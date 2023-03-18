Dota 2 March 17 patch notes: Muerta receives a number of buffs

The latest addition to the Dota 2 roster has been a mixed bag for the community at large. While some have enjoyed the hero as unique and fun, others have considered the abilities and kit disappointing. The recent March 17 Dota 2 update sees the developers at Valve add a slew of buffs to Muerta while addressing some of these issues.

Muerta arrived with patch 7.32e in Dota 2. The new hero was announced first with a short clip back in The International 2022. The Ranged Carry can be used as a Nuker and Disabler, with her abilities involving trickshots, summoning of sports, a passive ability of an extra gunshot and an ethereal ultimate form.

Everything you need to know about the March 17 Dota 2 update involving Muerta

The official patch notes for the update can be found on the Steam page of the game. They are as follows:

Gameplay Update

Muerta:

Base Attack Time improved from 1.7s to 1.6s

Dead Shot Ricochet Fear Duration decreased from 1.25/1.5/1.75/2.0s to 1.0/1.2/1.4/1.6s

Pierce the Veil Duration increased by 0.35s to account for Transform Duration

Pierce the Veil Bonus Attack Damage increased from 50/75/100 to 50/100/150

Level 25 Talent +20% Gunslinger Chance replaced with The Calling Summons 2 additional revenants

Level 20 Talent The Calling Summons 2 additional revenants replaced with Talent +20% Gunslinger Chance

Level 15 Talent +25 Damage increased to +35 Damage

The patch notes make it clear that the developers are trying to address some of the community criticism and feedback regarding Muerta's status as a carry hero. Changes in Base Attack time, shifts between talents 20 & 25, the tweaks to Pierce the Veil and the change in Level 15 talent can positively affect Muerta's pick rate and win rate among players.

According to Dotabuff, Muerta currently enjoys a win rate that hovers around 45-47% across various ranks, with a win rate ranging from 10% to 14%. It remains to be seen how the recent buffs will change these stats.

DOTA 2 @DOTA2 The Dead Reckoning Update is here, featuring the new hero Muerta, the Dead Reckoning treasure and mini-game, a host of new features, and Gameplay Update 7.32e. dota2.com/deadreckoning The Dead Reckoning Update is here, featuring the new hero Muerta, the Dead Reckoning treasure and mini-game, a host of new features, and Gameplay Update 7.32e. dota2.com/deadreckoning https://t.co/LSLdYdRTTo

One of the main criticisms from players has been regarding the hero's mobility. Some have wondered whether Valve will be addressing this when Aghanim's Shard and Aghanim's Scepter skills arrive for the hero. Apart from the debut of Muerta, patch 7.32e has also brought a couple of changes to the current meta.

The multiple nerfs to Lina and her abilities have seen the pick rate of the hero drop significantly. Players have also started picking Meteor Hammer on a larger pool of Dota 2 heroes after its channeling time was reduced by half a second.

