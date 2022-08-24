DOTA 2 patch 7.32 official notes: Centaur's Hitch a Ride, Enchantress' Little Friends, new neutral items, and more

The long-anticipated patch 7.32 is finally online in DOTA 2, bringing a number of new additions, tweaks, and changes to the MOBA's gameplay mechanics. There are new neutral items, hero abilities, map tweaks, and plenty more for players to sink their teeth into.
DOTA 2 patch 7.32 is an important checkpoint because this is the overall patch that the professional teams will be playing on in the upcoming The International 2022.
For now, players in the ESL One DOTA 2 Malaysia 2022 will have to adapt to the new patch on the fly.
This article provides an overview of patch 7.32 followed by the full official patch notes for general DOTA 2 gameplay updates and item updates.
Nerfs hit heroes in DOTA 2 patch 7.32
With patch 7.32, Valve has introduced a set of nerfs for some of the most popular DOTA 2 heroes in the current meta, which were seen in the recently concluded PGL DOTA 2 Arlington Major.
Tiny's Toss ability sees an increase in its mana cost and a decrease in the case range. Marci's Dispose ability will now slow for 20/30/40/50% for 3s instead of stunning. The Throw Distance of the ability has also been reduced from 300 to 275.
Meanwhile, Winter Wyvern sees decreases in strength, flight duration of Arctic Burn, and Cold Embrace cast range.
Bristleback's Scepter radius for Viscous Nasal Goo has been changed, the attack damage bonus for Warpath per stack has been decreased, and a number of Talents have been tinkered with.
The latest DOTA 2 patch also brings new abilities to a number of heroes, including Beastmaster, Brewmaster, Centaur Warrunner, Viper, and Enchantress.
Centaur Warrunner's reworked Scepter now has a new ability called Hitch a Ride. Using the ability, Centaur tosses an ally into a cart hitched behind him.
Meanwhile, Viper's Scepter rework has brought in Nosedive. Using Nosedive, Viper slams into the ground, disarming enemies in a 500 radius for four seconds, and splatters everyone in a 1200 area of effect with Corrosive Skin.
Enchantress' reworked Shard grants a new ability called Little Friends. Using this ability, all creeps, enemy, ally, and neutral within 1200 range of the target will attack it with a 100 bonus attack speed and 100% bonus movement speed for six seconds.
Brewmaster's reworked Scepter, on the other hand, grants an ability called Primal Companion. The ability creates a Primal Split Brewling depending on Brewmaster's current Drunken Brawler Stance.
Other nifty changes include Doom's reworked Scepter, which allows him to self-cast the ability and affect enemies around him, and Enigma's reworked Scepter, which allows Black Hole to pull enemies in the 1200 AOE and deal damage equivalent to 3.5% max health.
DOTA 2 patch 7.32 also sees the addition of new neutral items across the tiers, and the removal of a number of them from the existing collection. One of the most significant changes to items in DOTA 2 is Black King Bar's mana cost.
DOTA 2 patch 7.32 official notes
General Updates
- Added Primal Beast to Captains Mode
- Changed XP required per level.
- Rescaled Streak Experience from x^2 - x + 8 to 1.25x^2 - 2.5x + 10
- Added Flagbearer Creep. Starting at minute 2 one of the melee creeps in every second creepwave is replaced by a Flagbearer. It has 40% magic resistance and an Inspiration Aura, which gives +3 Health Regen to all allies within a 700 range. Killing an enemy Flagbearer will grant you and each allied hero within 1200 radius bonus gold equal to 100% of a Melee Creep's bounty. Does not grant gold on deny and cannot be denied by hero abilities, e.g Demonic Conversion.
- Dire ramp is now deeper within the jungle (same position as before, but there's less high ground near roshan)
- Moved Dire outpost further away from the river (to adjust for the ramp being deeper)
- Moved Bounty Rune further away from the river (to adjust for the ramp being deeper)
- Reworked the trees around Dire main jungle's rightmost medium camp
- Outpost base teleport channel time increased from 5s to 6s
- Removed Small Camps near Mid Lane
- Glyph of Fortification is now refreshed whenever the first tower of each tier falls for that team. (i.e: once after the first Tier 1 falls, once after the first Tier 2 falls, and once after the first Tier 3 falls)
- Fountain Invulnerability now applies on respawn regardless of whether there's an enemy hero nearby
- Passive Gold per minute decreased by 15%
- Ancients Armor increased from 13 to 23
- Ancients Backdoor protection HP Regen increased from 90hp/s to 180hp/s
Item Updates
BLACK KING BAR
- Avatar now has a 50 Mana Cost
BLADE MAIL
- Duration increased from 4.5s to 5.5s
BLOODSTONE
- Recipe cost decreased from 900 to 700 (total cost decreased from 4600 to 4400)
- Active Spell Lifesteal multiplier increased from 2 to 2.5
DRAGON LANCE
- Now requires Blade of Alacrity, Belt of Strength, 450g Recipe (same total cost)
- Attack Range increased from +140 to +150
- Agility decreased from +16 to +15
EUL'S SCEPTER OF DIVINITY
- Now purges first, then applies Cyclone modifier
FALCON BLADE
- Damage increased from +12 to +14
FORCE STAFF
- Bonus Health increased from 150 to 175
- Cooldown decreased from 20s to 19s
GLIMMER CAPE
- Cast Range increased from 550 to 600
- Magic Resistance increased from 15% to 20%
- Fade Time decreased from 0.6s to 0.5s
GUARDIAN GREAVES
- Recipe cost increased by 50 (Total cost decreased from 5100 to 5050)
- Active healing increased from 300 to 350
HAND OF MIDAS
- When used on a Neutral Creep, will secure a Neutral Item drop if any is available
HEAVEN'S HALBERD
- Cast Range increased from 600 to 650
HELM OF THE OVERLORD
- Lifesteal increased from 18% to 20% on heroes
- Lifesteal now affects creeps by 50% of its value (10%)
HURRICANE PIKE
- Cooldown decreased from 20s to 19s
MAGE SLAYER
- Magic Resistance increased from 20% to 25%
MASK OF MADNESS
- Lifesteal increased from 20% to 24% on heroes
- Lifesteal now affects creeps by 50% of its value (12%)
MEKANSM
- Recipe cost decreased from 900 to 800 (total cost decreased from 1875 to 1775)
- Cooldown decreased from 65s to 50s
MORBID MASK
- Lifesteal increased from 15% to 18% on heroes
- Lifesteal now affects creeps by 50% of its value (9%)
NULLIFIER
- Armor increased from +8 to +10
- Nullify cooldown decreased from 11s to 10s
PIPE OF INSIGHT
- Insight Aura magic resistance increased from 12% to 15%
RADIANCE
- Burn miss chance increased from 10% to 15%
REFRESHER ORB
- Cooldown increased from 170s to 180s
- Mana Cost increased from 300 to 350
REFRESHER SHARD
- Mana Cost increased from 0 to 200
SATANIC
- Lifesteal increased from 25% to 30% on heroes
- Unholy Rage Bonus Lifesteal decreased from 150% to 145% (it's still 175% Lifesteal in total when activated)
- Lifesteal now affects creeps by 50% of its value
SHADOW AMULET
- Now has a 15s duration
VLADMIR'S OFFERING
- Lifesteal increased from 15% to 20% on heroes
- Lifesteal now affects creeps by 50% of its value (10%)
WIND WAKER
- Now purges first, then applies Cyclone modifier
WITCH BLADE
- Intelligence decreased from +14 to +12
WRAITH PACT
- Lifesteal increased from 18% to 24% on heroes
- Lifesteal now affects creeps by 50% of its value (12%)
Neutral Item Updates
SEEDS OF SERENITY
- NEW TIER 1 ITEM
- +100 Health
- Active: Verdurous Dale. Target the ground with a 350 radius. Provides +8 health regeneration to all allied units while they're in the area of effect . Lasts 14 seconds. Cooldown: 40s
LANCE OF PURSUIT
- NEW TIER 1 ITEM
- +200 Mana
- Passive: Hound. Attacking an enemy when they are facing away from the hero grants +15 Attack Damage and slows them by 12%/6% for 1 second (melee/ranged).
OCCULT BRACELET
- NEW TIER 1 ITEM
- +5 All Stats
- Passive: Rites of Eloshar. Each time the wearer is attacked, they gain a stack of 0.5 Mana Regen, up to 5 stacks. Stacks last for 10 seconds.
CHIPPED VEST
- Removed Item
KEEN OPTIC
- Removed Item
OCEAN HEART
- Removed Item
EYE OF THE VIZIER
- NEW TIER 2 ITEM
- +125 Cast Range, -20% Max Mana
SPECIALIST'S ARRAY
- NEW TIER 2 ITEM
- +8 All Stats, +10 Attack Damage
- Passive: Crackshot. Next attack fires projectiles at 2 additional targets within attack range. Only works on ranged heroes and does not proc attack modifiers. Cooldown 12s.
DAGGER OF RISTUL
- NEW TIER 2 ITEM
- +10 attack speed.
- Active: Imbrue. Consume 100 health to temporarily gain +40 Attack Damage. Lasts 8 seconds. Cooldown: 30s
ESSENCE RING
- Removed Item
FAE GRENADE
- Removed Item
QUICKSILVER AMULET
- Removed Item
OGRE SEAL TOTEM
- NEW TIER 3 ITEM
- +12 Strength
- Active: Ogre Seal Flop. Flop forward like an Ogre Seal 2 times, dealing 150 damage and slowing enemies in a 225 radius by 100% for 1s on each bounce. Bounce distance: 400. Manacost 75. Cooldown: 40s. Destroys trees.
PALADIN SWORD
- Lifesteal now affects creeps by 50% of its value (8%)
SPIDER LEGS
- Removed Item
THE LEVELLER
- Removed item
HAVOC HAMMER
- Item Returned
EX MACHINA
- Mana Cost increased from 0 to 350
MIRROR SHIELD
- Cooldown increased from 8s to 12s
The DOTA 2 hero updates, along with the entire patch notes, can be found on the game's official website.
Valve also provided a release date for when players can expect to receive the Battle Pass 2022 in DOTA 2. The new Battle Pass will be released on September 1, 2022.