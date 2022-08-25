DOTA 2 Battle Pass 2022: Release Date, Arcanas, and more

DOTA 2 fans have finally learned about when Battle Pass 2022 is going to be released by Valve. Patch 7.32 was recently launched by the company, and the accompanying announcement revealed that the long-awaited Battle Pass would be arriving early next month.

The Battle Pass in DOTA 2 marks a time of celebration for its fans. It carries a basket full of goodies, including cosmetic bundles, emotes, legendary skins, voice lines, and more. It also brings a unique game mode that players are eagerly waiting to get into.

The developers announced earlier this year that they were restructuring the format of Battle Pass 2022 so that it better accommodates current and returning players so that the hype and excitement about The International (TI) 2022 is sustained after the event ends. Whereas usually, the Battle Pass arrives months before TI, this time, that is not going to be the case.

All players need to know about the DOTA 2 Battle Pass 2022

As per Valve's recent announcement, the Battle Pass 2022 will arrive on September 1, right before the regional qualifiers for The International 2022 begin. The qualifiers will run from September 3 till September 18. Valve recognizes that the Battle Pass is one of their MOBA's most awaited features and will drop it early next month.

Regarding the restructuring of the Battle Pass, Valve earlier stated:

"To capture this excitement from current and returning players, we're structuring the Battle Pass a little differently this year: we want to make the time right after The International concludes the best time to play Dota."

They further continued:

"To do this, we're going to adjust the timing of the Battle Pass release to be later in the year than in previous years — that way the Battle Pass will run both throughout the event, and for a significant amount of time afterwards."

The reworked timeline for this year's Battle Pass means that it will continue long after TI ends. If a recent post on the DOTA 2 subreddit can be believed, the Battle Pass may run until February next year. The same post also mentions an event game mode called "cavernbrawl," and the event game name for the pass is Diretide.

As per earlier leaks, Battle Pass 2022 will bring Arcanas for Faceless Void and Skywrath Mage. Fans have been clamoring for these for some time now, and this year might just be the one that sees these two heroes getting the most exclusive cosmetic set available in DOTA 2. The Battle Pass can also bring new Personas from the Netflix series for heroes.

Fans will be eager to get a hold of the Battle Pass and sink their teeth in once Valve releases the same next month. This year's The International is set to be the largest in the event's history and the first time it is being held in Southeast Asia. It remains to be seen which team will be left holding the Aegis once the dust settles.

