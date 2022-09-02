DOTA 2 Battle Pass 2022 Part 1: Faceless Void arcana, Phantom Assassin persona, immortals, cavern crawl & more 

One of the most exciting parts of the DOTA 2 calendar is finally live as Valve has released Battle Pass 2022.

Much like any other year, the exclusive pass is filled with a bunch of cosmetic goodies unlocked at different levels, including the long-awaited Faceless Void arcana.

DOTA 2 @DOTA2 The 2022 Battle Pass arrives: Arcanas for Faceless Void and Razor, Personas for Crystal Maiden and Phantom Assassin, a Prestige set for Primal Beast, brand new Immortals, and so much more. dota2.com/battlepass2022 The 2022 Battle Pass arrives: Arcanas for Faceless Void and Razor, Personas for Crystal Maiden and Phantom Assassin, a Prestige set for Primal Beast, brand new Immortals, and so much more. dota2.com/battlepass2022 https://t.co/Om4MWMUFlz

Earlier this year, Valve announced that it was restructuring the Battle Pass so that it starts later than usual but continues even after The International (TI) 2022 ends. In doing so, the publisher wished to "capture this excitement from current and returning players" and sustain it post-TI.

DOTA 2 fans have been clamoring for the Battle Pass 2022 to be released for months now. As TI draws near, the Battle Pass is finally here.

DOTA 2 Battle Pass 2022 is divided into two parts, with Part 1 live now

This year's Battle Pass has been divided into two parts. Part 1 (September 1, 2022-November 2, 2022), which is currently online, looks to celebrate The International 2022. Meanwhile, part 2 (November 3, 2022-January 12, 2023) will bring in the post-tournament season "with a frigid twist on the classic Diretide event."

It has been confirmed that Battle Pass 2022 features regional pricing for the Level 1 Pass.

The Faceless Void arcana (Image via Valve)

Part 1 brings Claszian Apostasy, the much-awaited DOTA 2 arcana for Faceless Void Arcana. The makeover gives him a Lovecraftian horror look, as each aspect of his abilities is given a custom makeover. The cosmetic will be unlocked at Level 495.

Players can also unlock a second alternate style by earning 250 points. Each enemy dying in a Chronosphere gives one point, and a single victory can have a maximum of six points. Kills and assists both count.

Part 1 will also see the arrival of Exile Unveiled, a cosmetic persona for Phantom Assassin. It is tagged as coming soon and will be positioned at Level 296. The description available for the item is as follows:

"Hunted by the Sisters of the Veil from birth, a figure who has lived in shadow chooses to hide no longer. Witness as an unveiled assassin risks everything to satisfy his prime directive — to strike at an ancient order of killers whose own machinations have all but guaranteed the arrival of this bloody, prophesied day."

Another upcoming cosmetic element is a prestige bundle for one of the newest additions to the DOTA 2 roster, Primal Beast. The item will be available at Level 233 and is described as follows:

"Long before his arrival in the Tomo'kan, one failed attempt to control the beast found him clad in plate and foolishly pressed into battle - where he promptly dismembered and devoured troops on both sides. Uncannily well-designed as the ancient armor was, it took many maulings over countless years before the final pieces fully dislodged from his formidable hide."

Part 1 of DOTA 2 Battle Pass 2022 also brings the Immortals 1 set. Each set contains one immortal item. It may also contain a bonus rare, very rare, ultra rare or cosmically rare item. Immortals 2 will arrive with Part 2.

Immortals 1 is available at Level 1, 21, 47, 76, 109, 229, and 251. Players will receive Treasure 1 every 30 levels after 251.

The contents of Immortals 1 are as follows:

Infernal Cavalcade - Centaur Warrunner

Flutterstep - Enchantress

Seclusions of the Void - Templar Assassin

Aktok's Glory - Venomancer

Everglyph Goggles - Meepo

Blastmitt Berserker - Bristleback

Golden Seclusions of the Void - Templar Assassin

Golden Infernal Cavalcade - Centaur Warruner

The Strings of Suradan - Hoodwink

The 2022 Battle Pass Emblem

Although no new terrain or creep skin has been added this time around, new custom towers called Stoneclaw Scavengers can be unlocked at Level 176.

There are also new custom wards, evolving couriers, taunts, sprays, consumables, chat wheel sounds, music packs, river vials, and emoticons for players to equip once unlocked.

Wykrhm Reddy @wykrhm If you're happy and you know it ... If you're happy and you know it ... https://t.co/zp85tXrMMa

The new taunts and consumables are surely going to delight DOTA 2 fans. For Part 1, taunts are available for Bloodseeker (Level 4), Sand King (Level 65), Tidehunter (Level 145), Chen (Level 231) and Abaddon (Level 429).

The new set of consumables includes Donkey Balloons, Blowin' Bubbles, Dueling Gloves, and Conga Line.

Consumables (Image via Valve)

The DOTA 2 exclusive collector's reward, The Aegis of Champions, can be unlocked at Level 1000. It will provide a special glow effect for the in-game fountain Aegis. It also grants an invitation to receive The International 11 Collector's Aegis, an exclusive 1/5th-scale ally replica of the famed champion's prize.

The collector's item (Image via Valve)

There are many other rewards awaiting players. These include ranked double-down tokens, custom HUD, Ageless Heirlooms 2022, The Battle Pass Collection 2022, Trust of the Benefactor, as well as new stickers, player, caster & team sticker capsules. Part 1 also allows players to engage in Cavern Crawl.

Like the other years, 25% of every purchase before the end of TI 2022 will be added to the grand prize pool. The number stands at $4,187,095 as of writing. In comparison, TI 10 had a prize pool of a little more than $40 million. It remains to be seen how high the number rises when the dust finally settles.

DOTA 2 fans can look ahead to the Regional Qualifiers for DOTA 2 The International 2022, which will begin on September 3 and run until September 18. The Last Chance Qualifiers are scheduled between October 8-12. The Group Stage starts after that.

September will also mark the premiere of another edition of True Sight. The International 2021 Finals True Sight will be released on September 24, and players will be able to spend the week with updated versions of the previous episodes.

Part 2 of the DOTA 2 Battle Pass 2022 will have a number of new things for fans to enjoy. Diretide will be making a return along with something new called Candyworks & Treasure Emporium, where players can exchange candy for rewards.

Part 2 will also mark the arrival of the Razor arcana and a persona for Crystal Maiden.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh