trailer reveals that she is "an enduring revenant" who will "haunt the lanes" upon her arrival.

DOTA 2 @DOTA2 An enduring revenant reveals herself with promises of a ruinous reckoning to follow. Pierce the veil between the living and the damned as a new hero — Muerta — arrives to haunt the lanes in early 2023. An enduring revenant reveals herself with promises of a ruinous reckoning to follow. Pierce the veil between the living and the damned as a new hero — Muerta — arrives to haunt the lanes in early 2023. https://t.co/ZCXDpeOT5f

In the video reveal, one can hear her saying:

"I have suffered the atrocities of the living and followed the trails of the damned. On both sides of the spirit veil, they whisper my name and fear me far more than death."

The announcement mentioned that the hero would be revealed in early 2023, and the upcoming update will be the perfect opportunity to unveil more about the same. It remains to be seen what Valve has in store for Dota 2 players once the patch finally appears.

