PUBG Mobile 2.6 update release time for Android and iOS

Significant updates in PUBG Mobile appear at periodic intervals. These updates bring new features, themes, modes, events, rewards, and more. After weeks of speculation, it is time for the arrival of a new update. While the 2.5 updates brought great success to Tencent Games, they have already given the green signal to the release of the 2.6 updates. This update happens to be the third major update of 2023 and will be available on Android and iOS.

PUBG Mobile 2.6 update will be available for download through Play Store, App Store, and via the official APK file

Based on an announcement by Tencent Games in the title's official Discord server, the 2.6 updates started globally on May 16, 2023, at 0:00 (UTC + 0). However, based on location and device platforms, users might see a difference in timing in releasing the 2.6 updates.

Snippet highlighting Tencent Games' announcement regarding the 2.6 update release date and time (Image via Discord)

Millions of PUBG Mobile lovers play the game on iOS and Android devices. Those who want to download the title from the digital storefronts of the App Store or Play Store will see the 2.6 updates before the following timings (in UTC + 0):

Google Play Store: May 17, 2023, 21:00

Apple Store: May 17, 2023, 18:30

Furthermore, those who wish to download the APK file will see the update before May 17, 2023, 18:45 (UTC + 0).

Android device users must download a 755 MB file, while the 2.6 update size set for iOS devices is 2.07 GB.

The latest variant can also be directly downloaded from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. However, gamers on Android devices who wish to install a separate PUBG Mobile APK can visit the title's official website and download the APK once it is updated.

Key features in PUBG Mobile 2.6 update

New Themed Game Mode - Dinoground (available on Erangel and Livik)

New Themed Area - Dino Settlement: A new themed area full of supplies. Spawns a T. Rex

New Small-Themed Area - Primal Zone: Multiple smaller themed regions scattered across the Primal Zone, where Velociraptors can be found. Once defeated, players can tame them and use them for transportation. These zones include mini-games like Pterosaur Hoops, Velociraptor Jumping, and Dino Hatchery.

Dinosaurs have their strengths and powers - Dash, mount, and more.

New Gameplay Devices

Mission Tracking Device: Tracks data and displays the current progress of players.

Teleportation Device: Allows quick teleportation between the devices.

Area Trigger Device: Helps detect when a player enters or leaves a particular area.

UAZ Spawn Device: Spawns UAZs with new parameters.

Dinosaur Spawn Device: Spawn rideable dinosaurs (Velociraptor, Pterosaur) for a limited time.

Trampoline: Players bounce upon making contact.

Launcher: Can launch players into the air upon treading.

Conveyor Belt: Helps in moving along the belt when standing on it.

Boost Belt: Players will be thrust forward upon passing over it.

Moving Objects (20+): Players can adjust different effects via the settings.

Furthermore, General Improvements, UI, Feature Improvements, Security Improvements, and changes to Classic mode, Melee weapons, and Titles have also been made.

Note: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Gamers from this region are advised not to play the game.

