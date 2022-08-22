ESL DOTA 2 One Malaysia 2022: Invited teams, schedule, where to watch, and more

Excitement for The International (TI) is running high and wild among the DOTA 2 community as the 2022 iteration of the competition draws closer. The last Major for the current DOTA Pro Circuit (DPC) concluded recently with Team Spirit as the victor over PSG.LGD.

For those who are missing the high-octane action among some of the best professional DOTA 2 teams in the world, ESL One Malaysia begins this week with twelve outfits. Organized by ESL, this will be the third event in the Genting Highlands with the previous one having taken place in 2018.

Here is a breakdown of everything fans need to know about ESL DOTA 2 One Malaysia 2022.

A look at ESL DOTA 2 One Malaysia 2022's schedule, invited teams, and more

The upcoming tournament will be held from August 23 - 28 at the Arena of Stars at Resorts World Genting. It has a prize pool of $400,000 but the distribution has not been revealed.

Of the twelve DOTA 2 teams, seven were invited, while one team each qualified from Europe/CIS, China, Southeast Asia, North America, and South America. The two groups are as follows:

Group A - Alliance, Entity, Talon Esports, Team Aster, Team Secret, Thunder Awaken

- Alliance, Entity, Talon Esports, Team Aster, Team Secret, Thunder Awaken Group B - BOOM Esports, Fnatic, Nigma Galaxy, OG, Team Liquid, TSM

ESL Dota2 @ESLDota2



1st & 2nd place advance to the Upper Bracket

3rd & 4th advance to the Lower Bracket ⚔️

5th & 6th are eliminated



The Group Stage, taking place from August 23 - 25, will have a single round-robin format with best-of-two matches. The top two teams from each group will advance to the upper bracket of the Playoffs, while the third and fourth teams will find their place in the lower bracket. All other teams will be eliminated.

The Playoffs will be held from August 26 - 28 and will be in a double elimination bracket. Other than the Grand Final, which will be a best-of-five series, every other match will be a best-of-three series. According to Liquipedia, Aramis, Miracle, and Misha will be unable to participate in the tournament for their respective teams. dEsire, rmN, and Chuvash will be standing-in.

Viewers watching from home will be able to catch their favorite teams in action on ESL's three official Twitch channels. The tournament provides the perfect opportunity for these teams to practice their tactics before The International 2022.

ESL has already announced that tickets to the event have sold out. Their official Twitter channel has been doing a great job at creating hype, and fans will be excited to tune in. It remains to be seen who stands supreme when the dust settles on August 28.

