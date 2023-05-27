BGMI unban: New update, how to download from Play Store, availability on iOS, and more

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is coming back to the Indian market 10 months after its ban under Information Technology Act 2000 provisions. The announcement arrived on May 19, 2023, when Krafton took to the title's official social media handles and urged fans to turn on their notifications as their favorite game will return soon.

However, much to the chagrin of fans, the BGMI servers went offline shortly thereafter, and they remain in that state for the time being. In the meantime, Krafton has rolled out a much-anticipated update for the game on the Google Play Store, creating a massive buzz in the Indian mobile gaming community.

New BGMI update will be available to all the users when the servers go live

Minutes after the clock struck midnight on May 27, 2023, Krafton decided to release a Battlegrounds Mobile India update for Android users who have the game pre-installed.

The update will see the game version changed to 2.5. It has a variable size of 780 MB for high-end devices and 380 MB for low-end devices.

Players can follow these easy steps to download the update:

Step 1: Visit Google Play Store and click on your profile picture.

Step 2: Tap on Manage Apps and Devices.

Step 3: Click on Updates Available and then choose Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Step 4: Click on the Update button to initiate the update process.

Step 5: Review all the details shown on the application’s Play Store page.

Step 6: After a successful update, click on the Play button to launch Battlegrounds Mobile India.

After installing the new update, you will have to choose and download your preferred resource pack. While the normal resource pack is 640.1 MB in size, the HD resource pack is 1079.8 MB in size.

However, it should be noted that you still cannot play BGMI as the in-game servers will not be online before May 29, 2023. Once the servers are online, you can expect to get your hands on four permanent outfits (available in different in-game events), as shown on the Play Store page.

BGMI relaunch information for iOS users

New players and those using iOS devices cannot download Battlegrounds Mobile India in advance. They can only do so starting May 29, 2023, after the in-game servers go online.

Apple users are recommended to wait for a couple of days and not resort to any unfair means of downloading the game, as their accounts would have a high chance of getting banned.

