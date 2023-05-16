PUBG Mobile A1 Royale Pass leaks: Rewards, start date, and more

Tencent Games is set to introduce the 2.6 update in PUBG Mobile. This will pave the path for incorporating a brand new A1 Royale Pass, bringing back memories of the older Royale Passes, which used to have a tenure of two months. The A1 RP will deliver plenty of new additions set to enrich the in-game inventory of gamers across the globe.

Multiple renowned YouTubers recently leaked information about the upcoming A1 Royale Pass in PUBG Mobile. Based on the leaks, the forthcoming Royale Pass will be based on the Roaring Rampage theme. Read on to know more...

Leaked rewards of the A1 Royale Pass in PUBG Mobile

Going by the norm of the previous update, the upcoming A1 RP will be available in both free and paid categories. While the latter will offer great rewards, the former will contain a few cosmetics and items for those unable to purchase the A1 RP.

Here's an overview of the leaked rewards included in the new C4S11 A1 RP:

RP Rank 1: Neon Slayer Set and Precision Artistry DP-28

RP Rank 5: Neon Slayer cover

RP Rank 10: Ultramarine Pterosaur skin and Mythic Crystal Piece (available in the free RP tab)

RP Rank 15: Serpentine Gaze Plane Finish and Cute Battle Emote (available in the free RP tab)

RP Rank 20: Steel Morpher Helmet and Labyrinth Beast Parachute (available in the free RP tab)

RP Rank 30: Violet Eclipse Thompson SMG, Tangerine Drake Emote, and Pearlescent card/Mythic Crystal Piece (available in the free RP tab)

RP Rank 40: Tangerine Drake Set

RP Rank 45: Pearlescent card (available in the free RP tab)

RP Rank 49: Upgradable Drakonbane Remnant Machete - Level 1 and Ember Prowler Set (available in the free RP tab)

RP Rank 50: Ember Prowler Cover

RP Rank 55: Brass Bovine MG3 and Joyful Debut Emote (available in the free RP tab)

RP Rank 60: Pixel Kitty Backpack

RP Rank 65: Cutie Tanky Ornament and A1 Avatar

RP Rank 70: Violet Eclipse Sidecar Motorcycle

RP Rank 80: Secret Runes Stun Grenade and Specter Slayer Emote

RP Rank 90: Swiftshooter M16A4 and Fun Astronaut SLR (available in the free RP tab)

RP Rank 100: Specter Slayer Set and Mythic Crystal Piece (available in the free RP tab)

The Specter Slayer Set can be upgraded (up to Level 4) to change the colors of separate parts using the Pearlescent cards available as ranked rewards. This will give a unique look to the set. However, players must know that each upgrade will cost a few silver fragments.

Furthermore, the Modification Material Pieces can be accumulated and combined to make a Modification Material that PUBG Mobile players can use to enhance the upgradeable weapons. Each Modification Material will require 10 Modification Material Pieces.

A1 Royale Pass start date and price

The ongoing Month 23 RP will conclude on May 20, which will give way to the introduction of the new A1 Royale Pass in PUBG Mobile on May 21. Unlike the monthly RPs, the A1 RP will have a tenure of two months and will be divided into two parts (Rank 1-50 and Rank 51-100).

PUBG Mobile players can purchase the entire Royale Pass using 720 UC (for the Elite Pass variant) and 1920 UC (for the Elite Pass Plus variant). They can also purchase the Elite Pass and the Elite Pass Plus variants by spending 360 UC and 960 UC, respectively, if they want to buy a single part of the A1 RP.

Disclaimer:- PUBG Mobile is banned in India, and gamers should refrain from playing it.

