Gaimin Gladiators lifts Dota 2 Berlin Major 2023 champion title, creating history

Dota 2 Berlin Major 2023 saw a rematch between the same two teams, Gaimin Gladiators and Team Liquid, who were in the Lima Major 2023 Grand Final. While Gaimin Gladiators did not clean sweep their opponents 3-0 yet again, they won the series with an emphatic 3-1. The European outfit has now won both the Majors of the ongoing Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) season.

As shared by the production team during the Berlin Major 2023 Grand Final, no other Dota 2 team had won two consecutive Majors while also topping the groups they were placed in. With their win over Team Liquid in the recently concluded series, Gaimin Gladiators became the first outfit to do so.

Gaimin Gladiators defeat Team Liquid 3-1 in the Dota 2 Berlin Major 2023 Grand Final

After topping Group A, Gaimin Gladiators enjoyed a straight-up run through the playoffs. They defeated Team Aster, Entity, and Team Liquid through their Upper Bracket run. Furthermore, they won each of these series 2-0. In the Grand Final, they were able to dispatch off Team Liquid yet again, winning 3-1.

The team compositions for the Grand Final for both teams are as follows:

Game 1 - 44 minutes: Gaimin Gladiator leads by 1-0

Gaimin Gladiators: Keeper of the Light, Terrorblade, Pangolier, Crystal Maiden, Magnus

Keeper of the Light, Terrorblade, Pangolier, Crystal Maiden, Magnus Team Liquid: Alchemist, Dark Seer, Silencer, Queen of Pain, Pudge

Game 2 - 36 minutes: Team Liquid levels the series at 1-1

Gaimin Gladiators: Keeper of the Light, Pangolier, Crystal Maiden, Monkey King, Bounty Hunter

Keeper of the Light, Pangolier, Crystal Maiden, Monkey King, Bounty Hunter Team Liquid: Doom, Ember Spirit, Techies, Lich, Faceless Void

Game 3 - 34 minutes: Gaimin Gladiator strikes back to make it 2-1

Gaimin Gladiators: Keeper of the Light, Alchemist, Oracle, Underlord, Puck

Keeper of the Light, Alchemist, Oracle, Underlord, Puck Team Liquid: Doom, Ancient Apparition, Void Spirit, Techies, Ursa

Game 4 - 34 minutes: Gaimin seals the series and the title with 3-1

Gaimin Gladiators: Alchemist, Underlord, IO, Leshrac, Techies

Alchemist, Underlord, IO, Leshrac, Techies Team Liquid: Doom, Lich, Skywrath Mage, Bloodseeker, Windranger

After their dominant win back in Lima Major 2023, the Dota 2 community was eager to see whether Gaimin Gladiators continue their hot streak over the next few tournaments. Not only did the team sustain their performance at the DreamLeague S19, they also adapted to one of the biggest Dota 2 patches in recent times effortlessly.

In the Berlin Major 2023 Grand Final, Team Liquid tried putting up a valiant fight to mount a comeback. While they looked dominant in Game 2, things did not work out for them in the end. With their win at the Grand Final, Gaimin Gladiators earned $300,000 and 500 DPC points.

Valve also recently announced details regarding The International 2023. This year's annual extravaganza will make its way to Seattle once again, with the developers assuring readers that they will reveal more in the near future.

