Dota 2 patch 7.32e official notes: Muerta debuts in The Dead Reckoning Update, with a few gameplay changes and more

As the Lima Major 2023 concluded, Valve has finally released the next Dota 2 update. While the community will be upset that the patch is not the major upheaval that they were hoping for, it marks the debut of Muerta in the popular MOBA title along with other gameplay, items and hero updates.

Furthermore, Valve also revealed that they are hard at work with patch 7.33, with the big update scheduled to arrive in a little more than a month's time.

DOTA 2 @DOTA2 The Dead Reckoning Update is here, featuring the new hero Muerta, the Dead Reckoning treasure and mini-game, a host of new features, and Gameplay Update 7.32e. dota2.com/deadreckoning The Dead Reckoning Update is here, featuring the new hero Muerta, the Dead Reckoning treasure and mini-game, a host of new features, and Gameplay Update 7.32e. dota2.com/deadreckoning https://t.co/LSLdYdRTTo

Muerta is a Ranged Carry that will work as a Nuker and Disabler. The gunslinging revenant has three active abilities and one passive. The hero currently does not have an Aghanim Scepter or Aghanim Shard upgrade, as can be expected. It will likely take some time for the community to figure out the best playstyle for Muerta and the items that pair perfectly with her.

There are only a handful of gameplay updates that Dota 2 players will need to be aware of. Reinforced units are now going to take 10% less damage from creeps that are in control of players. Ranged Creeps in Dota 2 now have been designated for Level 5 and Glyph Tower Bonus Attack will target now 5 instead of 4.

Beyond that, there is a suite of Turbo mode changes, items and hero updates that Dota 2 players will need to get acquainted with. In a separate blog post, Valve announced that the "ambitious gameplay" patch 7.33 will likely be released in Dota 2 in late April.

Without further ado, here are the official patch notes for update 7.32e in Dota 2.

Dota 2 patch 7.32e official notes

DOTA 2 @DOTA2 An enduring revenant reveals herself with promises of a ruinous reckoning to follow. Pierce the veil between the living and the damned as a new hero — Muerta — arrives to haunt the lanes in early 2023. An enduring revenant reveals herself with promises of a ruinous reckoning to follow. Pierce the veil between the living and the damned as a new hero — Muerta — arrives to haunt the lanes in early 2023. https://t.co/ZCXDpeOT5f

Muerta Debuts

With her fearsome trickshots, summoned spirits, and a sidearm to spare, Muerta's knack for taking lives was so impressive, Death himself put her on the payroll. A twin-pistoled engine of dead-eyed vengeance, Muerta shepherds wayward souls to the other side, whether they want to get there or not. And if they need more convincing, she’s ready to reveal her true form as a murderous spectral nightmare if it helps them die a little faster.

Abilities

Dead Shot - Muerta fires a ghostly bankshot at an enemy unit or tree. When the bullet strikes, it damages and briefly slows, then ricochets in the targeted direction. The ricochet damages all units that it passes through, stopping when it hits a hero. Heroes hit by the ricochet will run in the direction of the shot.

The Calling - Summons a group of revenants that slowly circle the targeted location. Enemies within the area are slowed and have reduced attack speed. Revenants deal damage and silence enemies as the pass through them.

Gunslinger - Muerta’s attacks have a chance to fire a second shot at another target, prioritizing Heroes.

Pierce the Veil - Muerta transforms, becoming immune to physical damage. All of her attack damage is dealt as magical damage. Muerta gains bonus attack damage and phased movement. Muerta can attack ethereal units but deals no damage to Magic Immune targets.

Dota 2 Turbo Mode Changes

All hero selections are now blind

Removed penalty phase when picking heroes. When regular draft time ends, any person that has not selected a hero will be forced to pick whomever they have tentatively picked. In the event that hero is unavailable or there is no tentative pick, they will be given a random hero

Null Talisman, Wraith Band, and Bracer will double their bonuses at 12 minutes instead of 25 minutes

Removed bonus damage to towers from all summoned units. Non-summoned units (lane creeps, dominated creeps) are still stronger against towers compared to non-Turbo Dota

You can now earn two stars for hero challenges instead of just one

Arcana progress has been updated for the following:

Earthshaker's Planetfall Arcana now gives full credit for Echo Slam kills and assists. Tracking for ability chains and combo damage is also enabled

Invoker Dark Artistry Throwback Immortal now gives full credit for Sun Strike Kills

Juggernaut's Bladeform Legacy Arcana now gives full credit for Omnislash Kills

Kunkka's Leviathan Whale Blade of Eminent Revival Immortal now gives full credit for hitting heroes with Torrent

Legion Commander Arcana now counts Duel Victories

Leshrac's Tormented Staff of Eminent Revival Immortal now gives full credit for stunning enemies with Split Earth

Lion's Fin King's Charm of Eminent Revival Immortal now gives full credit for hexing enemies

Lone Druid's Cauldron of Xahryx of Eminent Revival Immortal now gives full credit for Entangling Claws duration

Storm Spirit's The Lightning Orchid of Eminent Revival Immortal now gives full credit for Ball Lightning damage

Dota 2 General Updates

Reinforced Units in Dota 2 now take 10% less damage from Player controlled creeps (affects all summons like treants, eidolons, etc, as well as dominated creeps but not Creep Heroes like Spirit Bear nor Illusions)

Ranged Creeps in Dota 2 are now Level 5 (prevents Enigma and others from converting them early)

Glyph Tower Bonus Attack in Dota 2 targets increased from 4 to 5

Dota 2 Item updates

ABYSSAL BLADE

Attack Damage bonus increased from 25 to 30

BLOODSTONE

Bloodpact Duration decreased from 6s to 5s

BOOTS OF BEARING

No longer has charges

DIVINE RAPIER

Total Cost decreased from 5950 to 5600

ENCHANTED MANGO

Health Regeneration bonus decreased from +0.6 to +0.4

EYE OF SKADI

Cold Attack Movement Speed Slow vs ranged heroes increased from 40% to 50%

FORCE STAFF

Force Mana Cost increased from 100 to 150

GLEIPNIR

Eternal Chains Damage decreased from 220 to 180

Eternal Chains Radius decreased from 450 to 400

GUARDIAN GREAVES

Guardian Aura Regen Bonus for Low Health allies decreased from 18.5 to 14.5

Guardian Aura Armor Bonus for Low Health allies decreased from 10 to 8

HURRICANE PIKE

Hurricane Thrust Mana Cost increased from 100 to 150

MAELSTROM

Chain Lightning Damage decreased from 140 to 135

METEOR HAMMER

Meteor Hammer Channel Time decreased from 2.5s to 2s (Total time until impact decreased from 3s to 2.5s)

NULLIFIER

Total Cost decreased from 4725 to 4375

Damage bonus decreased from 80 to 75

RADIANCE

Total Cost decreased from 5050 to 4700

Damage bonus decreased from 60 to 55

REVENANT'S BROOCH

Phantom Province now additionally grants +60 attack speed for its duration

Phantom Province Attacks are now affected by Spell Lifesteal

SACRED RELIC

Cost decreased from 3750 to 3400

Damage bonus decreased from 60 to 55

SHADOW BLADE

Now removes invisibility if bonus damage is applied during the fade time. Most notable examples are Clinkz's Burning Barrage, Ember Spirit's Sleight of Fist, etc. that would add bonus damage on every attack made if the ability was cast during the fade time.

SOLAR CREST

All Attributes bonus increased from +5 to +6

Movement Speed bonus increased from +20 to +25

WRAITH BAND

Attack Speed bonus decreased from 6/12 to 5/10

Dota 2 HERO UPDATES

ABADDON

Base Attack Time improved from 1.7s to 1.5s

ALCHEMIST

UNSTABLE CONCOCTION

Max Stun Duration increased from 1.75/2.5/3.25/4s to 2.2/2.8/3.4/4s

CHEMICAL RAGE

Bonus Damage per Scepter increased from 20 to 25

ANCIENT APPARITION

Level 10 Talent Chilling Touch Attack Range increased from +200 to +300

Level 15 Talent Cold Feet Break Distance increased from +200 to +300

ANTI-MAGE

Attack backswing decreased from 0.6s to 0.3s

Mana Void - Now applies the mini-stun to all affected units

ARC WARDEN

SPARK WRAITH - Aghanim's Scepter secondary Spark Wraith Search Radius decreased from 375 to 225

AXE

Base Movement Speed increased from 310 to 315

COUNTER HELIX - Radius increased from 275 to 300

BANE

Base Attributes increased by 1

BRAIN SAP - Aghanim's Shard Healing from secondary targets increased from 25% to 30%

BATRIDER

STICKY NAPALM - Mana Cost increased from 20 to 25

FLAMING LASSO - Aghanim's Scepter secondary target Range increased from 600 to 650

BEASTMASTER

DRUMS OF SLOM - Damage per hit increased from 110 to 115

Level 15 Talent Movespeed Aura to Beastmaster and his units decreased from +25 to +20

BOUNTY HUNTER

SHADOW WALK -Movement/Attack speed slow rescaled from 16/24/32/40 to 15/25/35/45

BREWMASTER

PRIMAL SPLIT - Fire Brewling Armor increased from 0/4/8 to 0/8/16

BROODMOTHER

SPIN WEB - Max Move Speed Bonus decreased from 18/28/38/48% to 10/22/34/46%

SPINNER'S SNARE - Charge restore time increased from 20s to 30s

SPAWN SPIDERLINGS - Spiderlings Lifetime decreased from 40/45/50s to 40s || Spiderites Lifetime decreased from 60s to 40s

CENTAUR WARRUNNER

HITCH A RIDE - Now grants Centaur Stampede buff (also increases Stampede duration if cast during Stampede rather than refreshing the buff)

Cooldown decreased from 45s to 30s

CHAOS KNIGHT

CHAOS BOLT - Mana Cost decreased from 110/120/130/140 to 110

CLINKZ

SKELETON WALK - Now always creates 1 Burning Army Skeleton after breaking the invisibility

Aghanim's Shard bonus skeletons decreased from 2 to 1 (total count with Shard is unchanged)

DARK SEER

NORMAL PUNCH - Max Stun Duration decreased from 2.25s to 2s

DAZZLE

TALENTS - Level 10 Talent Damage increased from +50 to +60

DEATH PROPHET

Intelligence gain decreased from 3.3 to 3.0

Strength gain decreased from 3.1 to 2.9

Level 10 Talent Magic Resistance decreased from +14% to +12%

Level 15 Talent +30 Spirit Siphon Damage/Heal replaced with +300 Health

Level 20 Talent +400 health replaced with +30 Spirit Siphon Damage/Heal

DRAGON KNIGHT

ELDER DRAGON FORM - Cooldown decreased from 105s to 100s

Aghanim's Scepter no longer reduces cooldown by 5s

FIREBALL - Mana Cost decreased from 100 to 80

DROW RANGER

FROST ARROWS - Aghanim’s Shard Regen Reduction per stack decreased from 10% to 8%

MARKSMANSHIP - Now only grants allied ranged heroes half of the bonus Agility

ELDER TITAN

ECHO STOMP - Wakeup Damage Threshold increased from 50/100/150/200 to 55/120/185/250

ASTRAL SPIRIT - Damage per Hero increased from 14/36/58/80 to 17/38/59/80

EMBER SPIRIT

Level 10 Talent Damage decreased from +15 to +12

Level 20 Talent Sleight of Fist Hero Damage decreased from +65 to +55

ENCHANTRESS

ENCHANT - Cooldown rescaled from 28/24/20/16s to 30/24/18/12s

Hero Move Slow rescaled from 55% to 30/40/50/60%

Duration rescaled from 3.75/4.5/5.25/6s to 5s

LITTLE FRIENDS - Cast Range increased from 600 to 750

GRIMSTROKE

INK SWELL - Damage per second increased from 25/35/45/55 to 25/40/55/70 (75/120/165/210 total damage)

SOULBIND - Cooldown decreased from 90/70/50s to 70/60/50s

HOODWINK

ACORN SHOT - Bonus Damage increased from 50/75/100/125 to 50/80/110/140 in Dota 2

HUSKAR

INNER FIRE - Disarm Duration increased from 1.75/2.5/3.25/4.0s to 1.90/2.6/3.3/4.0s

Level 20 Talent Life Break Cooldown Reduction increased from 4s to 5s

JAKIRO

ICE PATH - Path Duration increased from 2.6/2.9/3.2/3.5s to 3/3.5/4/4.5s (Max stun duration is unchanged)

MACROPYRE - Now applies its damage immediately upon casting rather than 0.5s after

JUGGERNAUT

Base Damage increased from 50-54 to 53-55

BLADE FURY - Aghanim’s Shard Attack Rate increased from 1.2s to 1.4s in Dota 2

BLADE DANCE - Critical Damage increased from 180% to 190%

Level 10 Talent Blade Fury radius increased from +75 to +100

KEEPER OF THE LIGHT

WILL-O-WISP - Attacks to kill increased from 6 to 7

KUNKKA

GHOSTSHIP - Damage Delayed increased from 40% to 45% in Dota 2

LESHRAC

PULSE NOVA - Damage decreased from 90/140/190 to 80/135/180

LICH

Intelligence gain increased from 3.6 to 3.8

FROST BLAST - Cast Time improved from 0.4s to 0.3s

Cast Range rescaled from 600 to 575/600/625/650

LINA

DRAGON SLAVE - Cooldown increased from 9s to 12/11/10/9s

LIGHT STRIKE ARRAY - Mana Cost increased from 100/105/110/115 to 115

FIERY SOUL - Attack Speed Bonus per stack decreased from 10/20/30/40 to 8/16/24/32

Move Speed Bonus per stack decreased from 1.5/2/2.5/3% to 1/1.5/2/2.5% in Dota 2

Level 15 Talent Health decreased from +350 to +250

Level 20 Talent Fiery Soul Speed per stack decreased from +15/1% to +10/1%

LION

Base Armor increased by 1

Base Agility decreased from 18 to 15

FINGER OF DEATH - Cooldown decreased from 160/100/40s to 140/90/40s in Dota 2

LUNA

LUCENT BEAM - Aghanim’s Shard Duration increased from 12s to 15s

Aghanim’s Shard Damage increased from +15 to +17

MEDUSA

MYSTIC SNAKE - Base Damage increased from 80/120/160/200 to 85/130/175/220

Level 15 Talent Mystic Snake Cooldown Reduction increased from 2s to 3s

MIRANA

LEAP - Aghanim's Shard Damage increased from 150 to 170

Aghanim's Shard Wave Distance increased from 600 to 800 in Dota 2

MONKEY KING

Base Agility increased by 1

PRIMAL SPRING - Max Channel Time decreased from 1.6s to 1.5s

NAGA SIREN

ENSNARE - Cast Range decreased from 575/600/625/650 to 500/525/550/575

Aghanim’s Scepter Cast Range increased from 1.5x to 1.6x in Dota 2

SONG OF THE SIREN - Cooldown increased from 160/120/80s to 180/130/80s

REEL IN - Pull Speed increased from 150 to 200

NATURE'S PROPHET

Agility decreased from 22+3.6 to 20+3.4

Intelligence gain decreased from 3.7 to 3.5 in Dota 2

WRATH OF NATURE - Base Damage decreased from 115/150/185 to 105/145/185

Level 20 Talent Sprout Leashes no longer pierces Spell Immunity

NECROPHOS

DEATH PULSE - Mana Cost decreased from 100/130/160/190 to 100/120/140/160 in Dota 2

OGRE MAGI

IGNITE - Slow increased from 20/22/24/26% to 20/23/26/29%

FIRE SHIELD - Fireball Damage increased from 125 to 160

OMNIKNIGHT

DEGEN AURA - Radius increased from 400 to 450

ORACLE

FORTUNE'S END - Projectile Speed increased from 1000 to 1200

Radius increased from 300 to 350

OUTWORLD DESTROYER

SANITY'S ECLIPSE - Now deals double damage to illusions

PANGOLIER

SHIELD CRASH - Damage decreased from 90/160/230/300 to 75/150/225/300 in Dota 2

ROLL UP - No longer applies a basic dispel upon cast

PHANTOM ASSASSIN

STIFLING DAGGER - Base Damage increased from 65 to 65/70/75/80

BLUR - Dispel Radius decreased from 600 to 400

PUCK

WANING RIFT - Damage decreased from 70/130/190/250 to 60/120/180/240

PUDGE

ROT - Aghanim's Scepter Bonus Damage per Second deceased from 100 to 95

PUGNA

LIFE DRAIN - Aghanim's Shard Refracted Drain percentage increased from 70% to 75% in Dota 2

QUEEN OF PAIN

Base Attack Damage increased by 2

RAZOR

STORM SURGE - Aghanim’s Shard Forked Lightning now has a 1s internal cooldown in Dota 2

RIKI

SLEEPING DART - Cast Range decreased from 1000 to 600

Cooldown increased from 12s to 15s

RUBICK

TELEKINESIS - Aghanim’s Shard no longer provides reduced cooldown when used on self or allies

Level 10 Talent Telekinesis Landing Damage decreased from +175 to +150 in Dota 2

SAND KING

EPICENTER - Attack Speed Slow increased from 30 to 30/45/60

Movement Speed Slow increased from 30% to 30/40/50%

Level 10 Talent Burrowstrike Stun Duration increased from +0.3s to +0.5s

Level 15 Talent Caustic Finale Damage increased from +100 to +120

SHADOW SHAMAN

Serpent Ward Gold Bounty decreased from 28-36 to 22-30 in Dota 2

ETHER SHOCK - Max Distance increased from 500 to 600

Level 15 Talent Serpent Wards Attack Range increased from +120 to +140 in Dota 2

SILENCER

ARCANE CURSE - Cooldown increased from 20/18/16/14s to 22/20/18/16s

Level 10 Talent Arcane Curse Damage decreased from +12 to +10

Level 15 Talent Global Silence Cooldown Reduction decreased from 25s to 20s

SLARDAR

CORROSIVE HAZE - Cast Range increased from 700/800/900 to 900 in Dota 2

SLARK

POUNCE - Cooldown increased from 20/16/12/8s to 22/18/14/10s

Aghanim’s Scepter Distance decreased from 1200 to 1100 in Dota 2

SNAPFIRE

FIRESNAP COOKIE - Aghanim’s Shard Damage from Mortimer Kisses impact decreased by 50%

STORM SPIRIT

Base Attack Time improved from 1.7s to 1.6s

TEMPLAR ASSASSIN

Base Strength increased by 2

TINY

TREE VOLLEY - Throw Interval increased from 0.4s to 0.5s in Dota 2

Max Channel Time increased from 2.4s to 2.5s

TREANT PROTECTOR

LIVING ARMOR - Bonus Armor decreased from 6/8/10/12 to 4/6/8/10

NATURE'S GUISE - No longer provides Heal/Regen Amplification

TUSK

ICE SHARDS - Cast Range decreased from 1800 to 1400 in Dota 2

WALRUS PUNCH! - Critical Damage decreased from 300/350/400% to 250/325/400%

UNDYING

DECAY - Steal Duration decreased from 45s to 40s

SOUL RIP - Mana Cost increased from 90/100/110/120 to 120

Level 10 Talent Decay Damage decreased from +60 to +50

WARLOCK

CHAOTIC OFFERING - Golem Damage increased from 100/150/200 to 110/170/230

Aghanim's Scepter Golem Damage increased from 75/110/150 to 80/125/170

Aghanim's Scepter Second Golem delay increased from 0.2s to 0.5s

Level 10 Talent Fatal Bonds Damage increased from +3% to +4%

WINDRANGER

POWERSHOT -Travel Range increased from 2600 to 3000

FOCUS FIRE - Damage Reduction decreased from 30% to 25%

WINTER WYVERN

WINTER'S CURSE - Now applies a dispel to the target

WITCH DOCTOR

VOODOO RESTORATION - Heal/Damage increased from 10/20/30/40 to 10/22/34/46 in Dota 2

Level 20 Talent Maledict Burst Damage increased from +20% to +25%

The entire Dota 2 patch 7.32e official notes, along with the debut of the new Dota 2 hero, can be found on the game's official website here.

Poll : 0 votes