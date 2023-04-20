Valve plays Riddles in the Dark hinting Dota 2 patch 7.33

With less than a day left before Patch 7.33 arrives in Dota 2, Valve has resorted to playing mind games with their MOBA faithful. Earlier today, the company shared a list of hints that supposedly reveal a bit of what the community can expect with the upcoming "ambitious gameplay patch." Players have been eagerly awaiting the update for a long time now and Valve's latest communication has only driven the fervor higher.

DOTA 2 @DOTA2 The Dead Reckoning Update is here, featuring the new hero Muerta, the Dead Reckoning treasure and mini-game, a host of new features, and Gameplay Update 7.32e. dota2.com/deadreckoning The Dead Reckoning Update is here, featuring the new hero Muerta, the Dead Reckoning treasure and mini-game, a host of new features, and Gameplay Update 7.32e. dota2.com/deadreckoning https://t.co/LSLdYdRTTo

When Muerta was released with The Dead Reckoning Update in March 2023, Dota 2 players were hopeful that the much-awaited massive patch would arrive with the newest addition to the roster. Instead, it turned out to be patch 7.32e. The developers revealed in an official post that they were working on something significant and that 7.33 would arrive later in April.

Dota 2 patch 7.33 will arrive on date that rhymes with Smaypril Twemmieth

Wykrhm Reddy @wykrhm As you might have heard, the next big Dota update is scheduled for Smaypril Twemmieth. See you then. #Dota2 As you might have heard, the next big Dota update is scheduled for Smaypril Twemmieth. See you then. #Dota2 https://t.co/dmeMbQRJ8Z

Titled "Riddles in the Dark," the blog post began by stating that a large update was headed for Dota 2 and the developers decided that "it might be fun" to tease some of the upcoming updates beforehand. The following are the assembled hints meant only to "whet [player] appetite" from the official announcement:

Anyway, get ready for your first hint:

The next big Dota Update is going to release on a date that rhymes with Smaypril Twemmieth and comes between April 19th and April 21st.

OK, that one was advanced level. We should have put that at the end. Here’s some easier ones to build up your riddle skills:

[UNIT] is now controllable by the player that dug it up

[HERO]: Always has 0 Intelligence. Always.

[ITEM]: Now has an initial and max stock of 4 and a restock time of 120s

After this effect, the soul is forcefully returned to the body

[HERO]: Base armor increased by 1

[UNIT TYPE] now gain 15 movement speed during the night.

Mana cost reduction effects only apply to mana cost

[ITEM]: Requires Echo Sabre (2500), Diadem (1000), Recipe (1000). Total cost: 4500

Any player can use a [NOUN] to [VERB] to the other one after channeling for 3 seconds.

The first one confirms rumors that Dota 2 patch 7.33 will arrive on April 20, 2023. Professional teams have supposedly been told to expect something big, with reports suggesting that IceFrog himself is involved with the upcoming update following a hiatus. Since these are rumors, readers are advised to take them with a pinch of salt.

Wykrhm Reddy @wykrhm



[HERO]: Always has 0 Intelligence. Always.



#Dota2 Patch Riddles: Make your guesses![HERO]: Always has 0 Intelligence. Always. Patch Riddles: Make your guesses![HERO]: Always has 0 Intelligence. Always.#Dota2

Deciphering other hints gets effectively more difficult because of their obscure nature. The first one likely refers to players digging up a Kobold using the Trusty Shovel neutral item. For some, the hint regarding the soul being forcefully returned to the body could refer to the anticipated Muerta Aghanim's Scepter ability.

The subreddit is currently rife with speculation and discussions. The only way to know for sure is to wait for the momentous patch to finally drop in Dota 2.

Poll : 0 votes