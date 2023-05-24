On May 23, 2023, popular BGMI caster Ankit Kumar "AnkiiiBOT" Pandey organized a livestream on his YouTube channel. During the livestream, he discussed numerous topics related to the return of Battlegrounds Mobile India and its impact on Indian esports.

AnkiiiBOT also grabbed the opportunity to reply to a viewer who asked about the relocation of the in-game servers.

Here's what he mentioned (translated from Hindi)

"As far as I know, the servers have been shifted to Singapore and India. So, for now, the release for both Android and iOS devices is planned together. We can wait for some more time. Wait for two or three days."

Continuing on the same unban matter, AnkiiiBOT said (translated from Hindi):

"All I am saying is that you have to wait until the 27th. It's not a leak. I am saying it openly. Maximum. We will not have to wait beyond the 27th. That's what I am saying. If you want, I can write it down."

AnkiiiBOT casts official events and is known to have previously worked with Krafton. Hence, his hints at a potential BGMI unban date have garnered a lot of attention in the Indian gaming community.

AnkiiiBOT assures audience of BGMI LAN events getting organized with no restrictions regarding in-person attendance

The renowned caster also talked about all the good news that fans of the game can expect to see in the near future.

Here's what he said (translated from Hindi):

"But, all I am saying... just for a hint and not a leak... is that when good news starts arriving, a lot of good news will come at the same time. You guys will not be able to cope with it. Hold on to things that you find around you when you start listening to the news."

Instilling even more hope in the hearts of players and fans, he talked about potential upcoming LAN events for BGMI esports.

He stated (translated from Hindi):

"This is my belief that 110% there will be an audience LAN event this time around."

Although BGMI is making its initial return for a trial period of three months (under strict government monitoring), the hype around the title's return is massive. It remains to be seen when Krafton will fix the servers and make the game available for millions of gamers across the country again.

