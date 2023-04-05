ESL One Berlin Major 2023: All qualified Dota 2 teams

This year's second Dota 2 Major is scheduled to start in less than a month, and the entire list of qualified teams has finally been confirmed. Signaling the conclusion of Tour 2, 18 Dota 2 teams from around the world will clash in Germany's capital to get their hands on the lion's share of the available Dota 2 Pro Circuit (DPC) points and prize pool. The Spring Tour saw many exciting plays and nail-biting finishes.

While winners and losers are part and parcel of games such as Dota 2, OG managing to clinch a spot at the Berlin Major 2023 through Western Europe was a mammoth affair that ended with a 2-1 win over Ooredoo Thunder.

OG @OGesports



WE DID IT FROM LAST PLACE TO THE MAJOR.WE DID IT FROM LAST PLACE TO THE MAJOR.WE DID IT ✊ https://t.co/kYaXUKp2tL

The upcoming tournament will also see Team SMG appearing from the SEA region, making the outfit's first expedition. Read on to find the teams that have sealed their spots at the 2nd Major of the season.

All qualified Dota 2 teams for ESL One Berlin Major 2023

The list of qualified teams for the upcoming ESL One Berlin Major 2023 is as follows:

Team Liquid [Western Europe]

Tundra Esports [Western Europe]

Gaimin Gladiators [Western Europe]

OG [Western Europe]

ex-HellRaisers [Eastern Europe]

Team Spirit [Eastern Europe]

BetBoom Team [Eastern Europe]

Xtreme Gaming [China]

PSG.LGD [China]

Invictus Gaming [China]

Team Aster [China]

Talon Esports [Southeast Asia]

Execration [Southeast Asia]

Team SMG [Southeast Asia]

TSM [North America]

Shopify Rebellion [North America]

beastcoast [South America]

Evil Geniuses [South America]

These 18 teams will be divided into two groups of nine each. The Group Stage will employ a single round-robin format with all matches being Best of 2 series. The top four from each group will populate the Playoffs Upper Bracket, while the 5th and 6th placed teams will take their place in the Playoffs Lower Bracket.

The Playoffs will be a double-elimination bracket with all matches being Best of Three series and the Grand Final being a Best of Five series. The Berlin Major 2023 boasts a USD 500000 prize pool and 2700 DPC points up for grabs.

ESL Dota2 @ESLDota2



Who do you think will come out on top and win a slot in the @gamers8gg



Remember, you can find out all the details on our new



pro.eslgaming.com/tour/dota2/how… We have SO many fantastic teams locked in for DreamLeague Season 19!Who do you think will come out on top and win a slot in the @gamers8gg #RiyadhMasters ? 🤔Remember, you can find out all the details on our new #ESLProTour ranking system here We have SO many fantastic teams locked in for DreamLeague Season 19! 😱Who do you think will come out on top and win a slot in the @gamers8gg #RiyadhMasters? 🤔Remember, you can find out all the details on our new #ESLProTour ranking system here 👇pro.eslgaming.com/tour/dota2/how… https://t.co/3ZjTWkzBLC

Before the Berlin Major 2023 begins, the Dota 2 community will soon witness their favorite teams battle it in the upcoming DreamLeague Season 19. It is slated to start in less than a week, with the winner booking a ticket to the Riyadh Masters 2023 and USD 300000.

Poll : 0 votes