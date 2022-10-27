How to claim The International 2022 Swag Bag in Dota 2

While for many, this year's Dota 2 The International (TI) was not up to the mark, Valve's recent announcement will surely put a smile on players' faces across the world. The developers have now released The International 2022 Swag Bag for all active players to celebrate a joyous season of Dota 2, and it does come with some lucrative goodies.

Fans have been treated to some high octane Dota 2 plays, insane comebacks, and nail-biting finishes during the Group Stage and the playoffs of TI 11. We finally have the top four teams who will fight till the end to lay their claim to the hallowed Aegis of Champions.

How can one claim The International 2022 Swag Bag bundle in Dota 2

As players wait for the final leg of TI 11 to kick off this weekend, Valve has taken one more step to sustain the excitement around the Grand Finals of the event through the days and weeks that follow. To that effect, they have announced the release of The International 2022 Swag Bag, which has three rewards for players to claim.

DOTA 2 @DOTA2 Announcing The International 2022 Swag Bag for all active Dota customers -- celebrate a joyous season of Dota by claiming your free Arcana, Battle Pass, and access to Dota Plus. dota2.com/newsentry/3398… Announcing The International 2022 Swag Bag for all active Dota customers -- celebrate a joyous season of Dota by claiming your free Arcana, Battle Pass, and access to Dota Plus. dota2.com/newsentry/3398… https://t.co/TEQn94WKKb

The three rewards are as follows:

One month of Dota Plus subscription.

A Level 1 Battle Pass, redeemable for 24 Battle Levels if you already own a Battle Pass.

Your choice of one Arcana from any available on the Dota 2 store.

To claim The International 2022 Swag Bag, players need to perform the following steps:

Log into your account and launch the game. Keep in mind that the rewards are available to all Dota players who have played at least 10 matches during the Battle Pass season. The Swag Bag will be available to be claimed until the end of the season in January.

On the home screen, you will be able to see The International 2022 Swag Bag on the left side, with an option to Claim Swag.

The International 2022 Swag Bag (Image via Valve)

Once you hit that option, you will be taken to a new screen where you will see three separate options to claim the three rewards on offer.

The International 2022 Swag Bundle (Image via Valve)

The first option gives you a month of free Dota Plus, the second provides a Level 1 Battle Pass, that can converted to 24 Battle Levels for those who already own a Battle Pass, and finally, one Arcana of your choosing which is already available on the Dota 2 store.

Players should keep in mind that the Battle Pas Arcanas like IO, Earthshaker, Queen of Pain, Wraith King, and Windranger will not be available for players to choose from and the selected Arcana will not be marketable or tradeable. The Arcanas available to be claimed are as follows:

Ogre Magi

Shadow Fiend

Legion Commander

Techies

Terrorblade

Rubick

Phantom Assassin

Lina

Crystal Maiden

Pudge

Zeus

Juggernaut

Monkey King

Once claimed, the rewards will immediately be available on your Dota 2 account. The bundle is a great initiative from Valve to win over fans, especially with the offer of a free Arcana, the rarest cosmetic set available for specific heroes in-game. Players will be eagerly waiting to see what else is in store for this year's Battle Pass Part 2 once TI 11 ends on October 30.

Valve confirmed that Part 2 of the Battle Pass will arrive on November 3. It will introduce a brand new Diretide event mode, The Candyworks, new 'Conduit of the Blueheart' Crystal Maiden persona, and more.

Poll : 0 votes