"It's because a new Team SouL is present and I own it": Mortal cites reason for not playing BGMI esports in future

On May 2, 2023, prominent BGMI streamer and esports pro Naman "Mortal" Mathur livestreamed classic matches of the title on his popular YouTube channel. During the same, he talked about his performance in the ongoing Battlegrounds Mobile India Rising event. He even cited reasons why he cannot play official esports tournaments in the near future.

A disheartened Mortal expressed his dream of continuing esports but mentioned that it was impossible for him to do so as he owns Team SouL.

Here's what Mortal said (translated from Hindi):

"When I played this event (Launch Party) for the last two days I literally felt that I should be grinding... It felt as if like (sighs)... if I was playing esports I would have been practicing day and night, but that cannot happen. It's because a new Team SouL is present and I own it along with Gody and Thug."

Mortal is considered a cult figure by millions of fans in the Indian gaming community. Hence, it comes as no surprise that his recent words on his esports career have already created a great deal of buzz amongst fans.

Mortal wishes to make a return to BGMI esports but to no avail

Continuing on the same thread, he cited an example of a team owner being unable to play. He stated (translated from Hindi):

"A comeback is not possible being an owner... It is a global rule. It is same for any sport. For reference, imagine the owner of Manchester United playing for Chelsea. It is not possible because that's how it works. No matter how much my mind or my heart wants, sometimes it has to work that way."

However, the BGMI pro did say that he could still play unofficial tournaments and scrims, mentioning (translated from Hindi):

"Officially, I cannot play, but I can still play unofficial events."

Those who wish to see Mortal play esports can watch the ongoing BGMI Rising Launch Party. Since Mortal's team is already out of the race to qualify for the Grand Finals, he, along with his teammates Regaltos, Viper, and Aman, will be trying to end the tournament on a high note.

It remains to be seen if Mortal will feature in unofficial BGMI tournaments and scrims in the future.

