PUBG Mobile latest 2.5 update download link for all Android devices (2023)

PUBG Mobile has witnessed massive success as millions of gamers play the 2.4 version on a daily basis. In an effort to provide fresh content, Tencent Games has already started rolling out the latest 2.5 update that will celebrate the game's fifth anniversary.

The title can be downloaded from the Apple App Store, while Android users can download it using the APK file provided on the official website.

Based on the latest announcement on the battle royale title's official Discord server, Tencent Games has successfully updated the APK download link today, March 16, at 01:45 (UTC + 0). The latest 2.5 version of the game can be easily downloaded using this APK link.

Following the norm established over previous updates, the latest 2.5 version is available in two variants. While the compact version has a size of 672 MB, the larger variant will take up 1.3 GB of storage.

To derive the best battle royale experience, those who download the compact APK variant must download additional resource packs.

Players will need to ensure that they have adequate free storage on their devices to download the latest update without facing any problems.

Steps to download the 2.5 update on all Android devices

Tencent Games has devised a simple process to download the latest 2.5 update from the official website.

You can follow to the steps provided below to download the latest variant on your device and enjoy the thrill of the new content in the title:

Step 1: Copy the provided abovementioned link and paste it into a web browser to initiate the download process.

Alternatively, head over to the official website and use the links given on the homepage to install the latest update's APK (both the full and compact versions).

Step 2: Following the successful download of the APK file, click on it to install.

Step 3: If prompted with a message to allow installation from "unknown sources," enable the required permission.

Step 4: Log into the installed variant using your desired social media accounts (Facebook, Play Games, and Twitter) and download any additional files.

For those downloading the compact file: After a successful sign-in, you can also download the available resource packages from the in-game Download section.

Furthermore, besides using the APK link, PUBG Mobile players on Android devices can install the latest 2.5 update via the Google Play Store.

Mobile gamers all over the world are excited to try out the latest update. The new Imagiversary-themed mode and other events associated with the title's fifth anniversary celebration will further enhance their gaming experience.

Note: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Hence, gamers hailing from the region are advised not to download or play the banned popular battle royale title on their phones.

