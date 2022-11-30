Dota 2 patch 7.32d official notes: Marci, Sniper, Wraith Pact, and more nerfed

While the competitive scene of Dota 2 runs through its annual off-season after the conclusion of The International, Valve has released a brand new patch to introduce a number of gameplay changes to the popular MOBA title. The post-TI patch brings buffs and nerfs based on how the meta performs during the TI season and patch 7.32d is no different.

The biggest change that both Dota 2 pros and casual games have been asking for some time now is the much-needed nerf to Wraith Pact. Patch 7.32 has done exactly that, with the popular item no longer reducing Magical or Pure damage. TI's most picked hero, Marci, has also been nerfed with her Rebound Cast Range, Jump Speed and Range, and Sidekick Lifesteal decreased.

Other notable Dota 2 heroes in the latest update that received nerfs include Pudge (Base Health Regen decreased while Flesh Heap cooldown increased), Primal Beast (Onslaught Damage decreased and Run can be canceled now if the hero is stunned during it), and Silencer (Arcane Curse radius decreased).

Dota 2 patch 7.32d official notes

General Updates

Flagbearer Creep bonus gold for allies in range increased by 10

Fixed Grimstroke’s Ink Swell heal with Aghanim’s Shard not applying during tick damage

Fixed Gyrocopter's Level 25 Talent 3x Call Down having less damage as there are more units in range

Fixed Keeper of the Light’s Illuminate in Spirit Form not working correctly with cooldown reductions

Fixed Legion Commander’s Moment of Courage Level 25 talent also granting Duel cast range

Fixed Lich having global cast range on Ice Spire if he is currently channeling Scepter Sinister Gaze

Fixed lane creeps not moving after an Ice Spire was destroyed

Fixed Lifestealer’s Scepter Infest that could bypass an enemy’s Linken’s Sphere

Fixed Sand King's Epicenter’s 15th pulse having a radius of 825 instead of 850

Fixed Tusk’s Walrus Punch sometimes not going on cooldown after being activated

Fixed Underlord’s Fiend's Gate being killable by Death Prophet's Exorcism

Fixed Venomancer’s Plague Ward HP/Damage values being wrong for all 4 levels of the ability when the Level 25 Talent 2.5x HP/Damage is selected

Fixed Winter Wyvern's Splinter Blast projectile being dodged by invisible, but detected, enemies if it was cast on a neutral creep

Fixed Wraith King’s Vampiric Spirit Skeletons’ summoning being canceled by dispel midway through creating Skeletons

Fixed a number of abilities having incorrect or missing cast range indicators

Fixed and clarified a number of ability tooltips

Item updates

BLADE MAIL

Active Damage Return increased from 80% to 85%

Active Damage Return no longer interrupts channeling when cast

BLOODSTONE

Health bonus decreased from +550 to +500

Mana bonus decreased from +550 to +500

BOOTS OF BEARING

Total cost decreased from 4125 to 4075

CRIMSON GUARD

Armor bonus increased from +6 to +8

DRUM OF ENDURANCE

Recipe cost decreased from 550 to 500 (total cost decreased from 1700 to 1650)

GUARDIAN GREAVES

Guardian Aura Threshold for boosted Health Regen increased from 20% to 25%

Recipe cost decreased from 1550 to 1450 (total cost from 5050 to 4950)

PIPE OF INSIGHT

Barrier Blocked Magical Damage increased from 400 to 450

VEIL OF DISCORD

All stats bonus increased from +4 to +5

WRAITH PACT

Ward aura no longer reduces Magical or Pure damage (still affects physical damage from attacks and spells)

The entire patch notes, along with the Dota 2 hero updates, can be found on the game's official website. Interested players can check it out here.

This year's Dota 2 Battle Pass began about a month before The International 2022 and will remain active until January 12, 2023. Divided into two parts, the Battle Pass features two Personas and two Arcanas. Players can obtain a Level 1 Battle Pass, along with an Arcana, by claiming the free The International 2022 Swag Bag.

