Dota 2 Riyadh Masters 2023: Schedule, prize pool, format, and more

ESL FACEIT recently announced the new Dota 2 ESL Pro Tour, which will include two DreamLeague seasons that will culminate with the Riyadh Masters 2023 at this year's Gamers8 festival in Saudi Arabia. The second iteration of the tournament will feature the 20 best teams from around the world.

The official press release envisions the Dota 2 ESL Pro Tour as combining "EFG tournaments in a specific game title into a dedicated open circuit where teams battle their way up to ultimately compete at a Championship event."

The EPT events will provide fans with some high-octane gameplay among the best Dota 2 teams in the world.

This article jots down all the available information regarding the Riyadh Masters 2023 event that is slated to be held later this year in Saudi Arabia.

Everything you need to know about Dota 2 Riyadh Masters 2023

The Dota 2 Riyadh Masters 2023 is scheduled to commence on Monday, July 17, and will continue until the finale on Sunday, July 30. The in-person live event will be held in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudia Arabia. It will be a part of the Gamers8 festival and will see a mouth-watering $15,000,000 total prize pool.

As mentioned above, 20 of the world's best teams in Valve's popular MOBA title will go head-to-head in an epic brawl for the title of Riyadh Masters Champions and the lion's share of the $15 million prize pool. According to the official announcement on Gamers8 Esports' Twitter channel, the format for the event is as follows:

Play-Ins: This will feature 12 teams divided into two round-robin groups of six. All matches at this level will be best-of-2 with the top two teams from each group making their way to the Group Stage. 3rd vs 6th & 4th vs 5th matches will be played from opposite groups to determine who qualifies for the Group Stage. In total, eight teams will advance.

For the Riyadh Masters 2023, three teams will directly qualify from DeamLeague Seasons 19 & 20, while five others will book their berths based on their highest average placings across both seasons.

The community will be able to catch the proceedings on the official Twitch and YouTube channels of DreamLeague and ESLDota2, respectively.

