How to get Dead Reckoning Chest and Key in Dota 2?

Muerta has finally arrived in Dota 2 with The Dead Reckoning update, with players finally getting to try out the gunslinging revenant. While the update did not feature the major patch 7.33, it did add a variety of items, heroes, and gameplay updates. It also introduced the mini-game that brings the Dead Reckoning Chest for Dota 2 fans to collect.

Muerta's arrival to Dota 2 was first announced during last year's The International, with Valve showcasing a short trailer featuring the terrifying figure of the new hero and a haunting voice-over. She fills the role of a Ranged Carry in-game with the option of being both a Nuker and Disabler.

DOTA 2 @DOTA2 The Dead Reckoning Update is here, featuring the new hero Muerta, the Dead Reckoning treasure and mini-game, a host of new features, and Gameplay Update 7.32e. dota2.com/deadreckoning The Dead Reckoning Update is here, featuring the new hero Muerta, the Dead Reckoning treasure and mini-game, a host of new features, and Gameplay Update 7.32e. dota2.com/deadreckoning https://t.co/LSLdYdRTTo

This article jots down all the available information regarding the Dead Reckoning Chest and the key to opening it for Dota 2 fans to peruse.

Everything you need to know about the Dead Reckoning Chest and Key in Dota 2

Players must engage in the new mini-game introduced by the latest 7.32e update in Valve's popular MOBA title to get their hands on the Dead Reckoning Chest. The Dead Reckoning mini-game will be available in Dota from March 6 to April 4.

Assigned a target (Image via Dota 2)

This is not a different mode where players will have to queue up. The mini-game is a normal Dota 2 game, with Turbo mode giving half points. At the beginning of every game, players will be assigned a target enemy as part of the Dead Reckoning event. Players can score points and earn Muerta's Flowers based on killing or assisting in killing the same enemy. The former scores two points, and the latter scores one.

Similarly, the targeted enemy will score points when they kill or assist in killing the player. While both players will be rewarded based on their points, the one with the most gets two more flowers. Once the match is over, players can trade in their collected Muerta's Flowers for a Dead Reckoning Chest.

This can be checked and done with a new window in the top right corner of the game's main menu screen. Players will also require a Dead Reckoning Key to unlock the Chest. While initially they will be provided with five free Keys, they will have to buy the next ones for $2.49 or 20000 shards.

The possible rewards from the Dead Reckoning Chests are divided into three tiers, with players able to trade up five items from Tier 1 or Tier 2 to get one random item from Tier 2 or Tier 3, respectively. The Trade Up option is available in-game on the Dead Reckoning View Treasure page.

Available awards (Image via Dota 2)

The available items from the Chest are as follows:

Tier 1

Flight of the Crimson Queen set for Death Prophet

Fruits of Wane set for Leshrac

Darkwater Dominion set for Phantom Lancer

Bantam Blaze set for Shadow Shaman

Songs of the Soulfinch set for Windranger

Feasts of Fear set for Bane

Gilded Decay set for Ancient Apparition

Ruby-ridged Recluse set for Broodmother

Tier 2

Dead Heat set for Lina

Spectral Hunter set for Anti-Mage

Dying Light set for Dawnbreaker

Expired Gun set for Sniper

Death Adder set for Medusa

Soul Serpent set for Viper

Tier 3

Doll of the Dead set for Pudge

Altar Ball set for IO

DOTA 2 @DOTA2 An enduring revenant reveals herself with promises of a ruinous reckoning to follow. Pierce the veil between the living and the damned as a new hero — Muerta — arrives to haunt the lanes in early 2023. An enduring revenant reveals herself with promises of a ruinous reckoning to follow. Pierce the veil between the living and the damned as a new hero — Muerta — arrives to haunt the lanes in early 2023. https://t.co/ZCXDpeOT5f

In a separate blog post, Valve announced yesterday that they were working hard with the ambitious patch 7.33. The long-awaited update is scheduled for the light of day in late April. Fans have grown tired of the current meta and have been clamoring for major changes for some time now.

Poll : 0 votes