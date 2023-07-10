Gaimin Gladiators wins Dota 2 Bali Major 2023, completing current DPC season trifecta

With the final Major of the current Dota 2 Pro Circuit (DPC) ending, Gaimin Gladiators have again prevailed over the competition to become champions. Much like the first two Majors, the grand final once again comprised Gaimin Gladiators and Team Liquid. After a dominating performance overall, the series ended 3-1 in favor of GG.

Gaimin Gladiators has had a stellar season ever since placing 9th-12th in The International (TI) 2022. They defeated Team Liquid 3-0 to be crowned the winners of the Lima Major 2023, 3-1 against the same team to win the Berlin Major 2023, and again, 3-2 to win the DreamLeague Season 19. They finally beat BetBoom 3-2 to conquer the DreamLeague Season 20.

The team has looked dominant throughout the season, with the recent Bali Major 2023 results further cementing their legacy.

Gaimin Gladiators win again, crowned champions of Dota 2 Bali Majors 2023

The first few games of the grand final series saw almost hour-long matches as both teams pushed each other to their limits. Gaimin won the first one after 48 minutes, while Liquid got a foot in with a 54-minute second-game victory.

With the series tied at 1-1, it suddenly became smooth sailing for Gaimin Gladiators. They dispatched Team Liquid in the third game within 21 minutes and then sealed the series with a 29-minute fourth-game win to clinch all three Majors of the current DPC season.

The victory saw Gaimin Gladiators take home the $200,000 USD prize and 600 DPC points. Team Liquid received $100,000 USD and 550 DPC points as runner-up winnings.

The Dota 2 Bali Major 2023 also saw all Dota 2 teams get a direct qualification to this year's The International 2023. The list of all organizations receiving a direct invite is as follows:

Team Liquid

Gaimin Gladiators

Tundra Esports

9Pandas

Evil Geniuses

PSG.LGD

Shopify Rebellion

Talon Esports

beastcoast

Team Spirit

TSM

BetBoom Team

BetBoom Team was at the center of a severe controversy at the recently-concluded Major, with Pure receiving a disqualification as he had a Twitch stream running during a game against Tundra. While they were quickly eliminated from the lower brackets, fortune favored them, and they finally qualified for TI 2023 due to favorable results.

