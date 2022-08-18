Dota 2 roundup: Topson and ana to T1, Battle Pass, next patch, and more

With the conclusion of the last Dota 2 Major in the current Pro Circuit season, the focus has shifted to the upcoming The International (TI) 2022. The crowning event of the MOBA's calendar year is one of the biggest tournaments in esports, with a massive prize pool.

Although 12 teams have already secured direct invites to the event, others are preparing for a final bid to make it to the Grand Stage of the TI through the qualifiers. Valve is also gearing up for the release of the next patch, which will likely bring the highly-coveted Battle Pass players have been waiting for a long time.

DOTA 2 @DOTA2 From Regional Qualifier hopefuls to champions at The International in Bucharest — the world got to witness Team Spirit's ascendance play out on Dota's biggest stage. Go behind the scenes for the final battle of that epic coronation in an all-new #TrueSight premiering September 24 From Regional Qualifier hopefuls to champions at The International in Bucharest — the world got to witness Team Spirit's ascendance play out on Dota's biggest stage. Go behind the scenes for the final battle of that epic coronation in an all-new #TrueSight premiering September 24 https://t.co/Cik5ywGBtk

Dota 2 Battle Pass possible release date, T1 team changes, next patch, and more

T1 recently announced they are making two new additions to their Dota 2 roster in the shape of Anathan "ana" Pham and Topias "Topson" Taavitsainen (stand-in). This comes after the SEA outfit parted ways with Karl "Karl" Baldovino and Kim "Gabbi" Santos less than a week ago.

Topson and ana are two-time TI champions with OG, whose legendary status in the game is unquestionable. After TI 10, they announced that they would be stepping down from the active roster and shifting their focus.

While ana has subbed for Team Liquid and Royal Never Give Up in 2022, Topson did not play competitively till the recent announcement.

They are excellent additions to the T1 Dota 2 roster, and the side will look to perform strongly and make their way through the SEA qualifiers, which begins on September 3. The current T1 roster is as follows:

For the Regional Qualifiers, the team placed first will secure its place in the Group Stage of the TI 2022, while the second and third sides will move on to the Last Chance Qualifier, where there are two additional qualification spots for the crowning event.

The International 2022 will feature 20 teams in the Group Stage, divided into two groups of ten sides, from which four will be eliminated.

While SEA fans will hope T1 snatches a spot at The International 2022, with one being available at the qualifiers and two at the LCQs, the entire roster will have to quickly gel with each other and prepare for the upcoming uphill battle.

Dota 2 Battle Pass and the next patch

Earlier this year, Valve announced through a post that they were changing the Battle Pass timing to better accommodate current and returning players and sustain the excitement and hype post-TI.

"We're structuring the Battle Pass a little differently this year: we want to make the time right after The International concludes the best time to play Dota. To do this, we're going to adjust the timing of the Battle Pass release to be later in the year than in previous years — that way, the Battle Pass will run both throughout the event and for a significant amount of time afterward."

It has been speculated that the Battle Pass will likely be released by the next week or so. This is further emboldened by the fact that Valve will release patch 7.32 before the regional qualifiers begin on September 3.

Various Reddit posts have also noted changes made to the Steam files of the game indicating a release.

The Battle Pass may include Arcanas for Skywrath Mage and Faceless Void, according to leaks, along with the usual plethora of cosmetics and a unique mini-game. It is an integral part of The International experience, and Dota 2 fans have been clamoring for a long time for it to be released.

It will be interesting to see what Valve has up its sleeves. They have already confirmed that this TI will be the largest Dota 2 event in history, and fans will hope it does indeed live up to the hype.

For now, they can gear up to watch the ESL One Malaysia 2022 from August 23 to August 28.

