Who is Mortal? His BGMI ID, stats, and more explored

Naman "Mortal" Mathur is considered a cult figure in the BGMI gaming community. The 26-year-old from Mumbai is a popular streamer and a mobile esports player for the crowd-favorite side, Team SouL, which he also co-owns. After winning multiple esports and content creation awards, he joined forces with Animesh "Thug" Agarwal and Lokesh "Goldy" Jain to co-own an international organization - S8UL.

Due to his humble nature, Mortal is one of the rare personalities in the community who is loved and admired by all. He can be seen live streaming on his popular YouTube channel on a daily basis, where he plays BGMI, Valorant, Among Us, and several other titles and is joined by thousands of viewers.

Mortal's BGMI stats reflect why he is regarded so highly by pundits and fans

Mortal's BGMI ID and IGN

Mortal's Battlegrounds Mobile India ID can be found using the unique code — 590211476. Meanwhile, he has a popular IGN, SouLMorTaL, where SouL stands for the side he owns. While his Player Level is 76, his Evoground Level is 42, which reflects the number of hours he put into the game to become a top BGMI YouTuber and player.

Mortal is an elite member of the S8ULOfficial clan in the title. It consists of several other content creators of S8UL. Fans trying to connect with him can send him gifts to help him climb up the popularity rankings, where he currently sits at 98.

Seasonal stats and rank

Mortal started playing the game after its unban on 29 May. He reached as high as the Crown IV tier (accumulating 3826 points) in C4S10 before the introduction of Cycle 4 Season 11.

Mortal's in-game stats highlight his all-round skills (Image via Krafton)

In the previous season, Mortal treaded on the virtual battlegrounds 41 times in the TPP Squad classic mode. Along with his friends, he secured a chicken dinner in 20 matchups, boasting a staggering win rate of 48.8%. His squad has also reached the top 10 in 29 matches (a jaw-dropping rate of 70.7%).

Mortal managed to deal a total damage of 33216.8 and an average of 810.2. He also maintained a decent F/D ratio of 5.73, outclassing 235 enemies. His assaulting prowess and sniping skills are highlighted in his headshot percentage of 23.4, with a total of 55 headshots.

Team SouL's owner best performed in a match where he bagged 16 kills and dealt 1977 damage in the process.

Note: The new C4S11 stats are not considered, as Mortal has only played a few matches.

Following BGMI's unban, Mortal and his old teammates (Regaltos, Viper, and Aman) are participating in the ongoing Battlegrounds Mobile India Rising Launch Party. However, it remains to be seen if the champion e-athlete will permanently return to esports.

