"If not official, I will keep playing scrims": Viper comments on making a comeback to BGMI esports

On May 27, 2023, prominent BGMI pro Yash "Viper" Soni held a livestream on his YouTube channel where he played Valorant along with his friends from S8UL and some random teammates. Seeming ecstatic that his favorite BR game is making its comeback to Indian market, he talked about the possibility of him returning to esports.

Urging fans to wait for the game's return, Viper confirmed his return to playing Battlegrounds Mobile India's esports matches.

Here's what he stated (translated from Hindi) :

"I have the urge to play. I will play, let's see. First, let the game come back. I will try to set my hands on it and then, things will happen accordingly. Otherwise, I will be playing scrims. If not official, I will keep playing scrims, obviously. "

Viper is one of the pioneers in the Battlegrounds Mobile India gaming community. Hence, his statement about his comeback in esports has garnered a lot of attraction from fans who wish to see their favorite marksman tread on the virtual battlegrounds again.

BGMI pro Viper recalls lifting PMIS trophy on stage

In the same stream, Viper replied to a viewer asking him to state a memorable moment in his esports career that he would love to witness again after BGMI's unban.

In response, the streamer mentioned how winning the PUBG Mobile India Series 2019 will be etched in his memory. He said (translated from Hindi):

"There is only one moment. The winning moment at the beginning of my career when I lifted my first trophy... the PMIS trophy... That moment is special as it was my first. I started from there."

He also added (translated from Hindi) :

"The second time we won, it was PMCO... We did not get a trophy, but only got a cheque. Technically, if we see, I got the feeling of lifting a trophy on stage only once."

For those unaware, Viper was a part of the Team SouL that emerged champions in the Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series 2022: Season 1. He even helped the team bag a chicken dinner in the last match of the tournament's Grand Finals.

Hence, his return to BGMI esports can prove to be a big threat for opponents. It remains to be seen when the champion athlete will finally make his comeback to esports after the game's unban on May 29.

Poll : 0 votes