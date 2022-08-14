"Welcome to the Cinderella story": Valve reveals DOTA 2 The International 10 True Sight at PGL Arlington Major

DOTA 2 True Sight is one of the finest esports documentaries with players each year eagerly waiting for Valve to release them. Fans have been clamoring for The International (TI) 10 True Sight for some time now, with the game's subreddit filled with casual players asking for a release date.

Valve has finally announced when the documentary will be released with a short trailer to hype everyone up. The clip and release date was revealed at the ongoing PGL Arlington DOTA 2 Major, which is the last Major in the current DOTA Pro Circuit (DPC) season.

As expected, the announcement was met with fans getting excited about the documentary, with even professional teams commenting in.

DOTA 2 fans will soon get to see TI 10 True Sight

The True Sight series offers players a rare chance to look at scenes from the journeys of professional DOTA 2 teams. The True Sight: The International 2022 will focus on the Grand Finals of the annual event where PSG.LGD and Team Spirit clashed to stake their claim on the Aegis of the Champion.

DOTA 2 @DOTA2 From Regional Qualifier hopefuls to champions at The International in Bucharest — the world got to witness Team Spirit's ascendance play out on Dota's biggest stage. Go behind the scenes for the final battle of that epic coronation in an all-new #TrueSight premiering September 24 From Regional Qualifier hopefuls to champions at The International in Bucharest — the world got to witness Team Spirit's ascendance play out on Dota's biggest stage. Go behind the scenes for the final battle of that epic coronation in an all-new #TrueSight premiering September 24 https://t.co/Cik5ywGBtk

Valve confirmed that the documentary will be premiering on September 24. The official description for the trailer states:

"From Regional Qualifier hopefuls to champions at The International in Bucharest — the world got to witness Team Spirit's ascendance play out on Dota's biggest stage."

The trailer began with a look at Team Spirit talking amongst themselves regarding how far they have come and their final opponent who is the strongest of the bunch. The familiar line from that match, "It's the team everybody expects in the finals against the team that nobody expected in the finals," is played next.

As the clip jumps into the drafting phase, Team Spirit Collapse says "Pick Magnus already" and the rest is DOTA 2 history.

The Eastern Europe team that nobody thought would come this far, one who reportedly played from the kitchen during their first few matches, not only came to the final night of the grandest stage of esports, but also beat PSG.LGD to be crowned the champions.

It was indeed a Cinderella story, one that fans did not expect to see and one that they would love to delve deep into when True Sight finally arrives later next month. Valve's timing has been quite perfect too; the International fever and fervor is already setting in among DOTA 2's faithfuls and all this will carry into TI 2022.

Reactions from the community poured in as soon as the news was announced. Professional teams like OG, Team Secret, Tundra, and Team Spirit commented on the official tweet. Casual players and fans shared the news all over, talking about the memories of TI 10 and earlier True Sights.

This part of the calendar year is a gala time for any DOTA 2 fan or player. The International is knocking at the door, which means a brand new Battle Pass to fiddle around with weeks of exciting matches to watch and enjoy. There is a lot at stake for these teams but it's still about playing a little DOTA at the end of the day.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan