PUBG Mobile 2.5 update release date announced

Over the last five years, PUBG Mobile has emerged as one of the leading Battle Royale titles, becoming a favorite of mobile gamers worldwide. To celebrate its fifth anniversary, the developers took to the official Twitter handle of the game to announce a new update.

Based on the tweet posted a few hours ago, the PUBG Mobile fifth anniversary update (also termed the 2.5 update) will be released on March 16. The tweet included a picture that showed the in-game characters heading to the Imagination Plaza with "5" written on top of it. The tagline of the update is set to be "High Five to Victory."

Based on the announcement, a new season (Cycle 4 Season 11) and a new RP (Month 21 Royale Pass) will also be integrated into the new update. This will follow the norm of the latest updates and will be included in the title a few days after adding the latest update.

PUBG Mobile's fifth-anniversary mode will lead mobile gamers to swarm to the game in numbers

Tencent Games has been on a spree, uploading multiple tweets in the last few days. A recent developer tweet showed a trailer of the upcoming themed mode in Imagiversary.

According to the post, the Imagiversary mode will be introduced in the game on March 18, officially kicking off the fifth-anniversary theme. Amongst the several features set to be added in the new mode, the Imagination Plaza is highlighted in the teaser.

As portrayed, the Imagination Plaza will be added to the classic map of Erangel, and gamers will be flocking to the place to get their hands on great loot, making it a hot drop.

For those unaware, the fifth-anniversary celebrations are already underway as gamers are gifted with great rewards from the official redemption page of the game.

PUBG Mobile players worldwide can enter this code: 20230321 to obtain free in-game rewards. However, they must remember that the code is valid until March 15. Hence, they need to buckle up and visit the title soon!

