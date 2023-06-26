Gaimin Gladiators win Dota 2 DreamLeague Season 20, winning 3-2 against BetBoom

Gaimin Gladiators' hot streak continues as the Dota 2 team has managed to overcome the odds to win DreamLeague Season 20. Unlike the earlier tournaments, where they clinched top spots without breaking a sweat, the recently-concluded event tested their mettle. The European Dota 2 outfit had a lower bracket run facing Talon and PSG.LGD, before vanquishing BetBoom in the Grand Final.

Organized by ESL, DreamLeague Season 20 began on June 11, 2023, and continued until June 25, 2023. It began with sixteen teams from around the world participating in Group Stage 1. Eight sides continued from there to Group Stage 2, with four making it to the Playoffs.

Gaimin Gladiators win top prize again, defeating BetBoom in Dota 2 DreamLeague Season 2020 Grand Final

The DreamLeague Season 20 Grand Final went the distance, with the best-of-five series seeing all its fixtures played. Gaimin Gladiators managed to eke out BetBoom to win the trophy 3-2 after going down 1-2.

Gaimin Gladiators had a much more difficult time in DreamLeague Season 20 than their previous run in Season 19, Lima Major, or Berlin Major. In the prior tournaments, they dominated the Group Stages and the Playoffs.

BetBoom was their biggest bane in the latest event, defeating Gaimin Gladiators 2-0 in Group Stage 1, 2-1 in Group Stage 2, and 2-0 in Group Stage 2 Tiebreaker. That sent Gaimin Gladiators to the lower bracket, where they dispatched both Talon Esports and PSG.LGD with a 2-1 score.

With this win, Gaimin Gladiators have won the Lima Major, DreamLeague Season 19, ESL One Berlin Major 2023, and DreamLeague Season 20. They have secured a direct invite to the upcoming Riyadh Masters 2023, along with BetBoom. The event will be held from July 17, 2023, to July 30, 2023.

Dota 2 fans will soon get to catch some more high-octane gameplay when the Bali Major 2023 commences on June 29, 2023. It is the final Major of the current Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) season. The community is eager to see if Gaimin Gladiators can continue their dominant form and clinch all three Majors this season.

