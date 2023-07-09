Genshin Impact 4.0 to introduce new party screen backgrounds and animations

Genshin Impact is gearing up for the release of its long-awaited 4.0 update. This patch will introduce the Hydro nation of Fontaine as a new region. Similar to the release of Sumeru in update 3.0, players can expect HoYoverse to add several new mechanics and features in 4.0. According to recent leaks, one of the upcoming changes expected in that version is a major overhaul to this title's Party Selection screen.

It seems that HoYoverse has decided to revisit the character selection menus and give it a much-needed makeover.

What are the new changes coming to Party Selection screen in Genshin Impact update 4.0?

Ever since the release of Genshin Impact in 2020, the look and feel of this game have remained unchanged. With the recent release of Honkai: Star Rail, players have noted how the selection screen in this title has better animations and a more dynamic quality compared to Genshin.

Party selection screen as seen in update 3.8 (Image via HoYoverse)

It seems the developers have decided to take these disparities into consideration and improve upon their previous design. In the new design for Genshin's Party Selection screen, the developers will feature character animations and units doing poses to make selecting entities a little more dynamic.

Unlike the current one, where all four characters appear to be standing next to each other, this leaked design sees units two and three standing a tad behind entities one and four to create a more three-dimensional environment.

A number of backgrounds are also expected to be added to the Party Selection screen. Instead of the purple-hued starry sky that traditionally appears behind your party, the new update is expected to present game-inspired sceneries. These backgrounds seem to be based on the different regions in Genshin Impact, with the Liyue one looking eerily similar to the domains in that region.

As of now, there are six such backgrounds that have been leaked. These depict scenery from the nations of Mondstadt, Liyue, Inazuma, Sumeru, Sumeru's Desert, and Fontaine.

Changes like this certainly don't affect gameplay but surely help this title offer a fresher experience to its audience. Knowing Genshin is committed to revamping the little things to increase this title's longevity is a good sign.

