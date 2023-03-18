3 major highlights in Dota 2 patch 7.32e that you need to know about

While patch 7.32e turned out to be different from what Dota 2 players were eagerly waiting for, there are quite a few changes and tweaks to the meta that must be acknowledged. It's been over two weeks since the latest update came out, and the shifts have become clear.

With the launch of patch 7.32e, Valve acknowledged that the community has been waiting a long time for a subsequent update. They clarified that they were "working on an ambitious gameplay patch for a while" and were "currently aiming to release it in late April."

DOTA 2 @DOTA2 The Dead Reckoning Update is here, featuring the new hero Muerta, the Dead Reckoning treasure and mini-game, a host of new features, and Gameplay Update 7.32e. dota2.com/deadreckoning The Dead Reckoning Update is here, featuring the new hero Muerta, the Dead Reckoning treasure and mini-game, a host of new features, and Gameplay Update 7.32e. dota2.com/deadreckoning https://t.co/LSLdYdRTTo

This list jots down 3 major highlights that 7.32e brought to Dota 2 for the community to adjust to.

Three major highlights from 7.32e for Dota 2 players to contend with

Muerta

The latest Dota 2 hero has finally made her in-game debut after being announced during The International 2022. The official announcement characterized Muerta as a Ranged Carry that can be utilized as a Nuker and Disabler. With over two weeks into patch 7.32e, she has received a mixed reception from the community.

DOTA 2 @DOTA2 An enduring revenant reveals herself with promises of a ruinous reckoning to follow. Pierce the veil between the living and the damned as a new hero — Muerta — arrives to haunt the lanes in early 2023. An enduring revenant reveals herself with promises of a ruinous reckoning to follow. Pierce the veil between the living and the damned as a new hero — Muerta — arrives to haunt the lanes in early 2023. https://t.co/ZCXDpeOT5f

While some found the new hero and her kit lukewarm and criticized the lack of mobility, others considered the character unique and fun. On Dotabuff, she holds a win rate of 46.66%. Muerta also recently received a bunch of buffs to her abilities.

It remains to be seen how the hero will fit in the longer run once 7.33 arrives.

Meteor Hammer

Patch 7.32e brought the following change to the Meteor Hammer:

Meteor Hammer Channel Time decreased from 2.5s to 2s (Total time until impact decreased from 3s to 2.5s)

This brought a huge spike in players, both casual and professional, picking the item and spamming it throughout the match to either quickly take down buildings or stun enemies. While a .5-second decrease on paper does not signify a major change, the two-second channel time of the item now allows a wider array of heroes to link with their other stun abilities.

TUNDRA @TundraEsports Similar kinda vibe in this Game 1 Similar kinda vibe in this Game 1 😏 https://t.co/PFVd4YmX0X

Coupled with its 2350 gold cost, players have been rushing Meteor Hammer and, more often than not, bulldozing their lanes and tier-1 towers. For example, game 1 of the recent DPC series between Nigma and Tundra Esports saw 33 from the latter team wield it on Doom in the offlane to great effect.

This has expectedly given rise to the popularity and win rate of the item. It has also seen multiple heroes on both sides in a single game buy the same item.

Winners and losers

As expected, the recent Dota 2 update saw several nerfs being added to Lina and her abilities. The ripple effect from the same has seen her win rate and pick rate decrease over the past few weeks. Other heroes whose win and pick rates have been negatively affected include Razor, Death Prophet, and Sniper.

Biggest losers from 7.32e in Dota 2 (Image via u/ileamare)

A number of heroes have also seen a resurgence in picks and wins over the last couple of weeks, including popular characters like Tinker, Winter Wyvern, Anti-Mage, Phantom Assassin, and Clinkz.

Reddit user u/ileamare has compiled an infographic post on Dota 2 subreddit about all the major meta shifts, including heroes and items, between 7.32e and 7.32d.

