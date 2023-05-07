Dota 2 The International 2023 announced for this October in Seattle

During the final stages of Dota 2 Berlin Major 2023, Valve revealed information regarding this year's The International (TI), including the location and the schedule. This is exciting news for the fans as they now know when to expect one of the year's grandest events to take place in 2023. They will be eagerly waiting for the extravaganza to begin and to see how far their favorite teams fare.

Boasting humongous prize pools partly borne out of the lucrative Dota 2 Battle Pass, The International remains one of the most exciting parts of the esports calendar year. Any MOBA lover worth their salt is acquainted with the event. The winner at The International gets to pick up the coveted Aegis of Champions.

When and where is Dota 2 The International 2023 going to take place?

Valve showcased a short clip during the Berlin Major 2023's Grand Final. It involved an unknown person picking up the Aegis of Champions, keeping it in a box, wiping it clean, and closing the package box. On top is a poster reading "Priority Package: Ship to Seattle Oct 2023." The iconic Dota 2 music plays in as the screen goes dark.

The official blog regarding the same revealed that this year's TI will be held in Climate Pledge Arena, "welcoming the largest audience in [the] event's history." It will also mark the auspicious tournament's return to Seattle after a hiatus of several years.

As per the announcement, The International 2023 will be divided into two stages - The Road to the International and The International. The former will comprise the group stage, which is scheduled to begin on Saturday, October 14, and the playoffs.

Then, The International will begin on Friday, October 27, and conclude on Sunday, October 29. Valve assured the readers that they would reveal more information regarding The Road to the International, tickets, and more in the near future. Fans will be eager to learn about the same so they can start preparing for their Seattle visit.

