Valve recently announced The International 2022 Swag Bag for all active Dota 2 players, and the excitement around it has already hit the roof. This is the motherload of any bundle that developers have put out for the popular MOBA title and on top of that, it is free.

With the teetering production quality of this year's TI, fans have been quick to joke about the Swag Bag being an excellent bribe.

The finals for this year's The International will be held on October 29 and 30 at Singapore Indoor Stadium. The top four teams are already locked in place and will look to give it their all to lay their hands on the Aegis of Champions. Yet, TI 2022 has been fraught with one issue after the other.

The biggest of these has been complaints from players regarding their being able to hear casters' calls. The community was quick to point out that this could lead to an unfair advantage for those who can understand English.

Valve introduces The International 2022 Swag Bag for Dota 2 players to claim

The International 2022 Swag Bag was announced out of the blue and the rewards on offer caught Dota 2 players off guard. The Swag Bag contains the following items to be claimed:

One month of Dota Plus subscription.

A Level 1 Battle Pass, redeemable for 24 Battle Levels if you already own a Battle Pass.

Your choice of one Arcana from any available on the Dota 2 store.

Players should keep in mind that to claim the rewards, they need to have played at least 10 Dota 2 matches during the Battle Pass season. Those interested can check how to claim the rewards here. Each item on offer is lucrative for any active Dota 2 player, but it's the last one that truly takes the cake.

Arcana is among the rarest cosmetic items available in-game, only for certain specific heroes till now, that a player can get and equip. Although not every Arcana is available in the Swag Bag, the offer of a free Arcana is impossible to give up on.

The International 2022 Swag Bag allows players to choose any one of the Arcanas available in the store (Image via Valve)

The move to provide players with a Level 1 Battle Pass and 24 Battle Levels for those who already have it is also an excellent decision. It allows one to experience all that the famed Dota 2 Battle Pass offers and also presents something to prior customers as well.

While some are worried regarding whether Valve is preparing them for some worse news in the future, The International 2022 Swag Bag has gone down extremely well with the community.

A Redditor commenting on The International 2022 Swag Bag (Image via Dota 2 Reddit)

According to SteamDB, the game has around 800k players in-game as of the time of writing, with today's peak at 928,813. The community was quick to point out that Dota 2 hasn't seen such numbers in years. One player noted that when they first heard the news, they thought it meant 'free Arcana with [the] purchase of $30 Swag Bag.'

The massive influx of players trying to claim the Swag Bag did cause some issues, with many unable to pick up the rewards on offer. They don’t need to fret as there is a lot of time left for them to do the same. The International 2022 Swag Bag will be available until the end of the season in January.

