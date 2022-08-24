DOTA 2 patch 7.32 official notes: Centaur's Hitch a Ride, Enchantress' Little Friends, new neutral items, and more

The long-anticipated patch 7.32 is finally online in DOTA 2, bringing a number of new additions, tweaks, and changes to the MOBA's gameplay mechanics. There are new neutral items, hero abilities, map tweaks, and plenty more for players to sink their teeth into.

DOTA 2 patch 7.32 is an important checkpoint because this is the overall patch that the professional teams will be playing on in the upcoming The International 2022.

For now, players in the ESL One DOTA 2 Malaysia 2022 will have to adapt to the new patch on the fly.

This article provides an overview of patch 7.32 followed by the full official patch notes for general DOTA 2 gameplay updates and item updates.

Nerfs hit heroes in DOTA 2 patch 7.32

With patch 7.32, Valve has introduced a set of nerfs for some of the most popular DOTA 2 heroes in the current meta, which were seen in the recently concluded PGL DOTA 2 Arlington Major.

Tiny's Toss ability sees an increase in its mana cost and a decrease in the case range. Marci's Dispose ability will now slow for 20/30/40/50% for 3s instead of stunning. The Throw Distance of the ability has also been reduced from 300 to 275.

Meanwhile, Winter Wyvern sees decreases in strength, flight duration of Arctic Burn, and Cold Embrace cast range.

Bristleback's Scepter radius for Viscous Nasal Goo has been changed, the attack damage bonus for Warpath per stack has been decreased, and a number of Talents have been tinkered with.

The latest DOTA 2 patch also brings new abilities to a number of heroes, including Beastmaster, Brewmaster, Centaur Warrunner, Viper, and Enchantress.

Wykrhm Reddy @wykrhm Hoping to see come Cartwars later today. Hoping to see come Cartwars later today. https://t.co/UxQmtUHOau

Centaur Warrunner's reworked Scepter now has a new ability called Hitch a Ride. Using the ability, Centaur tosses an ally into a cart hitched behind him.

Meanwhile, Viper's Scepter rework has brought in Nosedive. Using Nosedive, Viper slams into the ground, disarming enemies in a 500 radius for four seconds, and splatters everyone in a 1200 area of effect with Corrosive Skin.

Enchantress' reworked Shard grants a new ability called Little Friends. Using this ability, all creeps, enemy, ally, and neutral within 1200 range of the target will attack it with a 100 bonus attack speed and 100% bonus movement speed for six seconds.

Brewmaster's reworked Scepter, on the other hand, grants an ability called Primal Companion. The ability creates a Primal Split Brewling depending on Brewmaster's current Drunken Brawler Stance.

Wykrhm Reddy @wykrhm Doom can Doom Doom to Doom Others around Doom who Doom can Doom to Doom Doom those around the Doomed. New Doom Scepter. #Doom .. no wait .. #Dota2 Doom can Doom Doom to Doom Others around Doom who Doom can Doom to Doom Doom those around the Doomed. New Doom Scepter. #Doom .. no wait .. #Dota2 https://t.co/YVMqmgefz7

Other nifty changes include Doom's reworked Scepter, which allows him to self-cast the ability and affect enemies around him, and Enigma's reworked Scepter, which allows Black Hole to pull enemies in the 1200 AOE and deal damage equivalent to 3.5% max health.

DOTA 2 patch 7.32 also sees the addition of new neutral items across the tiers, and the removal of a number of them from the existing collection. One of the most significant changes to items in DOTA 2 is Black King Bar's mana cost.

DOTA 2 patch 7.32 official notes

General Updates

Added Primal Beast to Captains Mode

Changed XP required per level.

Rescaled Streak Experience from x^2 - x + 8 to 1.25x^2 - 2.5x + 10

Added Flagbearer Creep. Starting at minute 2 one of the melee creeps in every second creepwave is replaced by a Flagbearer. It has 40% magic resistance and an Inspiration Aura, which gives +3 Health Regen to all allies within a 700 range. Killing an enemy Flagbearer will grant you and each allied hero within 1200 radius bonus gold equal to 100% of a Melee Creep's bounty. Does not grant gold on deny and cannot be denied by hero abilities, e.g Demonic Conversion.

Dire ramp is now deeper within the jungle (same position as before, but there's less high ground near roshan)

Moved Dire outpost further away from the river (to adjust for the ramp being deeper)

Moved Bounty Rune further away from the river (to adjust for the ramp being deeper)

Reworked the trees around Dire main jungle's rightmost medium camp

Outpost base teleport channel time increased from 5s to 6s

Removed Small Camps near Mid Lane

Glyph of Fortification is now refreshed whenever the first tower of each tier falls for that team. (i.e: once after the first Tier 1 falls, once after the first Tier 2 falls, and once after the first Tier 3 falls)

Fountain Invulnerability now applies on respawn regardless of whether there's an enemy hero nearby

Passive Gold per minute decreased by 15%

Ancients Armor increased from 13 to 23

Ancients Backdoor protection HP Regen increased from 90hp/s to 180hp/s

Item Updates

BLACK KING BAR

Avatar now has a 50 Mana Cost

BLADE MAIL

Duration increased from 4.5s to 5.5s

BLOODSTONE

Recipe cost decreased from 900 to 700 (total cost decreased from 4600 to 4400)

Active Spell Lifesteal multiplier increased from 2 to 2.5

DRAGON LANCE

Now requires Blade of Alacrity, Belt of Strength, 450g Recipe (same total cost)

Attack Range increased from +140 to +150

Agility decreased from +16 to +15

EUL'S SCEPTER OF DIVINITY

Now purges first, then applies Cyclone modifier

FALCON BLADE

Damage increased from +12 to +14

FORCE STAFF

Bonus Health increased from 150 to 175

Cooldown decreased from 20s to 19s

GLIMMER CAPE

Cast Range increased from 550 to 600

Magic Resistance increased from 15% to 20%

Fade Time decreased from 0.6s to 0.5s

GUARDIAN GREAVES

Recipe cost increased by 50 (Total cost decreased from 5100 to 5050)

Active healing increased from 300 to 350

HAND OF MIDAS

When used on a Neutral Creep, will secure a Neutral Item drop if any is available

HEAVEN'S HALBERD

Cast Range increased from 600 to 650

HELM OF THE OVERLORD

Lifesteal increased from 18% to 20% on heroes

Lifesteal now affects creeps by 50% of its value (10%)

HURRICANE PIKE

Cooldown decreased from 20s to 19s

MAGE SLAYER

Magic Resistance increased from 20% to 25%

MASK OF MADNESS

Lifesteal increased from 20% to 24% on heroes

Lifesteal now affects creeps by 50% of its value (12%)

MEKANSM

Recipe cost decreased from 900 to 800 (total cost decreased from 1875 to 1775)

Cooldown decreased from 65s to 50s

MORBID MASK

Lifesteal increased from 15% to 18% on heroes

Lifesteal now affects creeps by 50% of its value (9%)

NULLIFIER

Armor increased from +8 to +10

Nullify cooldown decreased from 11s to 10s

PIPE OF INSIGHT

Insight Aura magic resistance increased from 12% to 15%

RADIANCE

Burn miss chance increased from 10% to 15%

REFRESHER ORB

Cooldown increased from 170s to 180s

Mana Cost increased from 300 to 350

REFRESHER SHARD

Mana Cost increased from 0 to 200

SATANIC

Lifesteal increased from 25% to 30% on heroes

Unholy Rage Bonus Lifesteal decreased from 150% to 145% (it's still 175% Lifesteal in total when activated)

Lifesteal now affects creeps by 50% of its value

SHADOW AMULET

Now has a 15s duration

VLADMIR'S OFFERING

Lifesteal increased from 15% to 20% on heroes

Lifesteal now affects creeps by 50% of its value (10%)

WIND WAKER

Now purges first, then applies Cyclone modifier

WITCH BLADE

Intelligence decreased from +14 to +12

WRAITH PACT

Lifesteal increased from 18% to 24% on heroes

Lifesteal now affects creeps by 50% of its value (12%)

Neutral Item Updates

SEEDS OF SERENITY

NEW TIER 1 ITEM

+100 Health

Active: Verdurous Dale. Target the ground with a 350 radius. Provides +8 health regeneration to all allied units while they're in the area of effect . Lasts 14 seconds. Cooldown: 40s

LANCE OF PURSUIT

NEW TIER 1 ITEM

+200 Mana

Passive: Hound. Attacking an enemy when they are facing away from the hero grants +15 Attack Damage and slows them by 12%/6% for 1 second (melee/ranged).

OCCULT BRACELET

NEW TIER 1 ITEM

+5 All Stats

Passive: Rites of Eloshar. Each time the wearer is attacked, they gain a stack of 0.5 Mana Regen, up to 5 stacks. Stacks last for 10 seconds.

CHIPPED VEST

Removed Item

KEEN OPTIC

Removed Item

OCEAN HEART

Removed Item

EYE OF THE VIZIER

NEW TIER 2 ITEM

+125 Cast Range, -20% Max Mana

SPECIALIST'S ARRAY

NEW TIER 2 ITEM

+8 All Stats, +10 Attack Damage

Passive: Crackshot. Next attack fires projectiles at 2 additional targets within attack range. Only works on ranged heroes and does not proc attack modifiers. Cooldown 12s.

DAGGER OF RISTUL

NEW TIER 2 ITEM

+10 attack speed.

Active: Imbrue. Consume 100 health to temporarily gain +40 Attack Damage. Lasts 8 seconds. Cooldown: 30s

ESSENCE RING

Removed Item

FAE GRENADE

Removed Item

QUICKSILVER AMULET

Removed Item

OGRE SEAL TOTEM

NEW TIER 3 ITEM

+12 Strength

Active: Ogre Seal Flop. Flop forward like an Ogre Seal 2 times, dealing 150 damage and slowing enemies in a 225 radius by 100% for 1s on each bounce. Bounce distance: 400. Manacost 75. Cooldown: 40s. Destroys trees.

PALADIN SWORD

Lifesteal now affects creeps by 50% of its value (8%)

SPIDER LEGS

Removed Item

THE LEVELLER

Removed item

HAVOC HAMMER

Item Returned

EX MACHINA

Mana Cost increased from 0 to 350

MIRROR SHIELD

Cooldown increased from 8s to 12s

Wykrhm Reddy @wykrhm The gravitational pull around a Black Hole is quite strong. Don't fall into it. #Dota2 The gravitational pull around a Black Hole is quite strong. Don't fall into it. #Dota2 https://t.co/KXcJ4HIiae

The DOTA 2 hero updates, along with the entire patch notes, can be found on the game's official website.

Valve also provided a release date for when players can expect to receive the Battle Pass 2022 in DOTA 2. The new Battle Pass will be released on September 1, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh