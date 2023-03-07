Dota 2 patch 7.32e official notes: Muerta debuts in The Dead Reckoning Update, with a few gameplay changes and more

As the Lima Major 2023 concluded, Valve has finally released the next Dota 2 update. While the community will be upset that the patch is not the major upheaval that they were hoping for, it marks the debut of Muerta in the popular MOBA title along with other gameplay, items and hero updates.
Furthermore, Valve also revealed that they are hard at work with patch 7.33, with the big update scheduled to arrive in a little more than a month's time.
Muerta is a Ranged Carry that will work as a Nuker and Disabler. The gunslinging revenant has three active abilities and one passive. The hero currently does not have an Aghanim Scepter or Aghanim Shard upgrade, as can be expected. It will likely take some time for the community to figure out the best playstyle for Muerta and the items that pair perfectly with her.
There are only a handful of gameplay updates that Dota 2 players will need to be aware of. Reinforced units are now going to take 10% less damage from creeps that are in control of players. Ranged Creeps in Dota 2 now have been designated for Level 5 and Glyph Tower Bonus Attack will target now 5 instead of 4.
Beyond that, there is a suite of Turbo mode changes, items and hero updates that Dota 2 players will need to get acquainted with. In a separate blog post, Valve announced that the "ambitious gameplay" patch 7.33 will likely be released in Dota 2 in late April.
Without further ado, here are the official patch notes for update 7.32e in Dota 2.
Dota 2 patch 7.32e official notes
Muerta Debuts
- With her fearsome trickshots, summoned spirits, and a sidearm to spare, Muerta's knack for taking lives was so impressive, Death himself put her on the payroll. A twin-pistoled engine of dead-eyed vengeance, Muerta shepherds wayward souls to the other side, whether they want to get there or not. And if they need more convincing, she’s ready to reveal her true form as a murderous spectral nightmare if it helps them die a little faster.
Abilities
- Dead Shot - Muerta fires a ghostly bankshot at an enemy unit or tree. When the bullet strikes, it damages and briefly slows, then ricochets in the targeted direction. The ricochet damages all units that it passes through, stopping when it hits a hero. Heroes hit by the ricochet will run in the direction of the shot.
- The Calling - Summons a group of revenants that slowly circle the targeted location. Enemies within the area are slowed and have reduced attack speed. Revenants deal damage and silence enemies as the pass through them.
- Gunslinger - Muerta’s attacks have a chance to fire a second shot at another target, prioritizing Heroes.
- Pierce the Veil - Muerta transforms, becoming immune to physical damage. All of her attack damage is dealt as magical damage. Muerta gains bonus attack damage and phased movement. Muerta can attack ethereal units but deals no damage to Magic Immune targets.
Dota 2 Turbo Mode Changes
- All hero selections are now blind
- Removed penalty phase when picking heroes. When regular draft time ends, any person that has not selected a hero will be forced to pick whomever they have tentatively picked. In the event that hero is unavailable or there is no tentative pick, they will be given a random hero
- Null Talisman, Wraith Band, and Bracer will double their bonuses at 12 minutes instead of 25 minutes
- Removed bonus damage to towers from all summoned units. Non-summoned units (lane creeps, dominated creeps) are still stronger against towers compared to non-Turbo Dota
- You can now earn two stars for hero challenges instead of just one
- Arcana progress has been updated for the following:
- Earthshaker's Planetfall Arcana now gives full credit for Echo Slam kills and assists. Tracking for ability chains and combo damage is also enabled
- Invoker Dark Artistry Throwback Immortal now gives full credit for Sun Strike Kills
- Juggernaut's Bladeform Legacy Arcana now gives full credit for Omnislash Kills
- Kunkka's Leviathan Whale Blade of Eminent Revival Immortal now gives full credit for hitting heroes with Torrent
- Legion Commander Arcana now counts Duel Victories
- Leshrac's Tormented Staff of Eminent Revival Immortal now gives full credit for stunning enemies with Split Earth
- Lion's Fin King's Charm of Eminent Revival Immortal now gives full credit for hexing enemies
- Lone Druid's Cauldron of Xahryx of Eminent Revival Immortal now gives full credit for Entangling Claws duration
- Storm Spirit's The Lightning Orchid of Eminent Revival Immortal now gives full credit for Ball Lightning damage
Dota 2 General Updates
- Reinforced Units in Dota 2 now take 10% less damage from Player controlled creeps (affects all summons like treants, eidolons, etc, as well as dominated creeps but not Creep Heroes like Spirit Bear nor Illusions)
- Ranged Creeps in Dota 2 are now Level 5 (prevents Enigma and others from converting them early)
- Glyph Tower Bonus Attack in Dota 2 targets increased from 4 to 5
Dota 2 Item updates
ABYSSAL BLADE
- Attack Damage bonus increased from 25 to 30
BLOODSTONE
- Bloodpact Duration decreased from 6s to 5s
BOOTS OF BEARING
- No longer has charges
DIVINE RAPIER
- Total Cost decreased from 5950 to 5600
ENCHANTED MANGO
- Health Regeneration bonus decreased from +0.6 to +0.4
EYE OF SKADI
- Cold Attack Movement Speed Slow vs ranged heroes increased from 40% to 50%
FORCE STAFF
- Force Mana Cost increased from 100 to 150
GLEIPNIR
- Eternal Chains Damage decreased from 220 to 180
- Eternal Chains Radius decreased from 450 to 400
GUARDIAN GREAVES
- Guardian Aura Regen Bonus for Low Health allies decreased from 18.5 to 14.5
- Guardian Aura Armor Bonus for Low Health allies decreased from 10 to 8
HURRICANE PIKE
- Hurricane Thrust Mana Cost increased from 100 to 150
MAELSTROM
- Chain Lightning Damage decreased from 140 to 135
METEOR HAMMER
- Meteor Hammer Channel Time decreased from 2.5s to 2s (Total time until impact decreased from 3s to 2.5s)
NULLIFIER
- Total Cost decreased from 4725 to 4375
- Damage bonus decreased from 80 to 75
RADIANCE
- Total Cost decreased from 5050 to 4700
- Damage bonus decreased from 60 to 55
REVENANT'S BROOCH
- Phantom Province now additionally grants +60 attack speed for its duration
- Phantom Province Attacks are now affected by Spell Lifesteal
SACRED RELIC
- Cost decreased from 3750 to 3400
- Damage bonus decreased from 60 to 55
SHADOW BLADE
- Now removes invisibility if bonus damage is applied during the fade time. Most notable examples are Clinkz's Burning Barrage, Ember Spirit's Sleight of Fist, etc. that would add bonus damage on every attack made if the ability was cast during the fade time.
SOLAR CREST
- All Attributes bonus increased from +5 to +6
- Movement Speed bonus increased from +20 to +25
WRAITH BAND
- Attack Speed bonus decreased from 6/12 to 5/10
Dota 2 HERO UPDATES
ABADDON
- Base Attack Time improved from 1.7s to 1.5s
ALCHEMIST
- UNSTABLE CONCOCTION
- Max Stun Duration increased from 1.75/2.5/3.25/4s to 2.2/2.8/3.4/4s
CHEMICAL RAGE
- Bonus Damage per Scepter increased from 20 to 25
ANCIENT APPARITION
- Level 10 Talent Chilling Touch Attack Range increased from +200 to +300
- Level 15 Talent Cold Feet Break Distance increased from +200 to +300
ANTI-MAGE
- Attack backswing decreased from 0.6s to 0.3s
- Mana Void - Now applies the mini-stun to all affected units
ARC WARDEN
- SPARK WRAITH - Aghanim's Scepter secondary Spark Wraith Search Radius decreased from 375 to 225
AXE
- Base Movement Speed increased from 310 to 315
- COUNTER HELIX - Radius increased from 275 to 300
BANE
- Base Attributes increased by 1
- BRAIN SAP - Aghanim's Shard Healing from secondary targets increased from 25% to 30%
BATRIDER
- STICKY NAPALM - Mana Cost increased from 20 to 25
- FLAMING LASSO - Aghanim's Scepter secondary target Range increased from 600 to 650
BEASTMASTER
- DRUMS OF SLOM - Damage per hit increased from 110 to 115
- Level 15 Talent Movespeed Aura to Beastmaster and his units decreased from +25 to +20
BOUNTY HUNTER
- SHADOW WALK -Movement/Attack speed slow rescaled from 16/24/32/40 to 15/25/35/45
BREWMASTER
- PRIMAL SPLIT - Fire Brewling Armor increased from 0/4/8 to 0/8/16
BROODMOTHER
- SPIN WEB - Max Move Speed Bonus decreased from 18/28/38/48% to 10/22/34/46%
- SPINNER'S SNARE - Charge restore time increased from 20s to 30s
- SPAWN SPIDERLINGS - Spiderlings Lifetime decreased from 40/45/50s to 40s || Spiderites Lifetime decreased from 60s to 40s
CENTAUR WARRUNNER
- HITCH A RIDE - Now grants Centaur Stampede buff (also increases Stampede duration if cast during Stampede rather than refreshing the buff)
- Cooldown decreased from 45s to 30s
CHAOS KNIGHT
- CHAOS BOLT - Mana Cost decreased from 110/120/130/140 to 110
CLINKZ
- SKELETON WALK - Now always creates 1 Burning Army Skeleton after breaking the invisibility
- Aghanim's Shard bonus skeletons decreased from 2 to 1 (total count with Shard is unchanged)
DARK SEER
- NORMAL PUNCH - Max Stun Duration decreased from 2.25s to 2s
DAZZLE
- TALENTS - Level 10 Talent Damage increased from +50 to +60
DEATH PROPHET
- Intelligence gain decreased from 3.3 to 3.0
- Strength gain decreased from 3.1 to 2.9
- Level 10 Talent Magic Resistance decreased from +14% to +12%
- Level 15 Talent +30 Spirit Siphon Damage/Heal replaced with +300 Health
- Level 20 Talent +400 health replaced with +30 Spirit Siphon Damage/Heal
DRAGON KNIGHT
- ELDER DRAGON FORM - Cooldown decreased from 105s to 100s
- Aghanim's Scepter no longer reduces cooldown by 5s
- FIREBALL - Mana Cost decreased from 100 to 80
DROW RANGER
- FROST ARROWS - Aghanim’s Shard Regen Reduction per stack decreased from 10% to 8%
- MARKSMANSHIP - Now only grants allied ranged heroes half of the bonus Agility
ELDER TITAN
- ECHO STOMP - Wakeup Damage Threshold increased from 50/100/150/200 to 55/120/185/250
- ASTRAL SPIRIT - Damage per Hero increased from 14/36/58/80 to 17/38/59/80
EMBER SPIRIT
- Level 10 Talent Damage decreased from +15 to +12
- Level 20 Talent Sleight of Fist Hero Damage decreased from +65 to +55
ENCHANTRESS
- ENCHANT - Cooldown rescaled from 28/24/20/16s to 30/24/18/12s
- Hero Move Slow rescaled from 55% to 30/40/50/60%
- Duration rescaled from 3.75/4.5/5.25/6s to 5s
- LITTLE FRIENDS - Cast Range increased from 600 to 750
GRIMSTROKE
- INK SWELL - Damage per second increased from 25/35/45/55 to 25/40/55/70 (75/120/165/210 total damage)
- SOULBIND - Cooldown decreased from 90/70/50s to 70/60/50s
HOODWINK
- ACORN SHOT - Bonus Damage increased from 50/75/100/125 to 50/80/110/140 in Dota 2
HUSKAR
- INNER FIRE - Disarm Duration increased from 1.75/2.5/3.25/4.0s to 1.90/2.6/3.3/4.0s
- Level 20 Talent Life Break Cooldown Reduction increased from 4s to 5s
JAKIRO
- ICE PATH - Path Duration increased from 2.6/2.9/3.2/3.5s to 3/3.5/4/4.5s (Max stun duration is unchanged)
- MACROPYRE - Now applies its damage immediately upon casting rather than 0.5s after
JUGGERNAUT
- Base Damage increased from 50-54 to 53-55
- BLADE FURY - Aghanim’s Shard Attack Rate increased from 1.2s to 1.4s in Dota 2
- BLADE DANCE - Critical Damage increased from 180% to 190%
- Level 10 Talent Blade Fury radius increased from +75 to +100
KEEPER OF THE LIGHT
- WILL-O-WISP - Attacks to kill increased from 6 to 7
KUNKKA
- GHOSTSHIP - Damage Delayed increased from 40% to 45% in Dota 2
LESHRAC
- PULSE NOVA - Damage decreased from 90/140/190 to 80/135/180
LICH
- Intelligence gain increased from 3.6 to 3.8
- FROST BLAST - Cast Time improved from 0.4s to 0.3s
- Cast Range rescaled from 600 to 575/600/625/650
LINA
- DRAGON SLAVE - Cooldown increased from 9s to 12/11/10/9s
- LIGHT STRIKE ARRAY - Mana Cost increased from 100/105/110/115 to 115
- FIERY SOUL - Attack Speed Bonus per stack decreased from 10/20/30/40 to 8/16/24/32
- Move Speed Bonus per stack decreased from 1.5/2/2.5/3% to 1/1.5/2/2.5% in Dota 2
- Level 15 Talent Health decreased from +350 to +250
- Level 20 Talent Fiery Soul Speed per stack decreased from +15/1% to +10/1%
LION
- Base Armor increased by 1
- Base Agility decreased from 18 to 15
- FINGER OF DEATH - Cooldown decreased from 160/100/40s to 140/90/40s in Dota 2
LUNA
- LUCENT BEAM - Aghanim’s Shard Duration increased from 12s to 15s
- Aghanim’s Shard Damage increased from +15 to +17
MEDUSA
- MYSTIC SNAKE - Base Damage increased from 80/120/160/200 to 85/130/175/220
- Level 15 Talent Mystic Snake Cooldown Reduction increased from 2s to 3s
MIRANA
- LEAP - Aghanim's Shard Damage increased from 150 to 170
- Aghanim's Shard Wave Distance increased from 600 to 800 in Dota 2
MONKEY KING
- Base Agility increased by 1
- PRIMAL SPRING - Max Channel Time decreased from 1.6s to 1.5s
NAGA SIREN
- ENSNARE - Cast Range decreased from 575/600/625/650 to 500/525/550/575
- Aghanim’s Scepter Cast Range increased from 1.5x to 1.6x in Dota 2
- SONG OF THE SIREN - Cooldown increased from 160/120/80s to 180/130/80s
- REEL IN - Pull Speed increased from 150 to 200
NATURE'S PROPHET
- Agility decreased from 22+3.6 to 20+3.4
- Intelligence gain decreased from 3.7 to 3.5 in Dota 2
- WRATH OF NATURE - Base Damage decreased from 115/150/185 to 105/145/185
- Level 20 Talent Sprout Leashes no longer pierces Spell Immunity
NECROPHOS
- DEATH PULSE - Mana Cost decreased from 100/130/160/190 to 100/120/140/160 in Dota 2
OGRE MAGI
- IGNITE - Slow increased from 20/22/24/26% to 20/23/26/29%
- FIRE SHIELD - Fireball Damage increased from 125 to 160
OMNIKNIGHT
- DEGEN AURA - Radius increased from 400 to 450
ORACLE
- FORTUNE'S END - Projectile Speed increased from 1000 to 1200
- Radius increased from 300 to 350
OUTWORLD DESTROYER
- SANITY'S ECLIPSE - Now deals double damage to illusions
PANGOLIER
- SHIELD CRASH - Damage decreased from 90/160/230/300 to 75/150/225/300 in Dota 2
- ROLL UP - No longer applies a basic dispel upon cast
PHANTOM ASSASSIN
- STIFLING DAGGER - Base Damage increased from 65 to 65/70/75/80
- BLUR - Dispel Radius decreased from 600 to 400
PUCK
- WANING RIFT - Damage decreased from 70/130/190/250 to 60/120/180/240
PUDGE
- ROT - Aghanim's Scepter Bonus Damage per Second deceased from 100 to 95
PUGNA
- LIFE DRAIN - Aghanim's Shard Refracted Drain percentage increased from 70% to 75% in Dota 2
QUEEN OF PAIN
- Base Attack Damage increased by 2
RAZOR
- STORM SURGE - Aghanim’s Shard Forked Lightning now has a 1s internal cooldown in Dota 2
RIKI
- SLEEPING DART - Cast Range decreased from 1000 to 600
- Cooldown increased from 12s to 15s
RUBICK
- TELEKINESIS - Aghanim’s Shard no longer provides reduced cooldown when used on self or allies
- Level 10 Talent Telekinesis Landing Damage decreased from +175 to +150 in Dota 2
SAND KING
- EPICENTER - Attack Speed Slow increased from 30 to 30/45/60
- Movement Speed Slow increased from 30% to 30/40/50%
- Level 10 Talent Burrowstrike Stun Duration increased from +0.3s to +0.5s
- Level 15 Talent Caustic Finale Damage increased from +100 to +120
SHADOW SHAMAN
- Serpent Ward Gold Bounty decreased from 28-36 to 22-30 in Dota 2
- ETHER SHOCK - Max Distance increased from 500 to 600
- Level 15 Talent Serpent Wards Attack Range increased from +120 to +140 in Dota 2
SILENCER
- ARCANE CURSE - Cooldown increased from 20/18/16/14s to 22/20/18/16s
- Level 10 Talent Arcane Curse Damage decreased from +12 to +10
- Level 15 Talent Global Silence Cooldown Reduction decreased from 25s to 20s
SLARDAR
- CORROSIVE HAZE - Cast Range increased from 700/800/900 to 900 in Dota 2
SLARK
- POUNCE - Cooldown increased from 20/16/12/8s to 22/18/14/10s
- Aghanim’s Scepter Distance decreased from 1200 to 1100 in Dota 2
SNAPFIRE
- FIRESNAP COOKIE - Aghanim’s Shard Damage from Mortimer Kisses impact decreased by 50%
STORM SPIRIT
- Base Attack Time improved from 1.7s to 1.6s
TEMPLAR ASSASSIN
- Base Strength increased by 2
TINY
- TREE VOLLEY - Throw Interval increased from 0.4s to 0.5s in Dota 2
- Max Channel Time increased from 2.4s to 2.5s
TREANT PROTECTOR
- LIVING ARMOR - Bonus Armor decreased from 6/8/10/12 to 4/6/8/10
- NATURE'S GUISE - No longer provides Heal/Regen Amplification
TUSK
- ICE SHARDS - Cast Range decreased from 1800 to 1400 in Dota 2
- WALRUS PUNCH! - Critical Damage decreased from 300/350/400% to 250/325/400%
UNDYING
- DECAY - Steal Duration decreased from 45s to 40s
- SOUL RIP - Mana Cost increased from 90/100/110/120 to 120
- Level 10 Talent Decay Damage decreased from +60 to +50
WARLOCK
- CHAOTIC OFFERING - Golem Damage increased from 100/150/200 to 110/170/230
- Aghanim's Scepter Golem Damage increased from 75/110/150 to 80/125/170
- Aghanim's Scepter Second Golem delay increased from 0.2s to 0.5s
- Level 10 Talent Fatal Bonds Damage increased from +3% to +4%
WINDRANGER
- POWERSHOT -Travel Range increased from 2600 to 3000
- FOCUS FIRE - Damage Reduction decreased from 30% to 25%
WINTER WYVERN
- WINTER'S CURSE - Now applies a dispel to the target
WITCH DOCTOR
- VOODOO RESTORATION - Heal/Damage increased from 10/20/30/40 to 10/22/34/46 in Dota 2
- Level 20 Talent Maledict Burst Damage increased from +20% to +25%
The entire Dota 2 patch 7.32e official notes, along with the debut of the new Dota 2 hero, can be found on the game's official website here.