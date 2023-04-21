Dota 2 7.33 official patch notes: New map structures, major gameplay tweaks, runes, items, and more

The long-awaited patch 7.33 for Dota 2 is finally here, and it's indeed an ambitious update, as was promised by the Valve developers. The New Frontiers update brings a new map that the community will need to get acquainted with, gameplay changes that will surely affect the meta, new items, and plenty more.

Valve released patch 7.33 on April 20, 2023. The map has been significantly reworked and revamped, and the new game space has around 40% more terrain. Instead of the river pit, Roshan has been given two new homes. The formidable NPC's loot drop mechanism has also been changed, with Roshan dropping Cheese instead of Aghanim's Shards upon his second death.

DOTA 2 @DOTA2 A new map, major gameplay changes, and so much more. The New Frontiers Update is live, with a whole new world to explore. Learn more at dota2.com/newsentry/5657… A new map, major gameplay changes, and so much more. The New Frontiers Update is live, with a whole new world to explore. Learn more at dota2.com/newsentry/5657… https://t.co/c3QEccXAJi

Depending on which pit Roshan is in, the third death will either earn players a Refresher Shard or a Scepter. Two have been added to the map that can be found in the two corners near the safe lane towers. Players will be able to use these to teleport to one another.

There are new Lotus Pool structures that provide fruit that restores mana and HP. Tormentors are powerful neutral creeps that spawn after 20 minutes near each base. These creeps have Aghanim's Shards but are equipped with megashields and grow stronger with each death.

Dota 2 also has Watchers now that will help oversee a part of the map. Initially, they are inactive and spring to life only when players click on them. Valve has also added Defender's Gates to provide players quicker and safer access to their respective bases.

Two new outposts, 12 new creep camps, and two new runes have also been introduced in Dota 2 with patch 7.33. One of the most important gameplay changes is the addition of a new hero attribute type - Universal. The Dota 2 heroes clumped under this tag "gain 0.6 damage from each stat, of any attribute."

The Black King Bar has been reworked to provide a basic dispel, granting 50% Magic resistance and Debuff immunity upon activation. Negative debuffs won't affect players as long as the item is active. If the Black King Bar effect ends before the debuff expires, players will get the debuff "for whatever duration is left."

Instead of a Neutral Item being directly dropped, players will now get a token that they can use to choose from the five available. They must remember that they won't be able to share their time or drop it. Neutral Creep scaling, kill formula, and disable duration have all been reworked in Dota 2 with patch 7.33.

Major Dota 2 hero changes involve Muerta (who received her Aghanim's Shard and Scepter tweaks), Clinkz, Arc Warden, Ogre Magi, Medusa, and Alchemist. New Neutral Items include Duelist Gloves, Spark of Courage, Gossamer Cape, Defiant Shell, Vindicator's Axe, Dandelion Amulet, and Martyr's Plate.

New items include Blood Grenade, Diadem, Cornucopia, Pavise, Phylactery, Harpoon, and Disperser. Valve has also tweaked Dota 2 Matchmaking to introduce Glicko, a different algorithm. This will reportedly result in "more accurate decisions about Rank gains and losses."

The user interface has also been upgraded to showcase health bar pips for items like wards, health bar barriers for heroes to denote shields, and the health cost of certain abilities.

Dota 2 7.33 official patch notes

GENERAL UPDATES

Map Changes

Map reworked. Expanded all 4 edges of the map. Added new paths and objectives

Added Twin Gates: 2 portals in the corners of the map. Any player can use a Twin Gate to teleport to the other one after channeling for 3 seconds

Removed Roshan pit from the river

Added 2 Roshan pits in the corners of the map. As the day turns to night and vice-versa, Roshan uses the Twin Gates to teleport to the other pit: he stays on the Radiant side during the day and at Dire during the night. While going to the new location Roshan has 200 bonus movement speed, phased movement and a 200 magic damage Debuff Immunity piercing knockback

Roshan's current pit is highlighted on the minimap

Roshan no longer drops Aghanim's Shard on the second death

Roshan now drops Cheese starting on the second death

On the third death onwards, Roshan now drops Aghanim's Scepter when killed on the Radiant side and a Refresher Shard when killed on the Dire side

Roshan's HP increase per minute increased from 115 to 130

Roshan's Base Armor increased from 20 to 30

Added 2 Tormentor mini-bosses behind the Offlane areas. They spawn at 20:00

Tormentor has 1 Health, 20 Armor, 55% Magic Resistance and a 2500 Damage Barrier which regenerates at 100 HP/s. Bounty: 250 gold

Tormentors don't attack or move, but they reflect 70% of damage received evenly among all heroes within 1200 radius. All reflected damage is dealt as Magical. Deals 200% damage to Illusions

Destroying a Tormentor grants an Aghanim's Shard buff to one of the two lowest networth allied heroes that still do not have the Shard when it dies

If all heroes have an Aghanim's Shard, then destroying a Tormentor gives 280 gold and 280 experience to each hero

Tormentors respawn in 10 minutes after their defeat, each time increasing their barrier regen by 100 HP/s and damage reflection by 20%

Added 2 new alternate exit paths on the base near the Offlane Tier 3 towers. These paths connect with the area where the Tormentor spawns. These entrances/exits can only be used by the team of the base they are in.

Power Runes no longer repeat until all different runes have spawned. The first rune of the next cycle is always different from the last rune of the previous cycle

Added a new Power Rune: Shield Rune. Grants a barrier equal to 50% of the user's max HP. Lasts 75s

Added a new special Wisdom Rune. It appears in 2 new spots to the edges of the map on the Offlane near the T2 towers. They spawn at 7:00 and every 7 minutes after and they grant 280 experience for each 7 minutes elapsed to the hero that grabs it

Outposts no longer grant experience

Added 2 more Outposts to the edges of the map on the Safe lanes near T1 towers and Twin Gates

Outposts no longer provide vision or True Sight around them

Added 8 Watchers to the map. Inactive Watchers can be right-clicked by any hero and channeled for 1.5s in order to turn them on. When on, Watcher grants 800 radius vision over its area for 7 minutes after which it deactivates and becomes neutral again. A hero from the opposing team can channel an active Watcher for 1.5s to destroy it. Watchers respawn 2 minutes after being destroyed

Watchers are located in the center of each main jungle, next to each Roshan pit, in the center of each triangle near the Secret Shop and by each Tormentor

Added 2 Lotus Pools on the edges of the map near the river. Every 3 minutes each Lotus Pool spawns 1 Healing Lotus, up to a total of 6 available at a time. Lotus Pools can be channeled to grant 1 Healing Lotus per second. Healing Lotus is a stackable consumable that replenishes 125 HP and 125 Mana on use. Healing Lotus use cooldown: 5s

3 Healing Lotuses are combined into a Great Healing Lotus which restores 400 health and mana. 2 Great Healing Lotuses are combined into a Greater Healing Lotus which restores 900 health and mana

Both teams have a vision of both Lotus Pools' content

Added 12 new neutral camps on the extended rim of the map. Most of them are bound to 4 new named areas: The Well, The Graveyard, The Statue, and The Mines. Any unit receives a special buff while staying there

The Well: 2 Hard and 1 Medium neutral camps. Located below the Radiant Safe lane under T2 tower. Units here are granted Well Wishes buff: +1.5 Mana Regen

The Mines: 2 Hard and 1 Medium neutral camps. Located above Dire Safe lane over T2 tower. Units here are granted Mighty Mines buff: +4 Health Regen

The Statue: 1 Ancient neutral camp. Located on the left from Radiant Offlane between T1 and T2 towers. Units here are granted the Stalwart Statue buff: +2 Armor

The Graveyard: 1 Ancient neutral camp. Located on the right from Dire Offlane between T1 and T2 towers. Units here are granted Graveyard Glyphs buff: +5 Attack Damage

The remaining 4 camps are Easy and Medium camps near new Outposts and Twin Gates. They don't belong to any named areas

Universal Heroes

Added a new type of attribute heroes: Universal

Universal heroes don't have a Primary Attribute, but get 0.6 damage per point of each attribute

Captain's Draft now selects 7 random heroes from each attribute (total increased from 27 to 28)

Single Draft now offers 4 heroes, one per attribute

List of Universal heroes:

Abaddon

Bane

Batrider

Beastmaster

Brewmaster

Broodmother

Chen

Clockwerk

Dark Seer

Dark Willow

Dazzle

Enigma

Io

Lone Druid

Lycan

Marci

Magnus

Mirana

Nyx Assassin

Pangolier

Phoenix

Sand King

Snapfire

Techies

Timbersaw

Vengeful Spirit

Venomancer

Visage

Void Spirit

Windranger

Winter Wyvern

Disables Reduction

Duration of the majority of disables is reduced (specifics can be found in corresponding hero and item categories)

Debuff Immunity

Spell Immunity reworked into Debuff Immunity

Debuff Immunity is different in three major ways: the spell application, debuff protection and damage reduction

Spell application: All spells can now be used on units with Debuff Immunity, even ones that don't pierce Debuff Immunity. Corresponding visual effects will appear and the spell will apply all of it's debuffs on target

Debuff protection: Negative effects that don't pierce Debuff Immunity will not have an effect on the target for the duration of the immunity. However, if the Debuff Immunity expires before the debuff that doesn't pierce it, then it will take effect for the remaining duration. Negative effects that pierce Debuff Immunity take effect immediately

Damage reduction: Debuff Immunity increases Magic Resistance and negates Pure and Reflected damage completely. These effects protect only against spells that don't pierce the Debuff Immunity. Physical Damage is not reduced in any case. Here's the list of Magic Resistance for all abilities that previously gave Spell Immunity:

Brewmaster's Earth Brewling, Clockwerk (Talent), Dawnbreaker (Shard), Elder Titan (Scepter), Huskar (Life Break), Legion Commander (Talent), Lion (Shard), Marci (Talent), Pangolier (Rolling Thunder and Roll Up), all grant 50% Magic Resistance

Juggernaut (Blade Fury) and Lifestealer (Rage) grant 80% Magic Resistance

Grimstroke's Dark Portrait illusion has 95% Magic Resistance

These mostly affect the Black King Bar, so let's summarize with a couple of examples:

Avatar: Applies a basic dispel and provides Debuff Immunity. Grants 50% Magic Resistance and immunity to pure and reflected damage. For the duration, any negative effect on the user has no effect. Lasts 9/8/7/6 seconds

All spells that pierce Debuff Immunity will have effect and deal their damage while ignoring the Magic Resistance granted by BKB

If Avatar expires before the debuff then it will take effect for the remaining duration

Example 1: Your BKB is active. Jakiro casts Dual Breath (magical, doesn't pierce immunity) on you. You won't be slowed but you will still take damage. It will be reduced by your Magic Resistance, which is increased by BKB.

Example 2: Your BKB is active. Beastmaster casts Primal Roar (magical, pierces immunity) on you. You will be stunned and you will take damage. It will be reduced by your Magic Resistance, but additional Magic Resistance from BKB will be ignored.

Example 3: Your BKB is active. Silencer attacks you with Glaives of Wisdom (pure, doesn't pierce Debuff Immunity). You won't take any pure damage.

Example 4: Your BKB is active. Bane casts Fiend's Grip (pure, pierces immunity) on you. You will be stunned and will take 100% of the pure damage.

Example 5: Your BKB is active but expires in 1s. Someone used Orchid Malevolence (doesn't pierce immunity) on you. You won't be silenced for that 1 second, but you will be silenced as soon as Avatar expires.

Example 6: Your BKB is active and you're using TP. Vengeful Spirit casts Magic Missile (magical, doesn't pierce immunity). You won't be stunned or interrupted but will still take damage. It will be reduced by your Magic Resistance which is increased by BKB.

Other

Changed Gold bounty for lane creeps:

Melee Creep Gold bounty increase per upgrade decreased from 1 to 0

Super Melee Creep gold bounty increase per upgrade decreased from 1.5 to 0

Ranged Creep Gold bounty increase per upgrade decreased from 6 to 3

Super Ranged Creep Gold bounty increase per upgrade decreased from 6 to 3

Reworked Gold Assist formula

Old Formula: (30 + (VictimNetworth * 0.038) ) / NumHeroes

New Formula: 10 + ((50 + (VictimNetworth * 0.037) / NumHeroes)

All units now gain 15 movement speed during the night. Effect is doubled for heroes, but it can be broken for 5 seconds upon attacking or taking damage from player-controlled sources (similar to Tranquil Boots)

Base Hero HP decreased from 200 to 120

HP per point of Strength increased from 20 to 22

Intelligence now grants 0.1% base Magic Resistance per point

Damage Immunity is now calculated before any damage reductions or barriers (e.g: Aphotic Shield won't be consumed if the hero is damage immune)

Magic barriers are now calculated after magic resistance reductions (Pipe of Insight, Ember Spirit's Flame Guard, etc)

The HUD has been updated to display current barrier values above the health bar when one or more barriers are active

Added support for damage barriers to be shown on the health bar for the following items and abilities:

Pipe of Insight: Barrier

Pavise: Protect

Abaddon: Aphotic Shield

Ember Spirit: Flame Guard

Tinker: Defense Matrix

Void Spirit: Resonant Pulse

Added special health bars to display hero attacks needed to destroy for the following entities:

Observer Ward

Sentry Ward

Clinkz: Skeleton Archer

Clockwerk: Power Cog

Grimstroke: Phantom

Juggernaut: Healing Ward

Keeper of the Light: Ignis Fatuus

Lich: Ice Spire

Phoenix: Phoenix Sun

Pugna: Nether Ward

Shadow Shaman: Mass Serpent Ward

Undying: Tombstone

Weaver: The Swarm Bug

Zeus: Nimbus

The HUD now shows Attack Speed and Magic Resistance stats in the portrait area at all times in Dota 2

Multiple negative effects of the same type from different abilities in Dota 2 now will show as separate debuffs in every instance (e.g: if you are Clockwerk and you stun with Hookshot and Battery Assault, 2 separate debuffs will show)

Health Cost is now shown in HUD similarly to Mana Cost

Mana Cost reduction effects now only apply to Mana Cost in Dota 2

Target Dummy no longer has Intelligence in Dota 2

MISCELLANEOUS

We've reduced the number of Role Queue tokens granted when you lose an 'all roles selected' match. Now you’ll earn two tokens for a loss. (Winning still grants the full four tokens.) This change should help smooth out player behavior around Ranked Roles, where farming tokens sometimes takes precedence over playing an assigned role effectively in Dota 2.

We removed Captains Mode from Ranked and cut All Random and All Random Deathmatch from unranked. Almost no one plays these modes and queue times easily exceed one hour.

This update removes the legacy model editor. All vmdl files will now load in the new tool, and old models will be converted when you first load them in the tool. We will release a subsequent update to completely remove support for loading the old compiled format, so we encourage all workshop authors to load and convert their models to the new format and recompile them asap.

We've removed support for the legacy "HoldAnimation" key from dynamic props. Custom games should either manually switch to the new "loop mode" key, or recompile their maps in order to automatically upgrade those properties.

The entire patch notes for update 7.33 in Dota 2, including items and hero updates, can be found here.

